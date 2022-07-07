Boris Johnson agrees to resign as U.K. prime minister

Yahoo UK News Video

This is the moment Boris Johnson couldn’t get out of the House of Commons fast enough after he faced down a storm of criticism and refused to quit as PM. Footage emerged of the prime minister scampering out of the chamber moments after his former health secretary Sajid David delivered a devastating condemnation of the prime minister. As the Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, addressed MPs, Johnson could be seen quickly getting to his feet and sidling past his front bench. He then proceeds to scurry out as Labour MPs jeered ‘Bye bye, Boris’. It came after a brutal prime minister’s questions for the embattled PM with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer branding him a “pathetic spectacle”. Starmer added: “Johnson’s Government have not got a “shred of integrity” given the level of recent scandals, adding it was the “first recorded case of the sinking ships fleeing the rats”. Johnson was also told to quit for the good of his country by his own backbenchers. Gary Sambrook, a “red wall” MP of the 2019 intake and a 1922 Committee member, said he “always tries to blame other people for mistakes” and that and there is “nothing left for him to do other than to take responsibility and resign”. Conservative former Cabinet minister David Davis, who had already called on Mr Johnson to quit back in January, urged him to “put the interests of the nation before his own interests”, whilst Conservative former minister Tim Loughton asked Mr Johnson what it would take for him to stand down. The toughest criticism came from Javid, who quit as Health Secretary on Tuesday, sparking the dramatic 36 hours. The formerly loyal Johnson minister used his resignation statement in the Commons to say “enough is enough”. He added “the problem starts at the top and I believe that is not going to change”. Johnson has since refused to bow to pressure to quit, despite more than 50 MPs quitting their government posts .