U.S. launches airstrikes in Iraq and Syria
The U.S. targeted dozens of sites belonging to Iranian-backed rebels after a drone strike killed three American servicemembers. CBS New York's Bradley Blackburn reports.
This week, Amazon announced Rufus, an AI-powered shopping assistant trained on the e-commerce giant’s product catalog as well as information from around the web. Rufus lives inside Amazon’s mobile app, helping with finding products, performing product comparisons and getting recommendations on what to buy. Last August, the Pew Research Center found that among those in the U.S. who've heard of OpenAI's GenAI chatbot ChatGPT (18% of adults), only 26% have tried it.
Over the last 25 years, I’ve been a tech investor, founder, organizer, strategist and academic. As AI’s presence in our lives increases, so does the number of diverse founders leveraging it to develop positive, socially impactful services and products. Because their unique life experiences inform these founders’ ingenuity, their startups often address critical social needs.
Research reveals that nature walks, kimchi and even writing by hand may have serious benefits. Here’s what to know.
One of our key charts from Yahoo Finance's most recent edition of Chartbook that tells the story of 2024 so far.
JuJu Watkins is 18 years old and just broke a 35-year-old USC scoring record.
The Lightning star finished dead last, and it wasn't hard to understand why.
Dollar General will now sell produce in 5,000 stores. Experts agree that it can help with access.
Apple’s Vision Pro is here — along with a solid collection of third-party launch apps. Although there are some big-name omissions, the headset already supports over a million compatible App Store apps and over 600 apps developed specifically for the “spatial computing” device.
"To me, homeschoolers were weird," one mom says. "I wanted nothing to do with that. ... But there was nothing else available that fit."
Whether you're into romance, fantasy or action, you'll find it in these crowd-pleasers.
Influencers like Virgie Tovar are calling out the offers they've been getting to lose weight.
Weathers played sparingly in five years of professional football.
Yahoo Sports NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine break down the news of Joel Embiid’s knee injury, look for some NBA All-Star snubs, react to a minor trade and talk about Jalen Brunson’s big moment.
The makers of two phone surveillance services appear to have shuttered after the owner agreed to settle state accusations of illegally promoting spyware that his companies developed. PhoneSpector and Highster were consumer-grade phone monitoring apps that facilitated the covert surveillance of a person's smartphone. In February 2023, Patrick Hinchy, whose consortium of New York and Florida-based tech companies developed PhoneSpector and Highster, agreed to pay $410,000 in penalties to settle accusations that Hinchy's companies advertised and "aggressively promoted" spyware that allowed the secret phone surveillance of individuals living in New York state.