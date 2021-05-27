U.K. to Restart Media Regulator Search Due to Tech Lobbying

Kitty Donaldson and Thomas Seal
·2 min read
(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. has reset its hunt for a candidate to chair technology and media regulator Ofcom following concerns that lobbying by technology companies may have influenced the recruitment process, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has written to the U.K.’s Commissioner for Public Appointments requesting a fresh start to the process with a new selection panel, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. The successful candidate will helm an influential watchdog to steer the U.K.’s rules around broadband, broadcast, and online content.

Dowden’s decision came after Bloomberg reported that lobbying from Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google had intensified, intending to block the candidacy of former tabloid editor Paul Dacre. Part of Dowden’s concern stemmed from the strength of the lobbying to the recruitment panel, the person said.

In a recent meeting with officials from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs and former U.K. deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg asked questions about the process and its timing.

Clegg “stressed that Facebook hopes to continue its positive working relationship with Ofcom,” according to a spokesman. That meeting was held at the government’s request and neither Clegg nor Facebook representatives have met with Dowden about the Ofcom chair appointment, the spokesman added.

“Any suggestion of a lobbying campaign for or against any individual is simply false,” the Facebook spokesman said.

A representative for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport didn’t respond to requests for comment. News of the re-started recruitment process was reported earlier by the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

The interview process had been run by DCMS, with a committee consisting of the ministry’s director general Susannah Storey, independent director of Rupert Murdoch’s Times Newspapers Paul Potts, former BT Group Plc Chief Executive Officer Ian Livingston, and KPMG LLP deputy chairman Melanie Richards.

The panel had whittled down applicants to four: Paul Dacre, former culture minister Ed Vaizey, Ofcom’s deputy chair Maggie Carver, and head of the U.K.’s police inspector body Tom Winsor. The restarting of the process will mean new candidates can now apply.

(Updates with Facebook statement in fourth paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

