(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. is hosting NATO leaders to mark the military alliance’s 70th anniversary. The timing is delicate as frictions abound among the allies. U.S. President Donald Trump and France’s Emmanuel Macron got into a tense exchange over Turkey’s role in NATO and its purchase of Russian missiles.

Key Developments:

Tonight the NATO leaders attend a reception at Buckingham PalaceThe formal meeting is Wednesday in Watford, just outside LondonThe Turkish president is scheduled to meet today with the leaders of France, the U.K. and Germany

Dutch premier says Macron NATO analysis broadly right (3:17 p.m.)

The analysis Emmanuel Macron makes in that Economist interview is right on many points: Europe needs to do more, we have to look at the European-American relationship -- that is crucial when it comes to Russia, China, space, new technologies, Prime Minister Mark Rutte says when asked about the French president’s ‘brain dead’ comments in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

“I wouldn’t agree with his final comments (about NATO being strategically brain dead)” but I don’t think that was the main point, the main point was to outline the issues that NATO is facing and to say we have to deal with them.

Separately, with regards to Russia, Rutte says there “should be pressure first, dialogue second” and commenting on Turkey buying the S-400 from Russia, he says it’s “not a wise decision.”

French leader says Turkey isn’t “compliant” (2:54 p.m.)

Turkey is threatening to block all declarations unless member states agree at the meeting to Ankara’s definition of a terrorist group, Macron says. Turkey wants the alliance to declare the Kurdish YPG militia a terrorist entity; France does not consider it one.

Macron asks how it’s possible for Turkey to be a NATO member and at the same time buy S-400 from Russia. Technically it is not possible, he says. “They decided not to be compliant with NATO.”

Macron tells Trump to get serious (2:45 p.m.)

Trump asks Macron if he wants to take some Islamic State fighters and Macron replies, “let’s get serious.” The French leader says that taking foreign fighters will be decided on a case by case basis and that the priority is to finish the war against Islamic State. The U.S. president then says: “this is why he is the greatest politician, because that was one of the best non-answers of all time.”

The discussion also highlighted differences over Turkey and Iran.

Macron says he stands by his criticism of NATO (2:40 p.m.)

“We don’t have the same definition of terrorism around the table,” Macron says. This is a strategic issue, he says. “I do believe we need strategy clarifications on who is enemy today and peace in Europe,” Macron says.

He refers specifically to Turkey, which is asking NATO to label the Kurdish YPG militia a terrorist organization. “They now are fighting against those who fight with us, who fought with us, shoulder-to-shoulder against ISIS, and sometimes they work with ISIS proxies. This is an issue, and this is a strategic issue. If we just have discussion about what we pay and we don’t have clearly discussions about such a situation, we are not serious,” Macron says.

Trump says disputes with Macron always work out (2:27 p.m.)

We’ll be talking about a lot of things, NATO and trade, Trump says. He adds that he and the French leader made “a lot of progress” during the first 25 minutes of speaking together and that he hopes to make more progress in next hour or so.

Trump says the U.S. and France have a “minor dispute” over trade, but he’s confident they can work it out. “We’ve done a lot of good things together as partners” and “it’s always worked out.”

Stoltenberg: Trump showing strong support for NATO (1 p.m.)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says in an interview with Bloomberg Television in London that Trump has “conveyed a very strong support to NATO” and disputes Macron’s depiction of the military alliance as being in a permanent, vegetative state.

“I don’t agree with that way of characterizing NATO, especially because what we have seen over the last years is that NATO is actually doing more than it had done for decades,” he says. This includes “addressing new challenges like the rise of China, which was not on the NATO agenda before but which is on the NATO agenda now.”