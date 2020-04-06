(Bloomberg) --

The daily death toll from the novel coronavirus declined in some global hotspots, in a possible respite after days of sobering developments.

Stocks climbed as President Donald Trump said he sees signs the U.S. outbreak is beginning to level off. New York State fatalities fell for the first time. In Europe, Italy had the fewest deaths in more than two weeks, while France and Spain also showed lower numbers.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taken to a hospital for tests after suffering from the coronavirus for 10 days. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will tell the public as soon as Monday his intention to declare a state of emergency, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

Key Developments:

Global cases near 1.3 million; deaths top 69,000: Johns HopkinsU.S. infections reach 1 in 1,000U.K. to tighten lockdown if neededBiden suggests virtual conventionIndia bans exports of “game changer” virus drugReligious gatherings move onlineThe fast spread pits treating patients against finding a cure

China Finds 78 New Asymptomatic Cases (8:41 a.m HK)

China reported 78 new cases of people who tested positive but show no symptoms of the coronavirus, according to the National Health Commission.

The country reported 39 additional coronavirus cases for April 5, with all but one imported. Of the confirmed cases, five of them were earlier classified as asymptomatic. China has a total of 81,708 confirmed virus cases.

Hubei province reported one new fatality, bringing the country’s total death toll to 3,331.

Trump, Pence Say There Are Signs U.S. ‘Stabilizing’ (8:13 a.m. HK)

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence said they see signs the U.S. coronavirus outbreak is beginning to level off or stabilize, citing a day-to-day reduction in deaths in New York, the Covid-19 epicenter in the country.

“We’re beginning to see the glimmers of progress,” Pence said at a White House news conference on Sunday. “The experts will tell me not to jump to any conclusions, and I’m not, but like your president I’m an optimistic person.”

New York state reported 594 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, a reduction of 36 from Saturday. Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a daily briefing that the data may show the state is reaching a “plateau” -- or could be “just a blip.”

But Trump was more optimistic. “Maybe that’s a good sign,” he said. “We hope we’re seeing a leveling off.”

Democrats Urge Mnuchin to Move Quickly on Airlines (8:12 a.m. HK)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer urged the Treasury Department to move more quickly to help airlines to save industry jobs and refrain from imposing “unreasonable conditions” that might spur some carriers to decline payroll assistance.

In a letter Sunday to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Pelosi and Schumer stressed that provisions of the $2.2 trillion stimulus passed by Congress were aimed specifically at bolstering aviation jobs. The lawmakers expressed concern that guidelines released by the department a week ago didn’t go far enough to safeguard workers.

U.K. Lockdown Hits Young, Low-Paid and Women Most (7:18 a.m. HK)

The U.K.’s lockdown to curb the coronavirus is having the biggest impact on the young, low-paid and female workers, according to new research that suggests inequality is widening during the pandemic.

People under 25 were more than twice as likely as other employees to work in shops, restaurants, hotels, and arts and leisure services -- sectors that have effectively shut down since the U.K. ordered people to stay indoors, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

Japan to Declare Emergency: Yomiuri (7:03 a.m. HK)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is seen moving closer to declaring a state of emergency in a matter of days, after confirmed coronavirus infections in Tokyo surged over the weekend to top 1,000 for the first time, a newspaper report said.

Abe will make public as soon as Monday his intention, with the declaration for the Tokyo area coming as early as Tuesday, the Yomiuri newspaper reported, without attribution. Osaka and Hyogo prefectures may also be under emergency, it said. Calls for more stringent measures to contain the deadly virus had been growing, as a recent spike in infections sparked concerns Japan is headed for a crisis on the levels seen in the U.S. and several countries in Europe.