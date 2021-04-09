Ready to Reopen, England’s Pubs May Take Years to Recover

Irene García Pérez
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- England’s pubs can welcome their drinkers back to outdoor areas from Monday, starting an expected three-year long effort to restore their finances to pre-pandemic levels, according to S&P Global Ratings.

Anticipated changes in consumer behavior, including lower beer intake, will push operators to evolve from a “drinks-led focused” business model to include food as a bigger part of their offerings, the analysts wrote.

The ratings firm expects larger pub operators to win market share as smaller businesses struggle with the restrictions imposed to control the spread of Covid-19. Net closures -- total closures minus openings -- stood at 5,975 sites across Britain, an increase of 175% from 2019 levels, the report stated, quoting data from consultancy firms CGA and AlixPartners.

“While the welcome prospect of opening after several months and pent-up demand (booking levels remain very healthy) will drive footfall, S&P Global Ratings expects operating prospects will remain tough over the medium term,” analysts including Raam Ratnam and Alex Roig wrote in a report published on Thursday.

Larger-managed pubs, they added, with a wider range of venues and better access to capital, are likely to fare well during the recovery phase, aided by greater earnings and cash flow per venue.

“Publican tenants, who are typically smaller or self-employed, often have limited access to capital markets and are more affected by economic downturns,” the S&P analysts wrote.

Less Competition

Analysts at Berenberg share a similarly upbeat view on large operators, arguing that the equity of U.K. pub and restaurant companies should be worth more than before the pandemic hit.

“They have less debt (having raised equity), and earnings should be higher due to less competition, pent-up demand, permanent cost savings, and a supportive short- and medium-term tax outlook,” they wrote in a note on Friday.

Marston’s Plc, which has about 1,500 sites across the U.K. including the Pitcher & Piano chain, has kick-started its debt-reduction plan following the sale of its brewing assets, according to Berenberg analysts.

The company’s 200 million pounds of notes due 2032 are trading above par after a bumpy year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Notes of TDR Capital-owned Stonegate Pub Co, which runs chains including Walkabout and Slug & Lettuce, have also been surging since the first Covid-19 vaccines results were announced in November and are now trading above par.

(Updates with Berenberg comments, examples from seventh paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Scientists call for a new investigation into coronavirus origins

    Several experts want new probe from WHO or elsewhere, Rich Edson reports on 'The Story'

  • Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins - with or without China

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -A joint China-World Health Organization (WHO) study into COVID-19 has provided no credible answers about how the pandemic began, and more rigorous investigations are required - with or without Beijing's involvement, a group of international scientists and researchers said on Wednesday. "Their starting point was, let's have as much compromise as is required to get some minimal cooperation from China," said Jamie Metzl, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank, who led the drafting process for the letter. Claims by WHO Director General Tedros Adhanon Ghebreyesus that China has withheld data have been rejected by Liang Wannian, China's senior COVID-19 expert.

  • Digital divide is 'a serious issue': Gerald Chertavian

    Gerald Chertavian, Year Up founder & CEO, joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss how the pandemic has widened the opportunity gap in the United States.

  • Video Shows Giant Lizard Storming 7-Eleven in Search of Food

    A 6-foot-long water monitor lizard in Thailand went viral this week after it climbed out of a canal and stormed into a 7-Eleven in search of food.

  • Blood Tests That Can Detect Cancers Are Nearly Here. If You Want One, You’ll Have to Pay Up.

    Without Food and Drug Administration or Medicare approval, the innovative multicancer screens probably won’t be reimbursed. That will end only after clinical studies and lots of data.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine but still recommend it

    LONDON (Reuters) -Italy recommended on Wednesday that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot only be used on those over 60 and Britain that people under 30 should get an alternative, due to possible links between the vaccine and very rare cases of blood clots. European Union health ministers failed to agree common guidance on the use of the shot, despite calls for coordination across member states to combat public hesitancy over a vaccine set to be a key component of many vaccination programmes. Italy's health authority recommended that the shot only be used on people over 60 years old but said those under 60 who have taken a first AstraZeneca shot can also take a second one.

  • Iraq blames public for new virus record, urges vaccinations

    Iraq's Health Ministry has warned of “dire consequences” ahead because citizens are not heeding coronavirus prevention measures, after the country reached a new high in daily infection rates. Iraq recorded 8,331 new virus cases within a 24-hour period on Wednesday, the highest figure since the ministry began keeping records at the onset of the pandemic last year. Death rates are still fairly low relative to new infections.

  • Apple and Epic gear up for May trial over Epic's in-app payment system

    Apple and Epic Games burned the midnight oil Wednesday, as the two companies prepared to lay out their case ahead of a May trial in front of a federal judge in Oakland.Catch up quick: Last year, Epic added its own in-app payment system into Fortnite, despite prohibitions by both Google and Apple on such moves.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBoth stores pulled Fortnite from their app stores and Epic immediately sued both companies. Apple has also countersued Epic.A court denied Epic's request for a temporary restraining order to keep Fortnite in the App Store, but also temporarily stopped Apple from removing Epic's access to developer tools.What's new: While the full filings weren't available last night, there's not much mystery as to what each side is arguing.Apple contends that its 30% commission is in line with other digital marketplaces and that companies that don't want to use its in-app payment system can sell digital currencies over the web.Epic is expected to argue that the relevant market is that for in-app purchases on the iPhone and that Apple is using the fact that the App Store is the only way to get apps to force developers to use its payment system for in-app purchases.What's next: The trial is set to begin May 3 in Oakland, California, with Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers deciding the case. Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to testify, as are Epic CEO Tim Sweeney and a number of other top Apple executives.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • National voting rights clashes color debate over Minnesota election law proposals

    The national political clash over voting laws and election integrity is still looming over the divided Minnesota Legislature, as vastly different sets of election policy priorities advanced on Wednesday. Democratic proposals to restore felon voting rights and automatically register voters are moving in the DFL-led House, while Republicans in the Senate cited ongoing fraud concerns in their ...

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccination nears 100 million doses

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.

  • Biden calls for ‘calm’ amid fresh night of violence in Northern Ireland

    ‘We are concerned by the violence in Northern Ireland, and we join the British, Irish, and Northern Irish leaders in their calls for calm,’ White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says

  • Asian American and Pacific Islanders: Tell us why you're proud of your heritage

    Insider wants our Asian American and Pacific Islander readers to leave us a message and tell us why they're celebrating their culture.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says his state is suing the CDC to bring back cruises

    DeSantis said the decision was made on behalf of state residents who depend on an "open cruise industry,"

  • Fact check: No, Alexander Hamilton didn't tell Thomas Jefferson he wanted to hit him with a chair

    An post claims Alexander Hamilton told Thomas Jefferson he was at a loss for words to describe how he wanted to hit him with a chair. It is false.

  • 3 newcomers in New Zealand cricket squad for 2 England tests

    South Africa-born batsman Devon Conway has been named among three uncapped players in the New Zealand cricket team which will play two tests in England in June. Conway has played Twenty20 and one-day internationals in the past year and is included in the test squad for the first time along with Wellington allrounder Rachin Ravindra and seamer Jacob Duffy. New Zealand has named a 20-man squad for the tests at Lord’s from June 2 and Edgbaston from June 10.

  • ‘They led the effort.’ Biden praises Parkland, Pulse advocates for gun-control push.

    Two weeks ago, Parkland parent and gun control advocate Fred Guttenberg was unhappy with President Joe Biden.

  • SC college athletes one step closer to endorsement pay after Senate passes bill

    The bill narrowly passed by a vote of 22 to 21 as opponents argued that paying players would ruin the amateur nature of intercollegiate athletics.

  • Saudi Arabia imprisoned an aid worker for running an anti-government Twitter page. His sister says it shows MBS is testing Biden's pledge to be tough on the kingdom.

    Areej al-Sadhan told Insider her brother's 20-year sentence shows Saudi Arabia has no intention of letting the US criticize its domestic affairs.

  • Affordable Care Act, 11 years later, is still giving us harmful side effects

    Opposing View: Americans should be skeptical of trusting those who brought us Obamacare to 'fix' its problems, writes former HHS chief Tom Price.