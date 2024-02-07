U.S. launches drone strike in Baghdad in response to 3 slain U.S. soldiers

An airman from the 7th Munitions Conventional Maintenance shop prepares a Joint Direct Attack Munition for transport at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, on January 31. U.S. forces launched a drone attack in Baghdad Wednesday, killing a Hezbollah leader in retaliation for strikes on American forces in the region. Photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern/U.S. Air Force/UPI

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Following up on U.S. National Security adviser Jake Sullivan's promise Sunday that the U.S. would launch a series of counter attacks in retaliation for strikes on American forces that killed three, the U.S. has conducted an drone strike on a high-value target in Baghdad, officials said Wednesday.

U.S. Central Command said the target was a commander of the Iran-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah who was "responsible for directly planning and participating in attacks on U.S. forces in the region," CENTCOM said.

Sullivan's remarks Sunday were in response to the attack on the Tower 22 base in Jordan in which three American service members were killed. Sullivan added that some responses would be seen by the public and others would not.

The attack against the commander on Wednesday was carried out by drone and there was no collateral damage or additional casualties, CENTCOM said. The drone targeted the vehicle carrying the Kataib Hezbollah commander and two of his guards, officials said.

"We will not hesitate to hold responsible all those who threaten our forces' safety," Central Command officials said.

The name of the commander has not yet been released. Local police reported on Wednesday that the strike hit an SUV in Al-Mashtal, a predominantly Shia neighborhood in eastern Baghdad.

A U.S. official confirmed that the strike was part of the response President Joe Biden authorized last week in the wake of the Jordan attack.

There were two people inside the vehicle who have not been identified because their bodies were completely charred from a fire that followed the strike, according to the local police. But officials confirmed one of the men killed was the Kataib Hezbollah commander.

Following the attack, Kataib Hezbollah said it was suspending attacks on American troops, the BBC reported. Crowds of protestors in Baghdad chanted, "America is the biggest devil," the report said.

Residents and onlookers reported a heavy police and tactical team presence at the scene following a series of explosions that followed the drone strike on the vehicle.

"You are foreigners," one man shouted, adding "and foreigners are to blame for this," the BBC reported.

Meanwhile, crowds of protestors have amassed outside the U.S. embassy, where extra security has been added.

Previous strikes have only targeted areas along the Iraq-Syria border, not farther inside Iraq and not in Baghdad.

There are about 2,500 troops in Iraq and 900 in neighboring Syria as part of an effort to combat the Islamic State terror group ISIS.

The US forces have been hit with near-daily rocket and drone strikes since the war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, 2023.