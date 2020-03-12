U.S. Labor Department allows unemployment benefits for Coronavirus

March 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Labor Department on Thursday gave states flexibility to amend their laws to provide unemployment benefits in events related to the coronavirus in an effort to limit the damage on the economy from the pandemic.

States can pay benefits in cases of temporary unemployment because the coronavirus is preventing employees from coming to work. Individuals quarantined with the expectation of returning to work after the quarantine is over can also receive unemployment benefits as well as those leaving employment due to a risk of exposure or infection or to care for a family member. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani, Editing by Franklin Paul)