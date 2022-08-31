U.S. Labor Day weekend travel volumes seen rebounding to pre-pandemic levels

FILE PHOTO: Passengers line up at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York
Doyinsola Oladipo
·3 min read

By Doyinsola Oladipo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The number of people traveling for the U.S. Labor Day holiday weekend is expected to rebound to pre-pandemic levels and possibly set new records in some cases, according to several travel companies.

U.S. travel demand remains elevated for the final holiday weekend of summer as people are choosing to squeeze in one more trip despite higher airfares and rates, ongoing disruptions to flights and the squeeze on household budgets due to inflation, the travel companies said.

"People are not deciding to stay home, they are still going, they are still finding a way to travel," said Paula Twidale, AAA senior vice president of travel.

The weekend of Labor Day, which always falls on the first Monday in September, may be tied with Memorial Day weekend as the busiest travel weekend of the summer with flight bookings set to match those of the May holiday, according to travel booking app Hopper. That would allow it to surpass travel volumes of the Fourth of July weekend.

Labor Day holiday travel spending is up 17% compared with 2019 levels, according to Adobe Analytics, which measures data across travel, leisure and hospitality sites.

Domestic flight prices are expected to be 20% higher than the holiday weekend in 2019 and 2021, according to Hopper.

United Airlines Holdings Inc anticipates 2.6 million people will travel with the airline from Thursday through Tuesday. The airline carrier said this would nearly match its Labor Day weekend volume of 2019.

Hopper predicts 12.6 million travelers will fly from Thursday to Monday this weekend. That would be about 22% higher than passenger volumes in 2019 as reflected in U.S. Transportation Security Administration checkpoint figures.

The total number of nights booked on short-term rental platforms like Airbnb Inc and Vrbo are up over 16% this Labor Day weekend compared with pre-pandemic levels, according to short-term rental analytics firm AirDNA.

Approximately 1.76 million nights have already been booked across the holiday weekend, a record number of nights for short- term rentals during Labor Day weekend, according to Jamie Lane, AirDNA vice president of research.

"People are being a little bit more resistant to the higher prices and they're booking different types of accommodations as opposed to hotels," said Patrick Scholes, Truist equity analyst.

The average price for a domestic hotel this weekend is up 32% compared with 2019 and up 6% compared with 2021 levels, according travel search engine KAYAK.

Even international travel, which has been slow to recover to pre-pandemic levels due to COVID-19 restrictions, is set to surpass 2019 levels this weekend.

International flight bookings this weekend are up 14% compared with pre-pandemic levels, according to scheduled flight ticketing database ForwardKeys. AAA said international bookings across travel segments will more than double last year's total.

Flight cancellations are down compared with Labor Day weekend in 2021 while delays are up.

Since Aug. 17, more than 4,900 U.S. flights, or about 1.8% of the scheduled total, have been canceled and another 56,700 have been delayed, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

Ongoing structural airline delays and staffing woes across the industry may present obstacles and disruptions to vacations this weekend, said Robert Cole, an analyst with Phocuswright, a global travel market research firm.

"The big question at the end of the weekend is going to be, was it worth it?" he added.

(Reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo in New York; Additional reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago; Editing by Ben Klayman and Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Boris Johnson defends police against claims they are being distracted by 'woke' issues

    Boris Johnson has defended the police against claims they are being distracted from solving crime by "woke" causes.

  • Afghan Taliban, a year after U.S. pullout, seek world's approval

    Afghanistan's Taliban marked the first anniversary of the withdrawal of U.S.-led forces on Wednesday by calling on the international community to "learn" from the experience and accept them as the legitimate government. The withdrawal, completed a minute before midnight on Aug. 30, 2021, came as the Taliban swept to power after a 20-year insurgency against U.S.-led forces who invaded Afghanistan following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. "The experience of the past 20 years can be a good guide... Any kind of pressure and threats on Afghanistan’s people in the last 20 years has failed and just increased the crisis," the Taliban said in a statement.

  • Top Millennial Pick Tesla Stock Splits, Analyst Bumps Up Price Target

    Millennials and Gen Z are investing earlier than previous generations. What are their top stock picks? And should you buy them too?

  • European Inflation Hits Fresh Record High of 9.1%, Adding to Fed Concerns

    European inflation sped to a fresh record high of 9.1% in August, confirming the Fed's reluctance to veer from its rate hike path.

  • Broncos to re-sign a pair of cut players on Wednesday

    Broncos plan to re-sign DL Mike Purcell and TE Eric Tomlinson after they place TE Greg Dulcich and CB Michael Ojemudia on IR today.

  • Goldman Sachs’ 2 Stock Picks With at Least 100% Upside Potential

    There’s no doubt, Wall Street did not like Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. The markets tumbled after Powell stressed the central bank is committed to taming inflation and will implement another 75bp hike if that is what is needed to get the job done. The markets might have thrown the toys out of the pram, but while cognizant of a bearish scenario, Goldman Sachs’ chief economist Jan Hatzius is not overly concerned, preferring to focus on Powell’s less hawkish commentary. “We contin

  • Oil Heading for Longest Slump Since 2020 Amid Growth Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a third monthly drop, the longest losing run in more than two years, on concern that tighter monetary policy will hit growth and China presses on with its Covid Zero strategy.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysMikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Leader Who Ended Cold War, Dies at 91Elon Musk Attacks Twitter D

  • Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian Face a New Covid Battle

    When the cruise industry in July 2021 returned from the shutdown, imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from U.S. ports, I was one of the 800 or so passengers on the first sailing of Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas. Rules settled in fairly quickly thereafter, with the cruise line -- as well as rivals Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line -- requiring vaccinations for any passengers aged 12 and older as well as negative covid tests taken no more than two days before sailings. In reality, everyone on board, aside from kids under 12, was both vaccinated and tested, and the entire cruise industry stepped up its already robust cleaning procedures while also improving air filtration.

  • Virgin Voyages Tries to Disrupt Cruise Ship Loyalty Programs

    The cruise line wants to beat Royal Caribbean and Norwegian by welcoming its custoers with its new loyalty program.

  • Cancun Airport To Eliminate Use Of Paper FMMs, Issue 180-Day Stay

    If you’ve ever found yourself waiting hours to enter Mexico, some new rules may change that wait time from hours to minutes.

  • Southwest Airlines Pilot Reprimands Passenger Who AirDropped Nudes On Board

    Some people don’t know how to act on a plane, and a Southwest Airlines pilot vocalized his displeasure with an unknown passenger on board a flight to Cabo.

  • I flew on JetBlue's basic fare for the first time from Cape Cod to NYC for $70. I'd pick it over the 5-hour drive even with a delay.

    This summer's airline chaos made me hesitant to buy a flight instead of driving, but the cheap price and convenience were ultimately worth the risk.

  • I've travelled to 31 countries: I always pack these essentials in my carry-on bag

    From a reusable water bottle to noise-cancelling headphones, here are 24 travel essentials I never leave home without.

  • First Look: Bentley’s New Miami Residences Have Car Elevators That Lift You From the Street to Your Condo

    These drive-in car elevators take you directly to your residence, so you never need to enter through the front door.

  • Royal Caribbean Is Adding Something Really Big to Every Ship

    Of course, ice isn't a problem for the vast majority of modern cruise ships, as they tend to stick close to warm and sunny areas of the globe. Notably Royal Caribbean has offered its Voom service as the "fastest internet at sea." Royal Caribbean has been offering two packages Voom Surf, for around $18 per day (it varies by ship and by voyage), basic email checking and text messaging and Voom Surf & Stream, for around $24 per day, which promises 24-hour access to emails, internet, and messaging apps as well as video streaming, and real-time social media and video calls.

  • Japan to further ease border curbs to exploit weak yen

    Japan will further ease border controls from Sept. 7 by raising the ceiling for daily entrants to 50,000 and freeing up entry for travellers from all countries on package tours without the need for guides, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters after returning to work from a COVID-19 infection, Kishida said Japan will proceed with further easing steps, taking into account virus infections in and outside of the country, travellers' demand and border controls adopted by other countries. "From the standpoint of making use of merits from the weak yen, we'll ease border controls further," Kishida told reporters.

  • CRN’s New 184-Foot ‘Lifestyle Explorer’ Has an Epic Beach Club With a Hidden Swim Platform

    The sleek 184-footer comes from the drawing board of Omega Architects.

  • What do airlines owe you for flight delays, cancellations? New DOT dashboard will show you.

    It can be hard to figure out what you're owed when your flight is delayed. That's about to change Sept. 2 with the DOT's new consumer dashboard.

  • 6 best carry-on luggage and travel bags on Amazon Canada, according to reviewers

    With more than 3,000 reviews a piece and an average rating of 4.3 stars or higher, these are the best travel carry-on bags on Amazon Canada under $100.

  • Low Water Levels Disrupt European River Cruises, a Favorite of U.S. Tourists

    Mark Farmer’s two-week river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest, Hungary, got off to a bad start. For the first four days, there were no luxurious dinners overlooking the Rhine River or views from the top-deck balcony room that he and his wife had booked. In fact, there was no boat at all. He and the other 150 or so passengers were shuttled around the Netherlands and Germany on buses, queuing up in long lines for bathrooms at highway rest stops and cramming into small restaurants. “We were not ha