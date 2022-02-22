U.K. Posts First Budget Surplus Since Pandemic Began

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Atkinson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rishi Sunak
    Rishi Sunak
    Chancellor of the Exchequer of the United Kingdom (born 1980)

(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. recorded its first fiscal surplus since the start of the pandemic, setting Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on course for an almost 18 billion-pound ($24 billion) budget windfall.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The government raised 2.9 billion pounds more in tax than it spent in January, Office for National Statistics figures showed Tuesday.

The figures reflect the recovery from the pandemic, which has boosted tax receipts from workers and businesses and allowed the government to end costly support programs such as furlough. The economy is on track to return to its pre-Covid size in the coming quarter.

Britain typically registers surpluses in January and July, the biggest tax months of the year, but the damage caused by coronanvirus meant the last time it did so was in January 2020 -– before the pandemic struck.

Borrowing in the first 10 months of the current fiscal year was 138.5 billion pounds, less than the 156.3 billion pounds the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast in October. Revisions for the April to December period lowered the deficit by 5.4 billion pounds.

That gives Sunak fiscal space to deliver further help for households facing a cost of living crisis that is set to worsen in April, when a 12 billion-pound payroll tax increase is scheduled to coincide with a 54% jump in energy bills.

Sunak is resisting calls from some lawmakers in the ruling Conservative Party to cancel the planned increase in national insurance contributions, but assistance is likely when he delivers his Spring Statement on March 23.

A key reason why Sunak is reluctant to relax his budget-cutting efforts is the impact that soaring prices are having on the public finances. Around a quarter of government debt tied to RPI measure of inflation, which surged to a 31-year high of 7.8% in January.

Debt interest costs totaled 57.8 billion pounds between April and January. That’s 25.7 billion pounds higher, or 80%, than the same period a year earlier and well above OBR forecasts. A significant further hit is likely in the coming fiscal year, which starts in April.

Tax revenue rose across the board in January compared with a year earlier, except for corporation tax receipts. While overall spending growth was restrained, departmental costs rose sharply, partly reflecting expenses relating to the pandemic such as vaccines and the test and trace program. Those costs are set to fall with the ending of pandemic rules in England announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday.

(Adds chart, detail from report)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Klarna Rolls Out ‘Pay Now’ and Rewards Programs to New Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Klarna Bank AB is adding the option for customers to pay immediately at checkout in nine new markets while expanding its rewards program, as it targets becoming a one-stop lender for consumers.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Ont

  • EU Sanctions Myanmar Oil Firm for Providing Junta Resources

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union imposed fresh sanctions against Myanmar’s military regime, focusing on a lucrative state-owned oil and gas company that has been a key source of revenue for the junta more than a year after the coup.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Ami

  • Airline SAS to restructure, raise capital, as loss widens

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Airline SAS on Tuesday said it would launch a new transformation programme and look to raise new capital after reporting a wider loss first-quarter loss than a year earlier. The airline, which is part-owned by the governments of Sweden and Denmark, reported a loss before tax of 2.60 billion Swedish crowns ($275 million) for the November-January quarter after posting a loss of 1.92 billion a year earlier.

  • S&P 500 Futures Poised for Correction on Rising Ukraine Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Futures tracking the S&P 500 Index headed for a technical correction as intensifying tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine drove investors out of riskier assets.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Giv

  • Putin vents Ukraine grievances as justification for recognising Donbass

    President Vladimir Putin signed decrees on Monday to recognise two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as independent statelets, defying Western warnings that such a step would be illegal and would kill off peace negotiations. He signed the documents after delivering an astonishing verbal attack on Ukraine in an televised speech lasting nearly an hour, in which he said neo-Nazis were on the rise, oligarchic clans were rife and called Ukraine a U.S. colony with a puppet regime. Putin said Ukraine was a country with no tradition of independent statehood and an artificial creation of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin - a restatement of views he has expounded previously and which Kyiv has rejected as a false and self-serving view of history.

  • China concerned about 'worsening' Ukraine situation, warns nationals there

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China is concerned about the "worsening" situation in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday, repeating his call for all parties to show restraint and resolve differences through dialogue. Accelerating a crisis the West fears could spark a war, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered on Monday the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent. Russia denies any plan to attack Ukraine, but has threatened unspecified "military-technical" action unless it receives sweeping security guarantees, including a promise that its neighbour will never join NATO.

  • Futures tumble as Putin recognizes Ukraine rebel regions

    U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, increasing concerns about a major war. Putin described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history, with eastern Ukraine made up of ancient Russian lands, and he was confident the Russian people would support his decision. Under treaties signed with the separatist leaders by Putin that were submitted for ratification by parliament, Russia has acquired the right to build military bases in Ukraine's two breakaway regions.

  • U.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to the “principle” of a summit, according to statements from the White House and France. There was no immediate confirmation from the Kremlin.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat on Ukraine Tension, Ruble Weakens: Markets Wra

  • Bank CEO Gives $500,000 of Shares to His Chauffeur, Home Help

    (Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of IDFC First Bank Ltd. gifted $530,000 worth of the shares he owns to his driver, trainer, and helpers at home and office in an unusual gesture of philanthropy in India.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Hold

  • Russia, China agree new coal deal for 100 million ton supply: state media

    A former defense official previously told Fox News Digital that Russia and China's energy relationship could provide economic relief in the event of US sanctions.

  • Dua Lipa's Bundled-Up Winter Look Is a Major Mood

    Layers upon layers, and more layers.

  • US has discussed plans for Ukrainian leader to leave Kyiv if Russia invades: report

    The Biden administration has discussed plans to relocate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from Kyiv to Lviv in western Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion, NBC reported.Two sources familiar with the discussions told the news outlet the Biden administration views the Ukrainian leader as "increasingly vulnerable."The Biden administration had warned for weeks that an attack on Ukraine could be imminent and President Biden on Friday...

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall; Russia's Putin Recognizes Ukraine Separatist Regions

    Futures tumbled: Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine separatist regions as independent. Doubts grew of a Biden-Putin summit.

  • Harvard economist and former Obama adviser says Russia is 'basically a big gas station' and is otherwise 'incredibly unimportant' in the global economy

    On the brink of imposing sanctions on Russia, the US and Europe have sought to reduce a ripple effect that could destabilize their own economies.

  • Donald Trump’s Social Media App Slammed as ‘Parler Trick’ After Stalling on Launch

    Many potential users reported Truth Social failed to admit them in its opening day

  • Russia's spy chief stammered as Putin snapped at him to 'speak directly!' while pressing him about support for decree on eastern Ukraine

    Video shows Sergei Naryshkin stumbling over words as Putin grilled him, hours before Russia ordered troops into the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

  • Twitter Users Spit Trump 'Truths' After News About His Imminent App Launch

    Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, is reportedly set to roll out on Apple's app store this week.

  • Putin Orders Troops Into Ukraine After Shocking Declaration

    SERGEY BOBOKRussian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian “peacekeeping” troops to the pro-Kremlin regions of Luhansk and Donetsk after unilaterally declaring that the two chunks of Eastern Ukraine should be considered independent states.The dramatic escalation, which many fear could lead to all-out war, followed an address to his nation on Monday, in which the Russian president formally announced “the immediate recognition” of the pro-Kremlin regions of Luhansk and Donetsk—which stretch

  • Tucker Carlson Defends Putin Amid Ukraine Crisis: ‘That Is Not Treason’

    Fox News reached out to the Russian dictator a second time for an interview, but also reached out to Ukrainian President Zelensky

  • Look at Whose Lifestyles American Taxpayers Are Expected to Fund

    As millions of children sink into poverty, some welfare programs are going strong.