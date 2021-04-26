U.S. launches civil-rights probe of Louisville, Kentucky, police

FILE PHOTO: Louisville Police officers stand guard as demonstrators march during a peaceful protest after a grand jury decided not to bring homicide charges against police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, in Louisville
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Monday launched a probe of the Louisville, Kentucky, police department whose officers last year shot dead Black woman Breonna Taylor during a botched raid, Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

The news marked the second such investigation launched by the DOJ in five days after it began a similar review of the Minneapolis Police Department after its former officer, Derek Chauvin, was found guilty of murdering George Floyd.

It marks a sharp turn in the department's priorities under Democratic President Joe Biden, who has made racial justice a priority and plans to discuss police reform in his first speech to Congress on Wednesday.

The deaths of Floyd and Taylor, both of whom were Black, helped spark nationwide protests against racism and police brutality.

Only one of three officers involved in the Taylor shooting has faced charges.

However, officials at the FBI and the Louisville U.S. Attorney's office have been investigating other officers involved in the shooting, a law enforcement official told Reuters.

The Louisville Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Former President Donald Trump's administration sharply curtailed the use of court-enforcement agreements to prevent police departments from violating peoples' civil rights.

Garland rescinded that policy on Friday, saying the department would be returning to its traditional practices of investigating state and local police departments and allowing unit heads to approve most settlements and consent decrees.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Mark Hosenball; Editing by Scott Malone, Chizu Nomiyama, Richard Chang and David Gregorio)

