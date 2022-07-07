Boris Johnson agrees to resign as U.K. prime minister

Boris Johnson, who has led the British government for nearly three years, announced on Thursday morning that he would resign as prime minister but said he would stay on in his post until another leader of the Conservative Party is chosen.

