U.K. Retail Sales Jump More Than Expected as Shops Reopen

David Goodman and Lizzy Burden
U.K. retail sales jumped for a third month in April after an easing of Covid-19 restrictions allowed consumers to return to stores.

The volume of goods sold in shops and online climbed 9.2% from March, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. That’s more than double the pace anticipated by economists. Sales rose a record 42.4% from April 2020 -- the first full month of the original coronavirus lockdown.

The figures add to evidence that consumers are starting to splurge savings that accumulated while the pandemic closed vast parts of the economy. With remaining restrictions set be removed on June 21, the Bank of England expects the biggest surge in household spending since 1988 -- when Margaret Thatcher was prime minister.

Higher spending last month reflected the reopening of non-essential stores on April 12. Excluding auto fuel, sales rose 9% from March and 37.7% from a year ago.

What Bloomberg Economics Says ...

“The U.K. is on course for a consumer-driven boom as households make up for lost time. Pent-up demand and higher savings are set to unleash a consumer-led recovery in 2Q when we forecast the economy will expand by 5%.”

--Niraj Shah. Click here for full REACT

Food sales fell in the month for the first time since December, another month when there was a partial easing of lockdownThe total proportion of sales online decreased to 30% from 34.7% in MarchClothing and footwear along with all other categories drove the increase in AprilSales volumes were 10.6% higher than in February 2020, before the impact of the coronavirus pandemic

“While the figures are a step in the right direction after many months of retail closure, demand remains fragile,” said Helen Dickinson, chief executive officer of the British Retail Consortium. “Footfall is still down by 40% on the pre-pandemic period, and there are still 530,000 people who work in retail still on furlough.”

The data cap another week of good news on the economy, including a stronger-than-forecast labor market reading and a moderate increase in inflation, driven by temporary factors such as energy.

A separate report Friday showed consumer confidence jumped in May to levels last seen in March last year.

