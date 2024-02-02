U.S. launches airstrikes in Iraq, Syria in response to deadly Jordan attack

President Joe Biden watches as a U.S. Army carry team carries the transfer case containing the body of of Army Sgt. Kennedy Sanders during a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Del., on Friday.The United States launched airstrikes in Syria and Iraq Friday in retaliation for the killing of the U.S. soldiers last Sunday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The United States launched airstrikes in Syria and Iraq Friday in retaliation for the killing of three U.S. soldiers in Jordan last Sunday.

U.S. Central Command at 4:28 p.m. EST said American forces struck more than 85 targets in Iraq and Syria "against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups," ABC news reported.

In a statement from the White House, President Joe Biden said the U.S. attacks on militia sites "will continue at times and places of our choosing."

"This past Sunday, three American soldiers were killed in Jordan by a drone launched by militant groups backed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps," Biden said. "Earlier today, I attended the dignified return of these brave Americans at Dover Airforce Base, and I have spoken with each of their families.

"This afternoon, at my direction, U.S. military forces struck targets at facilities in Iraq and Syria that the IRGC and affiliated militia use to attack U.S. forces. Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing.

"The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond," Biden said.

More than 40 other U.S. troops were wounded in the drone attack on Tower 22 base in Jordan near the border with Iraq and Syria. Officials blame Iran-backed militants for the strike, while Iran has denied any connection.

The counteroffensive comes after Biden earlier in the day attended the dignified transfer of the three soldiers killed in the Jordan attack. The president previously vowed the United States would respond to the attack but did not give details.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who also attended the return of the slain soldiers with the president, said Thursday that the United States would give a "multi-tiered" response.

"We have the ability to respond a number of times, depending on what the situation is," Austin said at a press conference at the Pentagon. "They have a lot of capability. I have a lot more."

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Wednesday he believes "the attack in Jordan was planned, resourced and facilitated by an Umbrella group called the Islamic Resistance in Iraq."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.