U.K. prosecutors charge third person in poisoning of former Russian spy

Jacob Knutson
·1 min read
U.K. prosecutors said they had enough evidence to charge Denis Sergeev, a member of the Russian military intelligence service, in the 2018 Salisbury nerve agent attack against a former Russian spy, according to AP.

Why it matters: Sergeev is the third person to face charges for the nerve agent attack against Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, both of whom survived.

  • It killed a British resident who came into contact with a perfume bottle believed to have been used in the attack.

  • Skripal, who became a double agent for Britain, was in critical condition for weeks after the poisoning.

The big picture: Sergeev, who went under the alias “Sergey Fedotov” while in the U.K. at the time of the attack, was charged with conspiracy to murder, attempted murder, possessing and using a chemical weapon and causing grievous bodily harm.

  • Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, two other agents for Russia's GRU military intelligence service, were charged in the case, though Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that they were civilians.

