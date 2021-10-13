U.K. Risks Twin Policy Mistakes as BOE, Treasury Exit Stimulus

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Goodman and Lizzy Burden
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The guardians of the British economy are working to start reducing the supply of stimulus long before the fallout from the coronavirus crisis comes to an end.

After winning widespread praise for a quick, bold and coordinated response to the pandemic last year, the U.K. Treasury and the Bank of England now are preparing to be among the first among industrial nations to whip away that support.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is on course to raise taxes and cut spending to control the budget deficit, while BOE Governor Andrew Bailey has warned interest rates are likely to rise in the coming months to curb a rapid surge in prices. Together, those moves would mark a simultaneous major tightening of both policy levers just months after the biggest recession in a century -- an unprecedented move since the BOE gained independence in 1997.

The action could leave the U.K. an outlier on the world stage after it suffered a greater economic loss than many of its peers during the pandemic. The speed of policy reversal also risks complicating what’s likely to be a difficult winter for Britain, which is facing up to slower growth, widespread labor shortages and a cost-of-living crunch for its poorest citizens.

Figures published on Wednesday show the economy grew less than expected in August following an unexpected drop in output in the previous month, raising doubt about whether output will return to pre-pandemic levels this year.

“We’re in a situation where both Rishi Sunak on the fiscal side and the BOE look like they are rushing to the exit,” said James Smith, a former BOE senior economist now serving as research director at the Resolution Foundation. “There are signs that momentum is fading, and you’re adding into that tightening from the chancellor and the bank, potentially.”

The result may further soften growth after post-lockdown euphoria fades. Britain’s economy may expand 6.8% this year, the fastest in the Group of Seven nations, according to the International Monetary Fund. But a comparison of 2024 forecasts and those made in pre-pandemic 2019 suggest the U.K. is at the bottom of the pack.

The twin tightening is being prompted by a shift in priorities for both the BOE and Treasury.

The central bank expects inflation to leap over 4% this year, more than double its target. That has prompted policy makers to shift away from stimulating growth and toward the risk of an upward spiral in prices setting in -- a move economists say is part of an effort to would burnish the bank’s inflation-fighting credentials.

Bailey last month opened the door to raising borrowing costs this year. That would see the bank withdraw stimulus before the U.S. Federal Reserve at a time when the U.K. economy will probably remain smaller than before the crisis. Markets are pricing in the first move by December.

Sunak, who spent billions supporting jobs and incomes during the crisis, is shifting toward controlling debt. He’s closed the furlough program protecting wages for those out of work during the pandemic, scrapped a temporary increase in universal credit benefits and planned for a substantial tax increase in April, calling further largess “immoral.”

While that’s short of the kind of austerity that the Conservative government imposed after the financial crisis a decade ago, it’s still a rapid removal of support that will hit hardest for may of those on low incomes. It also will coincide with a surge in food and energy costs, driven by a series of global supply shortages.

Sunak will set out further plans in a budget and spending review scheduled for Oct. 27. The Institute for Fiscal Studies says he may need to make cuts of 2 billion pounds to spending just meet his existing commitments at a time when a public clamor is growing to add to funds for health and education.

The chancellor may be considering the political cycle, with strict limits now so he can offer giveaways around the time of the next election, which must be held by 2024, a lawmaker on the Treasury Committee said.

The risk is that the BOE and Treasury will removing support before the full impact of the Covid-19 crisis has passed, leaving business and consumers pushing for aid at a time when the government is taking it away. That dynamic is very much in play this week, with growing pressure from businesses for help to see them through a surge in energy prices.

What’s starting to unfold marks a sharp contrast with how David Cameron’s Conservative government handled the economy after the 2008 financial crisis, with the BOE’s loose monetary stance giving then Chancellor George Osborne room to tighten fiscal policy.

Sunak should be bolder in his approach because investors haven’t yet revolted, according to Jim O’Neill, a former Treasury minister and former chief economist at Goldman Sachs.

“I don’t think it’s going to happen,” O’Neill said. “We’ve reached levels of spending in this country and elsewhere in the world that conventional economic thinking wouldn’t have dreamt would have been possible without causing huge damage in the bond market. As of yet, there isn’t any.”

In both the monetary and fiscal spheres, the U.K. seems more worried than other nations about credibility, said Fabrice Montagne, an economist at Barclays Plc.

“They have already made the mistake of rushing out of support measures thinking things are alright,” Montagne said.

(Adds GDP July, August GDP data in new fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • World must triple clean energy investment by 2030 to curb climate change -IEA

    Investment in renewable energy needs to triple by the end of the decade if the world hopes to effectively fight climate change and keep volatile energy markets under control, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday. "The world is not investing enough to meet its future energy needs ... transition‐related spending is gradually picking up, but remains far short of what is required to meet rising demand for energy services in a sustainable way," the IEA said. The Paris-based watchdog released its annual World Energy Outlook early this year to guide the United Nations COP26 climate change conference, now less than a month away.

  • Havana syndrome reported at US embassy in Colombia

    The mystery illness has sickened US diplomats around the world since it was first reported in 2016.

  • Private Equity Firms Circle GlaxoSmithKline’s $54 Billion Consumer Arm

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffGlaxoSmithKline Plc’s consumer unit is drawing interest from private equity firms i

  • Rocking down to Electric Avenue? Good luck charging your car

    For while electric vehicle (EVs) sales are soaring in Europe and the United States, a lag in installing charging infrastructure is causing a roadblock. Often cash-strapped local authorities have other priorities than a kerbside network of charging points which would allow owners to ensure their EVs are always topped up. And while that leaves a potential gap for the private sector, it is one that few EV charging startups, who have been early adopters in other locations, are focused on.

  • LVMH shares flat after its Q3 revenues

    Shares in LVMH were flat in early trading on Wednesday after the French luxury giant posted a strong rise in sales in its fashion and leather goods division in the third quarter. LVMH, whose luxury products span Moët & Chandon champagne and Bulgari timepieces, said on Tuesday the popularity of its star labels Louis Vuitton and Dior helped its fashion and leather goods division, which accounts for nearly half of group sales, to report 24% growth. LVMH shares opened up 0.4% after the opening bell before falling flat in early trade, outperforming the broader French stock market.

  • Credit Suisse waives fees for clients hit by Greensill funds collapse

    Crisis-ridden Credit Suisse is going on the offensive under new Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio by providing free services for investors in collapsed supply chain finance funds linked to Greensill, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters. Switzerland's second-biggest bank plans to refund fees on most products and services to clients on a quarterly basis, the person said. Fund of funds from other providers, for example, are excluded from the fee waiver.

  • Nestle revamps geographic structure, makes new board appointments

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Nestle is overhauling its geographic structure, the world's largest food company said on Wednesday, creating new zones for North America and for Greater China. The maker of Nescafe instant coffee and KitKat chocolate bars also said it was changing its executive board to align with the new structure, which takes effect from January. Company veteran Chris Johnson, now head of Nestle's Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa zone (AOA), will retire from the executive board and be replaced by Remy Ejel, current head of Nestle's Middle East and North Africa business.

  • Philippines tells tech giants to halt sales of 'text blast' kit after election plug

    The Philippines has ordered tech giants Facebook, Alibaba Lazada and Sea's Shopee to stop allowing sales of cellular equipment used for emergency messaging, after "text blasts" were used to promote a presidential election candidate. The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) ordered the platforms to appear before the agency on Oct. 27 to explain why they should not be held liable for allowing sales of the equipment. The NTC's order, made public on Tuesday, follows an investigation it ordered last week into an "emergency alert" text blast, typically used during natural disasters, that contained message of support for one of the presidential candidates.

  • Analysis-With an eye on China, Japan's ruling party makes unprecedented defence spending pledge

    An unprecedented election pledge by Japan's ruling party to double defence spending underscores the nation's haste to acquire missiles, stealth fighters, drones and other weapons to deter China's military in the disputed East China Sea. The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) included a goal of spending 2% of GDP - about $100 billion - or more on the military for the first time in its policy platform ahead of a national election this month. Experts don't expect new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to double spending anytime soon, given Japan's debt-saddled public finances and a pandemic-stricken economy.

  • Trump is close to selling his Washington, DC, hotel for more than $370 million, report says

    CGI Merchant Group, an investment firm in Miami, could remove Trump's name from the luxury hotel, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

    The swiftness with which the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the U.S. economy in early 2020 was breathtaking. Seemingly overnight, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in...

  • Here’s What It Actually Means To Cut $1 Trillion From The Democrats’ Big Social Spending Bill

    Democrats will have to choose between greatly watering down all of their policies or giving up on some big promises.View Entire Post ›

  • China’s Economic Slowdown Could Get Worse. Here’s How.

    China’s economic woes could get worse. The Wall Street Journal reports that President Xi Jinping is increasing scrutiny of the ties between the country’s state-owned banks and private firms. Authorities are beginning inspection of 25 financial institutions at the core of the economy, according to the newspaper, citing people with knowledge of the plan.

  • People Think Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Is ‘Calling For Civil War’ With New Twitter Poll

    Critics slammed the conspiracy theory-endorsing Georgia Republican over her provocative post.

  • Rep. Adam Schiff dismissed Matt Gaetz as a 'congressbro' and said it was 'like spring break in there' when Gaetz and other Republicans stormed a secure facility

    Schiff wrote that once they were "bored and stuffed with pizza" after the disruption, "Gaetz and his confederates left the bunker to vote."

  • Jon Stewart Explains Why Donald Trump Has ‘Very Good Chance’ Of Winning In 2024

    The former "Daily Show" host pointed out the "actual danger" which is "not flashy or sexy."

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects case involving Trump-aligned lawyer Eastman

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a California Republican club's challenge to a private organization's cancellation of a 2017 event at a city-owned property in Pasadena that was to have featured a conservative lawyer later aligned with former President Donald Trump. The justices turned away the Pasadena Republican Club's appeal of a lower court ruling that found that the cancellation of attorney John Eastman's planned appearance did not violate the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment, which bars government discrimination on free speech or religious grounds.

  • FBI Director Chris Wray privately told Adam Schiff that he would resign if he 'ever felt the need to do something that wasn't right' under Trump, book says

    "I had warned him about how many good people the president had chewed up and spat out," Schiff writes. "I don't need this job," Wray said.

  • Risky move: Biden undercuts WH executive privilege shield

    It’s a risky move by President Joe Biden that could come back to haunt him — and future presidents — in the hyperpartisan world of Washington politics. Democrat Biden has agreed to a request from Congress seeking sensitive information on the actions of his predecessor Donald Trump and his aides during the Jan. 6 insurrection, though the former president claims the information is guarded by executive privilege. The move by Biden isn't the final word; Republican Trump says he will challenge the requests and a lengthy legal battle is likely to ensue over the information.

  • Greg Abbott’s Administration Panicked When an Opponent Challenged His Commitment to Transphobia: Report

    The state of Texas took down a website with a suicide prevention hotline and LGBTQ+ resources after a primary challenger bashed the governor for using "tax dollars to advocate for transgender ideology"