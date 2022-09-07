Latest U.S. lawmaker delegation arrives in Taiwan

·2 min read

TAIPEI (Reuters) -A delegation of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday on a previously unannounced trip, the latest group of senior officials from the country to visit the island and defy Beijing, which has reacted with anger to such exchanges.

The de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan said the eight lawmakers, led by Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat from Florida who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, would be staying until Friday as part of a larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region.

"The delegation will meet with senior Taiwan leaders to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, global supply chains, and other significant issues of mutual interest," it added.

Taiwan's foreign ministry said they would meet President Tsai Ing-wen while there.

China views democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory, dismissing the strong objections of the government in Taipei.

China carried out war games last month near Taiwan following a trip to Taipei by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and has continued its military activities around the island since then.

Other U.S. lawmakers have come since Pelosi's trip, as well as the governor of the U.S. state of Arizona.

Taiwan's top representative in Washington Hsiao Bi-khim has said Beijing's aggression in the wake of Pelosi's visit had spurred interest from parliaments around the world to send visitors to the island.

Separately on Wednesday, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council minister Chiu Tai-san told a Washington forum that Beijing could not use cross-Strait peace and regional stability as bargaining chips.

"We count on all countries to unite more strongly in urging China to show rational restraint and adjust its practices," Chiu said in a video address to the Center for a New American Security think tank. "We also need to prevent improper and illegal coercion from being normalized as a result of our neglect or compromise."

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard in Taipei, and Michael Martina and David Brunnstrom in Washington; Editing by Alex Richardson and Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • Chengdu and Shenzhen Lockdowns Dim Luxury Prospects

    Jefferies projects a 2 to 3 percent decline in luxury sales for the financial year of 2022.

  • Myanmar conflict under control, junta chief says

    Speaking to Russian news agency RIA in a rare interview published on Wednesday, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said it was too soon to discuss postponing the elections, tentatively slated for August next year, and the junta still had plenty of time to restore order. "We promised that we would hold elections in the near future, and we are trying with all our might to fulfil this," Min Aung Hlaing said, according to a Russian translation.

  • U.S. SEC warns against switching auditors to avoid Chinese company trading bans

    WASHINGTON/HONG KONG (Reuters) -U.S. accounting firms that agree to lead audits of New York-listed Chinese and Hong Kong companies looking to avoid potential trading bans risk breaching U.S. rules, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) warned on Tuesday. Worried they may be kicked off U.S. exchanges if China does not allow the SEC's accounting watchdog to vet Chinese company audits, some U.S.-listed Chinese and Hong Kong companies have recently switched their lead auditor from a local to a U.S. or other foreign firm, the SEC said.

  • Chris Pine's Rep Slams Claim Harry Styles Spit on Him at Venice Premiere of Don't Worry Darling

    Harry Styles had social media buzzing over a video allegedly showing him spitting on Don't Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine. Now, Chris' rep is weighing in on the claim.

  • Farmington High School teacher placed on leave amid an investigation

    A Farmington High School teacher was placed on administrative leave amid an investigation, according to district officials. Teacher and cross country coach Patrick Skerker, who was absent to start the school year, was placed on leave without prejudice while state and local agencies review the personnel matter as required by law, Farmington Public Schools said in a statement sent to families on ...

  • New UK cabinet is first without white man in top jobs

    STORY: All the top jobs in Britain's new PM's cabinet have gone to ethnic minority ministersLocation: London[Liz Truss, British Prime Minister]''Good afternoon. I have just accepted her majesty the Queen's kind invitation to form a new government." It's the first time a white man will not hold one of the UK's four most important ministerial positionsKwasi Kwarteng is Britain's first Black finance ministerHis parents came to the UK from Ghana in the 1960sJames Cleverly is Britain's first Black foreign ministerCleverly has spoken about being bullied as a mixed-race child and says the Conservative Party needs to do more to attract Black votersSuella Braverman succeeds Priti Patel as the second ethnic minority home secretaryBraverman's parents came to Britain from Kenya and Mauritius six decades agoStill only a quarter of Conservative MPs are women and 6% from minority backgrounds

  • Ten Hag keen to keep revitalised Rashford at Man Utd

    Erik ten Hag says Manchester United are determined to keep Marcus Rashford after the revitalised England forward's fine start to the season.

  • China's yuan continues to fall against the dollar despite Beijing's aggressive steps to prop up the currency

    China's yuan has dropped all the way to a key psychological milestone that, if exceeded, could mean further decline.

  • Philippines ending compulsory mask wearing outdoors

    Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved a recommendation to end the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors across the country more than two years after it was imposed at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, top officials said Wednesday. The Philippines and Myanmar are the last countries in Southeast Asia to ease the compulsory wearing of masks outdoors, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said. A study showed the lifting of the mandatory requirement in other countries has not led to an alarming upsurge in infections when people continue to take precautions, he said.

  • Giles Martin Details Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ Deluxe Edition and Remix: In 1966 Sessions, ‘You Can Hear Them Unwrapping Their Presents’

    When the deluxe edition and remix of the Beatles’ “Revolver” were officially announced Wednesday — with everything set to arrive in physical and digital formats Oct. 28 — many fans assumed that a plus-sized, boxed-set celebration of the group’s 1966 turning point was a given, as far as Beatles projects that would inevitably pass through […]

  • China Taking More Steps to Slow Currency's descent

    China set a stronger-than-expected exchange-rate fixing for a 10th straight day and said it will allow banks to hold less foreign currencies in reserve, its most substantial moves yet to stabilize a weakening yuan. Stephen Chiu and Tania Chen report on Bloomberg Television.

  • The Beatles Revisit Revolver With Rarities-Packed Deluxe Reissues

    The Beatles have set an Oct. 28 release date for six different deluxe reissues of their iconic 1966 album Revolver, all of which feature a new mix by Giles Martin and Sam Okell. For hardcore fans, the big ticket will be 31 “session takes and home demos” from the Revolver period. Several editions feature a … The Beatles Revisit Revolver With Rarities-Packed Deluxe Reissues Read More » The post The Beatles Revisit <i>Revolver</i> With Rarities-Packed Deluxe Reissues appeared first on SPIN.

  • Solomon Islands says Australian election offer is 'interference'

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -The Solomon Islands government has accused Australia of "interference", after an offer to fund its next election was made as parliament considered a bill to change the constitution to delay the vote. The Solomon Islands relationship with Australia has been strained since it struck a security pact with China in April, raising concern among United States allies about increasing Chinese influence in the Pacific islands region. Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare's government faced mounting tensions among islanders after introducing to parliament on Tuesday proposed changes to the constitution that would delay a dissolution of parliament, currently due by May 2023.

  • UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Names Former WWE Marketing Manager Michelle Donelan As Culture Secretary

    Michelle Donelan, a former WWE marketing manager who was Boris Johnson’s Education Secretary for just 48 hours, is to replace Nadine Dorries as Culture Secretary in UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’ first cabinet. Donelan, who has previously called for the “unfair” BBC license fee to be scrapped, has been named in the past hour as […]

  • Taiwan military stages night drills amid China threat

    STORY: Flares lit up targets on a mountain side at a base in Taiwan’s far-southern Pingtung County while tanks and cannons fired in almost complete darkness.Apache attack helicopters, Ching-kuo Indigenous Defence Fighters, artillery and drones were expected to feature in the drills in Pingtung.While the drills were part of a regular round of exercises that happen annually, this year the focus was on the threat Taiwan is facing from its neighbour China.“Although communist China has recently incessantly made moves towards us, trying to incite disputes, we will still carry on with exercises in the spirit of preparing for war without seeking war,” said Huang Jingfeng, a commanding battalion officer leading the exercise.Earlier on Tuesday, Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen addressed the soldiers, saying the combat skills of Taiwan's military are now "more mature", having to repeatedly scramble to see off Chinese forces during their recent drills.China staged war games in the immediate aftermath of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei last month, and have continued military activities close to Taiwan since then.Taiwan's armed forces are well-equipped but dwarfed by China's. Tsai has been overseeing a modernisation programme and has made increasing defence spending a priority.Taiwan has set defence as the theme for this year's October 10 national day, with the slogan "You and me join together to protect the land and defend the country", organisers said on Tuesday.Taiwan's democratically-elected government says that since the People's Republic of China has never ruled the island, it has no right to claim it or decide its future, which can only be set by Taiwan's people. China on the other hand, claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September

    Whether you're a tenured investor or have only recently begun putting your money to work in the stock market, it's been a grueling year. Since hitting their respective closing highs, the benchmark S&P 500 and growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite fell into a bear market, with respective peak declines of 24% and 34%. While bear market drops can be scary given the velocity and unpredictability of moves lower, they're historically also the perfect time to do some shopping.

  • Pfizer and Moderna update latest COVID vaccines to target the Omicron variant

    As fall approaches and COVID-19 immunity wanes, updated boosters target Omicron subvariants. Dr. Celine Gounder explains how the shots work and who should get them right away.

  • If there’s one U.S. company that Americans should root for, it’s Intel

    A few months ago, I started buying stock in Intel, betting that the company would become a monopoly chip manufacturer outside Asia. Whether you know it or not, you’re betting on Intel too. The largest and most advanced companies in the U.S., and even our military superiority, depend on access to the most advanced semiconductor chips in the world.

  • Xi Renews Call for China Tech Push After US Escalates Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Xi Jinping renewed calls for China to step up the development of technology critical to national security, issuing a forceful reminder just as escalating US sanctions threaten Beijing’s efforts to become self-reliant in semiconductors. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions F

  • East Timor prods Australia on long-stalled gas project

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Indonesia, South Korea, Japan and China could all be interested in investing in a long-delayed gas project in the waters between East Timor and Australia crucial to the Asian nation's future, East Timor President Jose Ramos-Horta said on Wednesday. Ramos-Horta named them as potential investors as his country is pushing to break a stalemate with Australia over how to develop the Greater Sunrise gas fields, looking to pipe the gas to East Timor instead of to Darwin as favoured by the project's operator, Woodside Energy Group.