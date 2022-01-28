U.S. labor costs increase solidly in the fourth quarter

FILE PHOTO: Construction workers wait in line to do a temperature test to return to the job site
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. labor costs increased strongly in the fourth quarter, pointing to a rapidly tightening jobs market and supporting the Federal Reserve's shift towards raising interest rates.

The Employment Cost Index, the broadest measure of labor costs, rose 1.0% last quarter after increasing 1.3% in the July-September period, the Labor Department said on Friday.

Labor costs surged 4.0% on a year-on-year basis, the largest rise since 2001, after increasing 3.7% in the third quarter.

The ECI is widely viewed by policymakers and economists as one of the better measures of labor market slack and a predictor of core inflation as it adjusts for composition and job quality changes. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the ECI advancing 1.2% in the fourth quarter.

The labor market is viewed as being at or near maximum employment. There were 10.6 million job openings at the end of November. The Fed on Wednesday said it was likely to raise interest rates in March.

Wages and salaries rose 1.1% last quarter after increasing 1.5% in the third quarter. They were up 4.5% year-on-year. Benefits rose 0.9% after a similar gain in the July-September quarter.

Annual inflation is increasing at a pace last seen four decades ago and is well above the Fed's 2%.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Consumer Spending Drops With Inflation Hitting 40-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. inflation-adjusted consumer spending fell last month by the most since February, suggesting that Americans tempered their outlays amid the latest Covid-19 wave and the fastest inflation in nearly 40 years.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosAmer

  • U.S. Employment Costs Climb by a Solid 1% After Record Third-Quarter Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. employment costs rose at a robust pace for a second-straight quarter, wrapping up the strongest year of labor inflation in two decades as businesses competed for a limited supply of workers. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosAmericans’ Gas Sto

  • Consumer Spending Slumps as U.S. Inflation Continues to Rise Sharply

    Core inflation rose 4.9% on a yearly basis, according to new data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

  • Apple, Robinhood, Visa, Western Digital: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

    Futures are wobbling at the end of a roller coaster week that dragged the S&P 500 to the edge of correction territory. Apple shares rose 2.9% premarket. The world’s biggest company reported record quarterly results even as supply shortages hindered sales, but Chief Executive said those constraints are improving.

  • New York Mets All-Time Team: The full 26-Man Roster

    Here is the New York Mets' all-time team, featuring a full 26-man roster.

  • Argentina Reached an Agreement With the IMF, Fernandez Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund that will allow the country access to new financing, President Alberto Fernandez said Friday.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosAmericans’ Gas Stoves Are as Bad for Climate as 500,0

  • Silver Breaks Through Support Declining for 5th Consecutive Day

    Hawkish fed comments weigh on silver prices

  • Intel posts record quarterly revenue, sees supply strains through year

    (Reuters) -Chipmaker Intel Corp posted record fourth-quarter revenue, but forecast first-quarter earnings short of Wall Street expectations, as the world's largest chipmaker faces challenges linked to persistent global supply chain problems. Intel shares, which initially fell about 3% in late trade, recovered some ground after the company expressed confidence in demand for its chips and the ability to manage supply chain constraints. However, Chief Executive Officer Patrick Gelsinger said on a conference call that he expected those constraints to persist this year and into next year as the "unprecedented demand" for chips continued.

  • China home builders, suppliers issue spate of profit warnings as Evergrande woes bite

    A growing number of Chinese construction and decoration companies are writing off assets or issuing profit warnings as debt woes at China Evergrande Group and other property developers debilitate their suppliers. More such disclosures are expected during the upcoming earnings season, putting pressure on Chinese authorities to do more to limit the contagion from developers' financial crisis and avert job losses. Guangzhou Holike Creative Home Co, a furniture maker, became the latest company to disclose losses linked to Evergrande, which has racked up over $300 billion in debt, including 200 billion yuan ($31.44 billion) owed to suppliers via commercial paper.

  • As Violent Crime in L.A. Rises, Demand for Private Security Among the Wealthy Soars

    Los Angeles at a Crossroads: Even people in gated communities want more protection against "a steady drumbeat of uncertainty”

  • Robinhood shares slump to lowest level since IPO

    Like many tech start-ups, Robinhood has yet to turn a profit following its IPO. Its monthly active users declined 8% from the sequentially previous quarter as retail investors pulled back from the market. Almost exactly a year ago, it sat at the center of the meme stock mania.

  • RMDs May Soon Start Even Later for Retirement Plan Savers

    Investors may soon be able to preserve their retirement war chest for longer. The Securing a Strong Retirement Act, a bill originally pushed in 2021 but which may finally pass this year, would push the starting point for required minimum … Continue reading → The post RMDs May Soon Start Even Later for Retirement Plan Savers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • Stock Market Correction: Buying These 4 Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move

    It's not something investors like to think about, but stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle and the price long-term investors pay for admission to one of the world's greatest wealth creators. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has entered correction territory, while the benchmark S&P 500 is contending with its worst slide in more than a year. While stock market corrections can be unnerving, they're also, historically, the perfect time to put money to work in the market -- especially if your average holding period is measured in years.

  • Tesla Dragged Down the Market Thursday, but This Large-Cap Loser Fell Twice as Hard

    The stock market had another day of intraday volatility on Thursday, with early gains evaporating for major market benchmarks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to finish within spitting distance of the unchanged mark, but the further down the market capitalization spectrum you go, the worse various indexes fared. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were successively worse, and small-cap stocks were down more than 2%.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Crashing, and That's Great News for Growth Investors

    Ever since Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) released strong earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Nov. 17, 2021, the stock has been going downhill, due to a variety of factors out of the company's control. Shares of the graphics card specialist are down 30% since its Q3 report as the strong probability of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the crash in cryptocurrencies has weighed on investor sentiment. After all, interest rate hikes are bad news for richly valued companies such as Nvidia as rising U.S. Treasury yields mean that investors can get more returns by shifting their money to safer assets.

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 173%, Says Wall Street

    Tech-driven used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) might fit that bill. The company has suffered a stock price decline of 58% since hitting its all-time high in August 2021, but leading Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has just come out with a very bullish call. Its digital approach is so powerful that Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas describes the company as the "apex predator in auto retail" -- and since Carvana has rocketed up the rankings to become the second-largest car dealer in the U.S., he might be right.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investing $200,000 in this basket of dividend stocks should earn you $12,800 in passive income in 2022.

  • The 5 REITs With the Longest Dividend Histories

    Investors love REITs for their dividends, and this quintet has the best dividend records you can find. Here's a look at each.