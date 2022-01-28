U.K. Cost of Living Squeeze Underscored by New Inflation Data

Andrew Atkinson
Britain cost-of-living squeeze is hitting the richest and poorest households alike, according to new data that adds to pressure on the government to take action.

Consumer prices grew 5.5% in December for the second-richest 10% of all households and by 5.3% for those in the second to bottom decile, the Office for National Statistics said Friday.

The figures indicated the breadth of pain hitting consumers, who are shouldering higher prices across a wide range of goods and services. Poverty campaigners had said the poorest would be hit hardest because they spend more of their income on essential goods.

Wealthier households are being squeezed because they spend more on items that have seen faster price rises, such as transport, furniture, going out, recreation and health, the ONS said. Poorer households have less to spend on discretionary items and are more exposed to higher prices for staples such as food, energy and clothing.

The government statistics office drew up the report in response to criticism from poverty campaigners including food writer Jack Monroe, who said the headline rates of inflation fail to reflect the experience of poorer households.

“A key point of consumer price indices is to measure inflation as actually experienced by households” said Stian Westlake, chief executive officer of the Royal Statistical Society. “While these changes will go some way to better capture household costs, the issue remains that CPI was never intended for this precise purpose.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a multi-billion package of help no later than the Spring Statement on March 23. He’s under mounting pressure to cancel the planned increase in national insurance, and ministers are said to be giving a fresh look at calls to remove value-added tax on energy bills.

The cost of living crisis is heaping further pressure on Boris Johnson, whose future as prime minister is in doubt amid allegations of rule-breaking parties at his Downing Street office when the country was in lockdown.

The ONS stressed that the breakdown of its inflation data did not yet reflect the different spending patterns across household groups.

Instead, it took the main inflation basket and applied a greater weight to non-discretionary items. A more comprehensive picture will be published in May “based on more up to date spending patterns,” the ONS said.

The decision to publish more granular inflation data was partly in response to criticism from Jack Monroe, a food writer and poverty campaigner.

The squeeze on household incomes is set to worsen in April, when energy bills are forecast to rise by almost 50% and a payroll tax increase is due to take effect.

Mortgage rates are also poised to go up, with the Bank of England expected to raise interest rates several more times this year in an attempt to return inflation to the 2% target. A quarter point increase next month is now priced in by markets.

Over the past year, electricity prices have jumped almost 19% and domestic gas is up by over 28%, the biggest increases for well over a decade. Food prices have risen by almost 5%, with staples such as margarine, oil and milk climbing at significantly faster rates. Auto fuel climbed by almost 27% and now stands at close to record highs.

Overall inflation now exceeds the pace of earnings growth, meaning wages are falling in real terms.

