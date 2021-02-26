U.K. Takes Stakes in 37 Firms Under Covid Loan Program

Alex Morales
The U.K. government has taken stakes in 37 startup companies after state loans to help them grow during the pandemic were converted into equity.

The figure was revealed Friday in response to a freedom-of-information request by Bloomberg to the British Business Bank, which administers the so-called Future Fund program. While the government is usually averse to taking stakes in private companies, the bank said 30.4 million pounds ($42.4 million) of loans had been converted.

The request was made after the bank said last month a “small number” of loans had been converted.

The Future Fund was announced in April to ensure “high-growth” startups got funding to continue operations as the coronavirus triggered the worst recession in more than 300 years. Billed as a 500-million pound program, it’s issued 1,140 loans worth 1.1 billion pounds.

The bank declined to provide details of the companies in which the government now owns stakes, or the size of the state’s holdings.

“The Convertible Loan Agreement in place with each investee company is confidential in nature,” it said. “The disclosure of the names of the companies which the government owns an equity stake in and the details of the loan value converted to equity and the percentage stake the government now owns in each company would constitute a breach of confidence.”

Under the program, loans ranging from 125,000 pounds to 5 million pounds were made to U.K.-based startups, subject to them securing at least an equal amount of funding from private investors. The deadline was Jan. 31, though processing of existing applications meant the number of loans issued was still rising this month.

(Clarifies operations of convertible loan program in headline, second paragraph)

