U.S. to launch its own AI Safety Institute - Raimondo

BLETCHLEY PARK, England (Reuters) - The United States will launch a U.S. AI Safety Institute to evaluate known and emerging risks of what is called "frontier" artificial intelligence models, Secretary of Commerce said on Wednesday.

"I will almost certainly be calling on many of you in the audience who are in academia and industry to be part of this consortium," she said in a speech to the AI Safety Summit in Britain.

"We can't do it alone, the private sector must step up."

Raimondo added that she would also commit for the U.S. institute to establish a formal partnership with the United Kingdom Safety Institute.

"We have to get to work together," she said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; writing by Kate Holton; editing by William James)

