U.S. kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan: CBS News Flash August 2, 2022

Reuters

Florida's sea turtles are grappling with a gender imbalance made worse by climate change. "The frightening thing is the last four summers in Florida have been the hottest summers on record," said Bette Zirkelbach, manager of the Turtle Hospital in Marathon, a city in the Florida Keys, a string of tropical islands stretching from the southern end of the state. "Scientists that are studying sea turtle hatchlings and eggs have found no boy sea turtles, so only female sea turtles for the past four years," Zirkelbach said, whose turtle center has operated since 1986.