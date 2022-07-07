U.S. keen to prevent G20 disruption, avoid legitimising Russia actions - official

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Brunnstrom
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State

By David Brunnstrom

TOKYO (Reuters) - This week's G20 meeting in Bali cannot be business as usual but the United States is determined to ensure nothing happens there that can give legitimacy to Russia's "brutalising" of Ukraine, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Thursday.

The gathering of G20 foreign ministers, which formally starts on Thursday and runs until Friday, would be a good opportunity to advance efforts to tackle the global food security crisis, the official said, adding it was crucial to ensure the meeting was effective and free from interference.

"The most important thing is that we maintain the focus on the G20 event," the official, who is accompanying U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said during a brief stop in Tokyo while en route to Indonesia.

"We're very determined to do that and not let there be any disruptions or interruptions to that," the official said.

"But I think we also want to make sure that there's nothing that in any way, shape or form lends any conceivable legitimacy to what Russia is doing in brutalising Ukraine."

The remarks suggest a walkout will be less likely at a meeting where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will come face-to-face for the first time this year with some of the fiercest critics of Moscow's invasion.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation".

Blinken will hold a trilateral meeting with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts in Bali, the official said, while his meeting with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will focus on properly handling the U.S.-China relationship.

"This is part of an ongoing and I think important series of conversations with our Chinese counterparts across the government to make sure that we are responsibly managing the relationship," the official said.

"As two leading powers, whatever our differences, there are also areas where, for example, climate, global health, counter-narcotics, things of that nature, where it makes sense for us to cooperate."

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Ed Davies)

Recommended Stories

  • Police in Richmond, Va., say a tip ‘saved numerous lives’ from a mass shooting planned for July 4

    At a press conference Wednesday, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said two men were arrested after a “hero” alerted authorities that a mass shooting was planned for the Fourth of July. Smith said, “One phone call saved numerous lives on the Fourth of July.”

  • China Accuses US of ‘Technological Terrorism’ as Chip Curbs Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- China accused the US of “technological terrorism” in pushing to stop ASML Holding NV and Nikon Corp. from selling key chipmaking technology to the country, in some of its strongest criticism yet of Washington’s efforts.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming.

  • Mitch McConnell says the labor shortage will be solved when people run out of stimulus money because Americans are 'flush for the moment'

    Lack of childcare and well-paid jobs might be driving the labor shortage. Mitch McConnell thinks March 2021 stimulus checks are to blame.

  • Petition calling for Clarence Thomas removal from Supreme Court gets 1M signatures

    An online petition that calls for the removal of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has attracted more than 1 million signatures. The petition, titled “Impeach Justice Clarence Thomas,” was created on the public advocacy organization website MoveOn in May. The petition description cited Thomas’s vote to overturn Roe v. Wade as reasoning for his removal. …

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia May Dodge Deep Fall; US and China to Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia appears on track for a much shallower recession than many forecasters initially expected due to rising oil production that has blunted the impact of US and European sanctions over its war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaAme

  • Russia's Medvedev warns United States: messing with a nuclear power is folly

    Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev told the United States on Wednesday that attempts by the West to punish a nuclear power such as Russia for the war in Ukraine risked endangering humanity. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most serious crisis in relations between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when many people feared the world was on the brink of nuclear war.

  • Russia's Lavrov calls for efforts to protect international laws

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday called on all parties in the world to make efforts to protect international laws as "the world is evolving in a complicated manner." Lavrov was speaking though a translator at a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son in Hanoi. His comments come as Russia has been accused by Western countries of breaching international law through its invasion of Ukraine.

  • During Trump's presidency, 2 of his nemeses faced invasive IRS audits that impacted about 1 out of 30,600 in 2017 and 1 out of 19,250 in 2019

    Former FBI director James Comey and his deputy Andrew McCabe were both axed during Donald Trump's presidency.

  • Russia attends G20 meeting set to be dominated by Ukraine conflict

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was on the Indonesian island of Bali on Thursday preparing for a G20 gathering that will be his first face-to-face meeting with the fiercest critics of his country's invasion of Ukraine. The G20 foreign ministers' meeting runs until Friday in host country Indonesia, which has this year grappled with the tough balancing act of running a global summit buffeted by geopolitical pressures and a global food crisis blamed on the Ukraine war. There was tight security on Thursday as foreign diplomats descended on the tropical island for a meeting where the Russia-Ukraine conflict will be front and centre.

  • Putin’s Lies Have Kremlin TV Flailing and Fighting On-Air

    GettyWhile Russian troops slowly advance in Eastern Ukraine, questions loom as to how far President Vladimir Putin is planning to take his invasion of Ukraine. During a recent press conference, Putin claimed that nothing has changed and everything is going according to the plan: “I have formulated the overall goal, which is to liberate Donbas, protect its people and create conditions that will guarantee the security of Russia itself. That is all.” His deliberately vague responses implied that Ru

  • Donald Trump wants to sue former FBI officials Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, but can't find them after a half-dozen tries since March

    Trump lawyers say they've tried six times to serve Page and Strzok with papers for his March lawsuit alleging a plot to "rig" the 2016 election.

  • Fussing Over Camera Angles Is a Trump Family Tradition in New Trailer for Alex Holder’s Jan. 6 Documentary

    No bombshells here – but a lot of Donald, Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr. fluffing up their shots

  • Russians suffering huge losses as Ukrainian army holds them back in Donbas — Luhansk governor

    Ukraine’s army is holding back the Russian invasion force on the border of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Hayday wrote on Telegram on July 6.

  • Israel Says Russia Threatens to Halt Jewish Agency Activity

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaAmerican Factories Are Making Stuff Again as CEOs Take Production Out of ChinaRussia has ordered the agency in charge of

  • Turkey Renews Threat to Veto Sweden and Finland’s NATO Bids

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontAmerican Factories Are Making Stuff Again as CEOs Take Production Out of ChinaUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaTurkey is threatening to veto NATO membersh

  • Copper Crash Deepens as Recession Fears Loom Over Metals Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper resurfaced above its $7,500 per ton plunge as fears of a global economic slowdown piled pressure on industrial metals and deepened their dive from record highs just months ago.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already HereCiti

  • ‘QAnon Shaman’ Drops Appeal of His Plea and Sentence for Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

    (Bloomberg) -- The self-proclaimed “QAnon Shaman,” who became infamous for appearing in the US Senate chamber shirtless with a horned headdress during the Capitol riot, dropped the appeal of his guilty plea and 41-month sentence.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to

  • Adam Kinzinger and his family are getting so many death threats over his Trump criticism that his office put together a 3-minute audio clip

    GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger and his family are receiving threats over his involvement on the House committee investigating the Capitol riot.

  • Russia's stated war aims begin catching up with reality

    The speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament said on Tuesday that Ukraine had become a "terrorist state" and was doing everything to ensure that Russia did not stop its invasion at the borders of the eastern Donbas region as advertised. The remark by Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin marked an escalation of Russian war rhetoric but ignored the fact that Moscow's forces already occupy large parts of southern Ukraine as well. It suggested that Moscow, fresh from seizing the last parts of Ukraine's Luhansk region on Sunday, might be preparing once more to expand its stated war objectives, which it reined back a month into the invasion after an assault on the capital Kyiv and an advance on the second largest city Kharkiv were beaten back.

  • Opinion | Bombshell Jan. 6 Testimony Could Hurt a Justice Department Prosecution

    And DOJ only has itself to blame.