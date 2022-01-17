U.K. Power Spikes Above £1,000 With Extreme Wind Lull

Rachel Morison and Todd Gillespie
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Power prices for Monday evening in the U.K. surged to the highest in a month as supplies are poised to drop with very little wind forecast.

The soaring prices show the increasing pressure of the U.K. power market as its aging fleet of nuclear reactors shuts and aren’t immediately replaced. Most coal plants have also been closed down over the past few years as the nation plans to exit one of the dirtiest generation technologies for good.

The contract for the hour through 6 p.m. London time jumped to 1,161 pounds ($1,589) a megawatt-hour, the highest since Dec. 16 on the N2EX exchange. At the same time, wind output is forecast to slide below 1.5 gigawatts, compared with a 10-day average of 6.3 gigawatts.

Power demand is set to peak at 45,310 MW at 5.30 p.m. according to a forecast by Elexon. Gas was meeting 48% of demand, wind 17% and coal 5% on Monday at about 10 a.m., according to National Grid Plc data. Wind levels are forecast to increase from Tuesday, providing more than 15 gigawatts of electricity on Wednesday, Bloomberg’s model shows.

Europe’s longer-term contracts declined, largely driven by the drop in gas prices on Monday, according to Rystad Energy A/S analyst Fabian Ronningen.

European Gas Declines as Norway Restores Supply After Outages

Benchmark German year-ahead power traded fell 3.6% to 113.25 euros a megawatt-hour, the lowest since Nov. 10.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • These Are the World’s Top Hedge Funds for 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Chris Hohn’s TCI Fund Management made $9.5 billion for clients last year, leading some of the world’s biggest hedge funds who collectively produced record gains.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Shoul

  • What's the difference between sugar, other natural sweeteners and artificial sweeteners? A food chemist explains sweet science

    Sugar is just one of many flavor enhancers people and companies use to sweeten foods and beverages. Marie LaFauci/Moment via Getty ImagesA quick walk down the drink aisle of any corner store reveals the incredible ingenuity of food scientists in search of sweet flavors. In some drinks you’ll find sugar. A diet soda might have an artificial or natural low-calorie sweetener. And found in nearly everything else is high fructose corn syrup, the king of U.S. sweetness. I am a chemist who studies comp

  • How powerful is your country’s passport?

    The most recent ranking shows the greatest disparity between top and bottom nations since the survey began 17 years ago.

  • Saudi Minister Says It’s Not the Time To Talk Oil Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said it’s not the time to talk about oil prices.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.“Now is not the time,” Abdulaziz bin Salman said at a renewable-energy event in Dubai.O

  • How the New Atheists Hijacked Secularism After 9/11

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Piotr Młodożeniec/WikiCommons/Public DomainIn the English-speaking world today, it is very common for the words “atheism” and “secularism” to be used interchangeably. This is unfortunate because far from being synonyms, the two terms have very different intellectual lineages and refer to very different things. The confusion, as we shall see, has been debilitating for those who yearn for secular governance (among whom are atheists and belie

  • Revisiting how St. John's began 2020, see the snowstorm that engulfed the city

    The city was in a state of emergency for eight days.

  • How a Knoxville startup is turning local pollution into 'black gold'

    By capturing carbon dioxide and turning it into ultra-durable material, local startup SkyNano hopes to turn pollution into something useful.

  • Is House Flipping Becoming Less Profitable?

    For years, real estate investors have enjoyed success by flipping houses. Furthermore, house flippers' return on investment fell to 32%, the lowest level since early 2011 and a sizable drop from a year prior. There are several factors that can explain why house flipping may be sluggish right now.

  • Transcript: Governor Larry Hogan on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Maryland Governor Larry Hogan that aired Sunday, January 16, 2022, on "Face the Nation."

  • Analysis-Physical crude oil market steams ahead after Omicron blip

    Frantic oil buying driven by supply outages and signs the Omicron variant won't be as disruptive as feared has pushed some crude grades to multi-year highs, suggesting the rally in Brent futures could be sustained a while longer, traders said. Prices for physical cargoes do not always trade in tandem with oil futures and when differentials widen rapidly and considerably, they can indicate speculators have oversold or overbought futures versus fundamentals. Brent oil futures have jumped 10% since the start of the year but the physical market is still racing ahead, with differentials for some grades hitting multi-year highs, suggesting a tight market will push the futures rally on.

  • Oil steady as rising Libyan output offsets supply worries

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were steady on Monday, as investor bets that global supply will remain tight amid restraint by major producers were offset by a rise in Libyan output. Brent crude was down 4 cents, or 0.1%, to $86.02 a barrel by 0953 GMT. "The bullish sentiment is continuing as (producer group) OPEC+ is not providing enough supply to meet strong global demand," said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities.

  • Bitcoin Or Oil: What To Buy In 2022?

    2021 has been a stellar year for many asset classes, including oil, bitcoin and industrial metals, and many analysts believe that the aforementioned assets are poised for further gains in 2022