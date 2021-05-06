U.K. sends navy ships to British island Jersey amid post-Brexit fishing dispute with France

Rebecca Falconer
1 min read
The United Kingdom's government announced Wednesday it has deployed two Royal Navy patrol vessels to the island of Jersey "as a precautionary measure," as tensions over fishing rights escalate with France.

Why it matters: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement the government took the action to protect Jersey against potential threats of "a blockade" of French fishing boats at the island, which is off the coast of northwest France.

  • French officials on Tuesday threatened "retaliation measures" including cutting off electricity to the self-governing dependency of the British crown over the dispute — which is driven by claims the U.K. government breached a fishing licenses agreement reached in the Brexit deal.

Of note: Jersey gets 95% of its electricity from France via underwater cables.

Flashback: The issue of fishing territory was a major sticking point during Brexit negotiations.

