U.K. Power Spikes Above £1,000 With Extreme Wind Lull

Power prices for Monday evening in the U.K. surged to the highest in a month as supplies are poised to drop with very little wind forecast.

The soaring prices show the increasing pressure of the U.K. power market as its aging fleet of nuclear reactors shuts and aren’t immediately replaced. Most coal plants have also been closed down over the past few years as the nation plans to exit one of the dirtiest generation technologies for good.

The contract for the hour through 6 p.m. London time jumped to 1,161 pounds ($1,589) a megawatt-hour, the highest since Dec. 16 on the N2EX exchange. At the same time, wind output is forecast to slide below 1.5 gigawatts, compared with a 10-day average of 6.3 gigawatts.

Power demand is set to peak at 45,310 MW at 5.30 p.m. according to a forecast by Elexon. Gas was meeting 48% of demand, wind 17% and coal 5% on Monday at about 10 a.m., according to National Grid Plc data. Wind levels are forecast to increase from Tuesday, providing more than 15 gigawatts of electricity on Wednesday, Bloomberg’s model shows.

Europe’s longer-term contracts declined, largely driven by the drop in gas prices on Monday, according to Rystad Energy A/S analyst Fabian Ronningen.

European Gas Declines as Norway Restores Supply After Outages

Benchmark German year-ahead power traded fell 3.6% to 113.25 euros a megawatt-hour, the lowest since Nov. 10.

