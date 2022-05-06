U.S. Labor Board Accuses Starbucks of Retaliatory N.Y. Firings

(Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. violated federal law by firing, threatening, and carrying out surveillance on union activists in New York, U.S. labor board prosecutors alleged in a complaint.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In a filing on behalf of National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel, the agency’s Buffalo regional director said Friday the company illegally interfered with employees’ rights by firing six and retaliating against others.

The allegations were brought to the agency by Workers United, the labor group which has prevailed in votes at more than 50 of the company’s U.S. stores, beginning with a landmark victory last December in Buffalo.

The complaint seeks remedies including the reinstatement of the employees who were allegedly illegally fired or forced out, along with financial compensation and apology letters.

The general counsel also seeks a videotaped meeting with employees, union and government representatives, and either Starbucks Chief Executive Officer Howard Schultz, North America President Rossann Williams, or both. At the meeting, either a company executive or a labor board official would read a notice about employees’ rights.

Additionally, the NLRB seeks mandatory training for Starbucks managers about workers’ rights, and a requirement that the union get access to company bulletin boards, employees’ contact information and equal time to address workers.

Starbucks, which did not immediately comment in response to an inquiry, has said that it complies with labor laws and that claims of anti-union activity are “categorically false.”

The company “is finally being held accountable for the union-busting rampage they went on,” one of the fired employees, Danny Rojas, said in an emailed statement from the union.

Story continues

(Updates to include details starting in second paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.