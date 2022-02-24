U.K. prime minister vows massive sanctions against ‘dictator’ Putin that will ‘hobble’ Russian economy

Reuters

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and ominous threat against those who get in its way mark a critical moment, the top EU diplomat said on Thursday, shortly after promising "the harshest package of sanctions we have ever implemented". Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. "We are at war once again, a real war, at the gates of Europe and we do not know how far it will go," Josep Borrell, a Spaniard, told Spanish broadcaster TV.