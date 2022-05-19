U.S. launches $3.5 billion program to speed development of up carbon removal tech

·2 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department launched a program on Thursday to fund four large-scale projects across the country that can remove carbon dioxide from the air, investing $3.5 billion in a nascent technology the Biden administration says is necessary to meet a goal of achieving net zero emissions by mid century.

The agency released a formal notice saying it would fund the $3.5 billion program created by the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastucture Law that would create four regional direct air capture hubs to spur the widespread deployment of the technology and carbon dioxide transport and storage infrastructure.

The U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a report last month that said the world will need “carbon dioxide removal” technologies - ranging from planting trees that soak up carbon to grow, to costly technologies to suck carbon dioxide directly from the air to meet global goals to curb climate change.

“The UN's latest climate report made clear that removing legacy carbon pollution from the air through direct air capture and safely storing it is an essential weapon in our fight against the climate crisis,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Carbon removal technology has gained major attention and investment in recent months. There are three major direct air capture projects under development that have emerged in North America and Europe but they are only sucking up small amounts of CO2 from the air currently.

Earlier this year, technology firms Google, Shopify, Meta, and Stripe launched a $1 billion fund that will buy carbon removal credits over the next decade as a way to incentivize rapid deployment of the technology.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk last year offered inventors $100 million in prize money to develop new carbon removal technologies.

The DOE said that by midcentury, carbon removal will need to be deployed at the gigaton scale, meaning it would need to be able to sequester the equivalent of emissions from approximately 250 million vehicles driven in one year.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Relics and militants: Vatican fraud trial sprawls the globe

    The Vatican’s financial trial took a series of surreal turns Thursday when a former suspect-turned-star witness was thrown out of the tribunal and a defendant asserted in court documents that she escorted two emissaries of Russian President Vladimir Putin into the Holy See to negotiate the return of holy relics to the Russian Orthodox Church. The developments turned an otherwise mundane cross-examination of a onetime Vatican power broker about the Vatican's investment strategies into an unexpected drama. It underscored the peculiarity of the trial and the remarkable situation the Holy See found itself in after entrusting delicate diplomatic, financial and intelligence work to outsiders who who got in the door by impressing a cardinal.

  • Stocks End Lower in Late-Day Slide as Havens Bid: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks fell in a volatile day of trading as investors weighed prospects for growth against a backdrop of rising prices and tightening monetary policy. Treasuries held gains amid a steady stream of haven bids.Most Read from BloombergTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic Re

  • Daniel Jones: Giants declining 2023 option “is what it is”

    Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is heading into the final year of his contract after the team declined their option on his deal for the 2023 season, but he said Thursday that the contract situation isn’t weighing too heavily on his mind as he prepares for September. Jones said “it is what it is” when asked [more]

  • Ripple to invest US$100 mln for carbon removal in race to zero emissions

    Blockchain-based payments network Ripple announced its plans to invest US$100 million in climate-focused fintechs and carbon removal technology for the modernization of carbon markets, the company said in a press release. See related article: How blockchain is solving the climate crisis Fast facts The funding will also continue to support new functionality and developer tools […]

  • Giants OC Mike Kafka bullish on QB Daniel Jones: ‘He’s a smart guy’

    New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is impressed with QB Daniel Jones already -- especially his football IQ.

  • U.S. extends application deadline for nuclear power rescue program

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Department of Energy said on Wednesday it has extended a deadline by 47 days, to July 5 for nuclear power plants to apply for federal funding to keep them running. The first stage of the program is aimed at saving two plants in California and Michigan. The Biden administration wants to keep nuclear plants online because the industry generates more than half the country's carbon-free electricity.

  • Extinction: Why scientists are freezing threatened species in 'biobanks'

    Conservation scientists hope that preserving genetic material offers future insurance against extinction

  • Boeing aims for new test launch of Starliner astronaut capsule

    The aerospace company hopes its Starliner vehicle can finally prove its capabilities in orbit.

  • Putin ‘had to keep explaining things to Trump’, ex-White House aide says

    Fiona Hill, a former national security council official, said Russian leader grew frustrated with Trump: ‘Putin doesn’t like to do that’

  • If Tesla Isn’t Good Enough for an ESG Index, Then Who Is?

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s removal this week from an industry benchmark index is raising new questions about what ESG actually means to investors.Most Read from BloombergTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Reeling From Redditor AttackThe strategy,

  • Retail stocks: ‘There’s no safe haven,’ strategist says

    CAPTRUST Director of Investments Christian Ledoux and ERShares COO Eva Ados join Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the market outlook amid sell-offs, retail stocks, how the Fed is viewing future interest rate hikes, and rises in energy and food prices.

  • Gen Z Is Drawing Literal Butterflies On Their Faces — Here's How to Make The Trend Wearable

    Bring on the color.

  • Stocks slip into the red at the close, Apple among biggest mega cap laggards of the day

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre weighs in on the market and sector actions ahead of the closing bell.

  • Britain, Rwanda defend asylum-seekers plan at UN agencies

    Britain and Rwanda on Thursday faced down two United Nations agencies that have sharply criticized their controversial plan in which Britain expects to send some asylum-seekers from the U.K. to the African country. In an interview with The Associated Press before meeting top officials from the U.N. human rights and refugee agencies, Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta acknowledged it was “fine that they be concerned,” adding that the discussion was aimed “to bring them on board” to work with the two countries. The U.N. refugee agency chief, in remarks on Twitter, sounded unconvinced.

  • Pentagon tech chief wants an ‘all in one’ sensor

    It is one of several critical technologies that Heidi Shyu, the undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, included in remarks at SOFIC.

  • CDC advisers urge Pfizer booster for children ages 5 to 11

    Kids ages 5 to 11 should get a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, advisers to the U.S. government said Thursday. If the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agrees, as expected, it would open a third COVID-19 shot to healthy elementary-age kids — just like what is already recommended for everybody 12 and older. The hope is that an extra shot will shore up protection for kids ages 5 to 11 as infections once again are on the rise.

  • U.S. judge recuses himself from Archegos fraud case, citing wife's ties to banks

    Archegos Capital Management founder Bill Hwang will get a new judge for his U.S. fraud trial, after the judge assigned to the case recused himself on Thursday due to his wife's ties to banks that could have been caught in the investment firm's meltdown. U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter said in a Manhattan federal court hearing that his wife is a lawyer for Bank of New York Mellon and used to work for JPMorgan Chase, and that he would have a conflict of interest if either bank were a victim of the alleged fraud. Archegos, which had $36 billion in assets, collapsed last year when it was caught short on highly leveraged trades, leaving global banks with $10 billion in losses.

  • Stealing endangered plant from NC mountains could result in a felony

    Stealing a certain type of plant could result in fines and potential jail time, and even a felony conviction in North Carolina.

  • 84 egrets killed after workers cut down protected bird nests in Texas neighborhood

    While a lot of birds were killed, wildlife workers managed to rescue 71 egrets from the neighborhood lot.

  • Dog gravely injured after trying to defend owner from mountain lion attack

    Wildlife officers are investigating a reported mountain lion attack in northern California that left a woman's dog fighting for its life after it attempted to defend its owner. The incident took place Monday afternoon near Big Bar, where the woman took her Belgian malinois for a walk on a trail near a picnic area, according to wildlife officers. The reported attack unfolded when the mountain lion swiped at the woman's left shoulder, wounding her and causing her to scream.