U.K. Tories Lead Labour in Polls as Campaign Enters Final Week

(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s Conservatives hold a solid lead over Labour in a couple of key weekend opinion polls as campaigning enters the final stretch of what’s been a bitterly contested general election.

According to a Savanta ComRes poll for The Sunday Telegraph, the Tories’ lead fell to 8 percentage points, back to where it was shortly before the starting pistol was officially fired on the campaign. That would be enough to secure a parliamentary majority of 14, the report said.

An Opinium poll in the Observer suggests Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party failed to make any inroads in the past week, with the Conservatives amassing 46% of the vote for a 15-point lead. The left-leaning newspaper quoted Adam Drummond, head of political polling at Opinium, as saying the picture is “starkly negative.”

“Heading into the final week, a recovery is not impossible but doing so would require a turnaround even more spectacular than the one Mr. Corbyn achieved” in the 2017 election, Drummond said.

According to interviews with senior political officials on both sides of the divide, Johnson is heading for a majority of between 20 and 35 seats in the House of Commons, Bloomberg reported. All Conservative candidates have pledged to vote for Johnson’s Brexit deal, meaning even a small majority would in theory ensure the U.K. completes its divorce from the European Union by the Jan. 31 deadline.

Poll Breakdowns:

Savanta ComRes surveyed 2,034 British adults online Dec. 4-5.Conservatives 41% (-1 point), Labour 33% (+1), Lib Dems 12% (unchanged) Brexit 3% (unchanged).46% said they’d be worried if they woke up on Dec. 13, the day after the election, to find Corbyn was the new prime minister.Opinium surveyed 2,003 adults online Dec. 4-6.Conservatives 46% (unchanged), Labour 31% (unchanged), Lib Dems 13% (unchanged) Brexit 2% (unchanged).

A separate Savanta ComRes poll commissioned by Remain United showed the Conservatives with a 6 percentage point lead over Labour.

Gina Miller, who founded Remain United as part of a drive to stop Britain’s departure from the EU, said if people vote tactically then the U.K. could still be set for a hung parliament.

“Based on these findings, remain and soft leave voters should be very energized knowing that their votes have the power to defeat a Tory majority,” Miller said in a statement.

