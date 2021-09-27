U.K. Takes Emergency Steps as Forecourts Run Dry: Energy Update

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

The U.K. government took emergency measures late Sunday to try to ease acute fuel shortages across the country, as gasoline retailers shut pumps after days of panic buying.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had already caved in to industry demands to issue 5,000 short-term visas to truck drivers, while newspapers reported Monday that he may draft in the army to help. The risk is that a prolonged fuel crisis will damage the post-pandemic recovery, putting more strain on already stretched supply lines.

Key Developments:

Government suspends competition rules in the sector so that companies can share information

Some members of Petrol Retailers Association are reporting 90% of sites have run dry: Sky

BP Plc says it has run out of fuel at a third of its stations

Industry held talks with ministers over weekend

Businesses say move to ease visa rules for truckers won’t be enough

Read: Fuel Shortages Pile Pressure on Johnson as U.K. Crisis Escalates

Timestamps are London.

Labour Party Accuses Government of Worsening Panic (8:25 a.m.)

The opposition Labour Party blamed the government for the current situation, saying it was complacent before the fuel crisis occurred and has stoked panic through poor communications.

“The government is tweeting out in capital letters: ‘There is no fuel crisis’,” Labour treasury spokeswoman Rachel Reeves told Times Radio on Monday “I don’t know anything that’s more likely to induce panic.”

Action taken by the government to resolve the shortage of truck drivers falls short of what is needed, Reeves said.

Some Fuel Retailers Say 90% of Sites Are Dry: PRA (7:10 a.m.)

The Petrol Retailers Association, representing service-station forecourts in the U.K., said some of its members in England have all but run out of fuel.

Story continues

“It looks as though the panic-buying has really been exacerbated in the main urban centers, particularly in England,” Brian Madderson, chairman of the PRA, said on Sky News. Some larger retailers report 50% of sites are dry; “some even report as many as 90% dry yesterday.”

While the issue is “quite acute,” Madderson said “I am keeping my fingers crossed it will be less of a problem by the end of the week.”

U.K. May Bring in the Army: Times (6 a.m.)

Soldiers may be deployed to drive tankers of gasoline to service stations in the coming days, the Times reported. That’s because it will take about two weeks for new visas to be issued to foreign drivers under the plan announced over the weekend, the paper said.

Kwarteng Enacts Emergency Protocol (Sunday)

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng triggered the “Downstream Oil Protocol” to exempt the industry from competition rules temporarily.

The move allows companies to share information so they can prioritize deliveries to where they are needed most. And it makes it easier for the government to work with producers, suppliers, hauliers and retailers.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.