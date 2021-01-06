U.S. lawmaker says she is drawing up impeachment papers on Trump after mobs storm Capitol

FILE PHOTO: 2020 U.S. elections in Minnesota
FILE PHOTO: 2020 U.S. elections in Minnesota
Andrea Shalal

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Democratic congresswoman on Wednesday said she was drawing up articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump after mobs broke into the U.S. Capitol https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election/its-insurrection-biden-says-as-trump-supporters-storm-u-s-capitol-idUSKBN29B2PU following Trump's urgings to his supporters to fight to undo his election loss.

"We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath," U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota wrote on Twitter even though there are just two weeks left before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

Hundreds of protesters marched from a Trump rally in front of the White House to the Capitol and stormed the building. Video showed people breaking windows to get inside. Lawmakers from the Senate and the House of Representatives were evacuated as they met to confirm Biden's victory in the Nov. 3 election.

Calls for impeachment spread rapidly across social media from Democratic lawmakers, commentators and some of Trump's fellow Republicans.

"Inciting a coup has to warrant impeachment," NAACP Chairman Leon Russell wrote on Twitter. Russell, among others, also urged Trump's cabinet to initiate the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which transfers power to the vice president if the president becomes unable to do his job.

New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell needed to lead a delegation of Republican leaders to the White House "to tell Trump that he has to resign immediately - or they will join with Democrats and impeach him."

Some Republican lawmakers tried a last-ditch effort to challenge the election results, encouraged by Trump with his unfounded claims of voter fraud.

Trump's former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci told Reuters via text: "Donald Trump and elected officials need to be impeached and removed from office. They have damaged our standing in the international community and are now threatening our way of life."

Trump was acquitted in February 2020 by the Republican-controlled Senate after an impeachment trial led by the Democratic-controlled House on charges of trying to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; additional reporting by Heather Timmons and Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Grant McCool)

Latest Stories

  • Rudy Giuliani says pro-Trump rioters attacking US Capitol building are ‘on the right side of history’

    Former mayor and other Trump allies release statements only after violent rioters clash with law enforcement and breach Capitol building

  • Prominent conservative media blame Trump for 'going nuts' and costing GOP the Senate

    Conservative media outlets have officially had it with President Trump.Publications like the Washington Examiner and National Review have often praised Trump throughout his presidency, with some criticism scattered along the way. But with the results of Georgia's Senate runoffs indicating the GOP has lost both the Senate and the presidency, conservative writers seem to have found a common enemy.As of Wednesday morning, Democrat Raphael Warnock has been projected the winner of Georgia's first runoff Senate race, while Democrat Jon Ossoff is on track to lock up his contest and give Democrats the Senate. "These things happen when a losing Republican president spends two months promoting crackpot conspiracy theories about how his election was stolen, and urging, and allowing his minions to urge, Georgia Republican voters to stay home to teach state GOP officials a lesson about how they ought to have served Trump’s interests rather than the law," Rod Dreher writes in The American Conservative.Jim Geraghty struck a similar theme in National Review: "When a president goes nuts and spends two months insisting that his reelection victory was stolen by a vast conspiracy ... his party is not likely to win the close ones." While GOP Sen. David Perdue narrowly beat Ossoff in November but failed to receive 50 percent of the vote, Ossoff now has a lead. That's likely because Trump and his allies "spent the past two months arguing that Georgia’s recent presidential-election results were fraudulent," Geraghty writes.And in the Washington Examiner, Tiana Lowe borrows Trump and his allies' allegation that the Georgia elections were "stolen from Republicans." But Democrats aren't responsible, Lowe writes. Instead, when "Trump recruited kooks such as Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis to lie to the entire party that Trump's election was actually stolen," Georgians were convinced, and decided there was no reason to bother casting ballots this time around, Lowe argues.More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade Woman reportedly shot at Capitol, protesters hold 'armed standoff' with police at House chamber door Romney tells Republican colleagues 'this is what you've gotten' as Senate shelters in breached Capitol

  • Spain increases COVID-19 vaccination pace but regional disparities remain

    Spain on Tuesday increased the pace of its campaign to inoculate people against COVID-19, with close to 140,000 people vaccinated, but only 18.7% of the doses received had been administered and disparities between regions remained. Spain has administered 139,339 doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine so far out of the 743,925 distributed to the country's 17 regions - who manage health care - since the European Union approved the vaccine two weeks ago, Spain's Health Ministry said on Tuesday. It was a significant increase from the prior day when 82,834 people were inoculated, health minister Salvador Illa said late on Monday, stressing that the goal was to have between 15 million and 20 million Spaniards vaccinated by May or June.

  • Giuliani calls for 'trial by combat' at D.C. rally

    Rudy Giuliani is ready for a fight. A real, physical fight.Yes, that's exactly what the former New York City mayor and top lawyer for President Trump suggested Wednesday at a rally in Washington, D.C. As some Republicans in Congress prepared to object to the Electoral College votes that proved President-elect Joe Biden's win, Giuliani suggested they duke out their election dispute another way: "trial by combat."The 2020 presidential election has already been decided, and high-level officials on both sides of the aisle have found no evidence of fraud that could've affected the results. Still, Trump's closest allies have spent the past two months spreading baseless allegations of fraud, to the point that it may have jeopardized Republican turnout in Tuesday's Georgia Senate runoff and cost the GOP its hold on the body. A swath of those Trump supporters descended on D.C. Wednesday for a rally outside Congress, where Giuliani and other objectors repeated their lies to the crowd.Giuliani repeated false claims about voting machines in key states that Biden won, insisting he see the machines that turned out "fraudulent" ballots (they didn't). After all, Giuliani said he and Trump are both willing to "stake [our] reputation[s]" on finding fraud -- "if we're wrong, we will be made fools of," he added. "So let's have trial by combat," Giuliani suggested.> "Over the next 10 days, we get to see the machines that are crooked, the ballots that are fraudulent. And if we're wrong, we will be made fools of. But if we're right, and lot of them will go to jail. So -- let's have trial by combat" -- Giuliani pic.twitter.com/QAYvnplCj7> > -- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021Giuliani also seemed to hype himself up for that fight with his entrance music: "Macho Man," which Giuliani perhaps didn't know was already used to mock Trump on Saturday Night Live. > Rudy Giuliani arrives with "Macho Man" as his entry music pic.twitter.com/D2cuirmEyI> > -- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade Woman reportedly shot at Capitol, protesters hold 'armed standoff' with police at House chamber door Romney tells Republican colleagues 'this is what you've gotten' as Senate shelters in breached Capitol

  • China is desperate to control the narrative of Covid-19's origin - whatever the cost

    International experts from the World Health Organisation trying to investigate the origins of the coronavirus in China, a year after it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, continue to run into roadblocks. The delay for the WHO mission – already plagued by politics and posturing – adds to persistent worries that China will whitewash and frustrate the investigation. Indeed, a two-person WHO team on a three-week mission last August, aimed at laying out plans for further study, sat through a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and never visited Wuhan. This comes as Beijing engages in a relentless propaganda campaign to distract from its cover-up and rewrite the narrative – all aimed at claiming the coronavirus originated outside China. Officials have seeded a number of conspiracy theories, including blaming the US military for infecting China. The most recent theory flouted is to label imported frozen seafood as the culprit. Foreign minister Wang Yi has gone so far as to claim the virus emerged in many countries, and that China was simply the first to spot it. “We raced to report the epidemic first,” he told state media. Mr Wang’s comments are a far cry from the experiences of doctors, including the late Li Wenliang and Ai Fen, both of whom were reprimanded by Chinese authorities after discovering coronavirus infections in December 2018 and seeking to warn colleagues.

  • Democrat Warnock claims Senate victory but Republican Loeffler vows she will win

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrat Raphael Warnock claimed victory on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate race, while his Republican opponent, Senator Kelly Loeffler, said she would ultimately emerge from the contest as the winner. With 98% of the votes counted, Warnock led Loeffler 50.4% to 49.6%, according to Edison Research. The Warnock-Loeffler contest, and a second Senate runoff between Republican Senator David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, will determine control of the Senate and the fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

  • Trump Says He ‘Loves’ Protesters Who Stormed Capitol, Urges Them to Leave Peacefully

    President Trump on Wednesday urged his supporters who have stormed the U.S. Capitol building to "go home in peace.""I know you're hurt," Trump said in a pre-taped video posted to Twitter. "We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election. Everyone knows it, especially the other side, but you have to go home now."> pic.twitter.com/Pm2PKV0Fp3> > -- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021He added: "We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anybody hurt."A chaotic scene unfolded Wednesday afternoon as protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol building, clashing with law enforcement and forcing the evacuation of the House and the Senate as Congress met to tally the Electoral College votes to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.Earlier on Wednesday, President Trump held a “Save America” rally outside the White House and falsely told supporters that the election had been rigged and that he had won in a landslide. He also encouraged his supporters to march down to the Capitol.The National Guard for Washington and Virginia was activated to respond to the unrest, according to the New York Times, and the mayor placed the city under a curfew beginning at 6 p.m.

  • Attorney of woman who falsely accused Black teen of phone theft speaks out

    “That phone could have been in hand of 90-year-old grandma, an Asian person... someone Black or blue,” said the attorney of 22-year-old Miya Ponsetto.

  • Jon Ossoff declares victory in Georgia Senate runoff as race remains too close to call

    Democrat Jon Ossoff is claiming victory over Republican David Perdue in their Georgia Senate runoff, though the race still remains too close to call.The Democratic Senate candidate spoke during a live stream on Wednesday morning as the latest results show him leading Perdue by about 16,000 votes with 98 percent of votes reported, according to The New York Times. A winner in the race has not yet been projected by The Associated Press or any of the major television networks, however, and Perdue hasn't conceded."It is with humility that I thank the people of Georgia for electing me to serve you in the United States Senate," Ossoff said. "Thank you for the confidence and trust that you have placed in me."Ossoff in his address also pledged to "serve all the people of the state" and "give everything I've got to ensuring that Georgia's interests are represented in the U.S. Senate."Democrat Raphael Warnock was previously projected to defeat Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in their Senate runoff. A victory by Ossoff would, therefore, allow Democrats to take control of the Senate, creating a 50-50 split between both parties where ties would be broken by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade Woman reportedly shot at Capitol, protesters hold 'armed standoff' with police at House chamber door Romney tells Republican colleagues 'this is what you've gotten' as Senate shelters in breached Capitol

  • EU no longer acknowledges Venezuela's Guaido as interim president

    The European Union can no longer legally recognise Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's legitimate head of state after he lost his position as head of parliament, the bloc's 27 governments said on Wednesday. Guaido is still seen by the United States and Britain as Venezuela's rightful leader following the disputed 2018 re-election of President Nicolas Maduro, and two EU diplomats stressed the EU still did not recognise Maduro as president. An EU statement on Wednesday threatened further sanctions against the Maduro government, on top of an arms embargo and sanctions on Venezuelan officials already imposed, to decry what it views as rights violations and the rupture of democracy.

  • 70 percent of Covid shots in the US have not been administered - these states have lowest vaccination rate

    Kansas has vaccinated fewest people per capita so far, South Dakota is on top

  • What does ‘Status Not Available’ mean on stimulus tracking site? Here’s what IRS says

    Stimulus checks started arriving through direct deposit last week, the IRS said.

  • Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses

    Republicans on Wednesday are reeling over the loss of one, probably two Senate seats in Georgia on Tuesday. If Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff flip both Senate seats, as now expected, the Democrats will take control of the Senate on Jan. 20. And "Republicans, who enabled President Trump with their silence and compliance, are privately furious with him for blowing their Senate majority," Mike Allen reports at Axios. "It's a fitting and predictable end to Trump's reign.""In four years, Trump has lost his presidency, and the House and the Senate for the GOP," Marc Caputo notes at Politico. And "while Trump has a phoenix-like ability to rise from the ashes of his norm-shattering outrages, others just become ash." The "blame game is already burning within the GOP," he adds, but aside from Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling — who blamed Trump on CNN — most Republicans "are criticizing Trump anonymously.""Trump is the cause of this, lock, stock, and barrel," one Republican strategist told Politico. "But when you're relying on someone to win you a Senate race that also lost statewide eight weeks prior, you're not in a position of strength." A senior Senate GOP aide, when asked why Republicans lost on Tuesday, said, "Donald J. Trump." Some Trump allies pushed back, blaming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for refusing to hold a vote on $2,000 stimulus checks. The Republican candidates, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, also took friendly fire.But many "top Republicans blame Trump for sabotaging what should have been two easy wins — turning off suburban voters with his chaos and craziness, and sowing distrust of the Peach State election machinery with base voters," Axios' Allen writes. Still, "as a curtain call for Trumpism, approximately a dozen senators and 100+ House Republicans today will publicly support an idea that many of them think is idiotic and doomed to fail, as they protest congressional certification of President-elect Biden's victory."More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade Woman reportedly shot at Capitol, protesters hold 'armed standoff' with police at House chamber door Romney tells Republican colleagues 'this is what you've gotten' as Senate shelters in breached Capitol

  • Virus can damage brain without infecting it; hair loss on rise among minorities during pandemic

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. The new coronavirus does not need to directly invade brain tissue to damage it, a new study suggests. "We were completely surprised," said coauthor Dr. Avindra Nath of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke in a statement.

  • President-elect Joe Biden to name judge Merrick Garland as attorney general

    President-elect Joe Biden has selected Merrick Garland, a federal appeals court judge who in 2016 was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court, as his attorney general, two people familiar with the selection process said Wednesday.

  • The ancient religious practice of 'chalking the door' on the rise

    A mysterious series of letters and numbers are appearing on the door frames of houses across the country. It may look like a string of code, or a particularly complicated scientific equation, but those worrying that the end is nigh, fear not – this is merely the resurrection of a centuries-old Christian tradition, currently being touted as ‘Holy graffiti’. The trend for ‘chalking the door’ – a blessing which is believed to have originated in, and spread from, Central Europe at the end of the Middle Ages – has seen an uptake in recent weeks as Britons look for a sense of community in a bid to lift spirits. Those partaking in the trend chalk their doors with the names or initials of the three wise men, or Magi, and the numerals of the New Year, connected with a series of crosses. The initials C, M, and B commemorate the Magi (Caspar, Melchior, and Balthasar), but also stand for the Latin prayer-request Christus Mansionem Benedicat: “May Christ bless this house.” In this way, this year doors are being marked with the commemoration: 20+C+M+B+21. The so-called ‘Holy graffiti’ has seen huge growth in England amid Covid-19 restrictions as Christians use the chalk to mark their doorway in a traditional Epiphany celebration. Rev Arwen Folkes, the Rector of St Peter’s in East Blatchington, Seaford, East Sussex, said she began the tradition in her parish last year, but said that this year it has become particularly poignant.

  • Your stimulus check might be delayed if you filed your taxes with an online tax preparer

    Stimulus payments may be delayed for as many as 14 million customers, the IRS and major tax prep software companies warned.

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Pence affirms he won't block certification of Biden's electoral vote as Trump simultaneously threatens him to do so

    President Trump is once again demanding Vice President Mike Pence magically hand him the election.As Congress convened to count electoral votes and affirm President-elect Joe Biden's win, thousands of Trump supporters gathered to hear the president and his allies raise arguments against the whole process. And after weeks of false claims about just how the election went down, Trump didn't change his tune.He and his allies spent the rally claiming voter fraud actually handed Biden the win, despite officials on both sides of the aisle saying there was no evidence of election-altering fraud. And at the end, Trump once again called on Pence, who will oversee the joint session of Congress, to "stand up for the good of our Constitution" and block the vote. "And if you're not, I'm going to be very disappointed in you," Trump continued.> "Mike Pence, I hope you're gonna stand up for the good of our Constitution and for the good of our country. And if you're not, I'm going to be very disappointed in you, I will tell you right now. I'm not hearing good stories." -- Trump pic.twitter.com/RyZZpxGrqZ> > -- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021But almost simultaneously, Pence affirmed that he wouldn't listen to Trump's threats. He issued a statement just the vote certification process began saying he doesn't believe the Constitution gives him power to "determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not." Therefore, he'll stand by as the Republicans challenge some states' votes, but will not try to block the count as Trump falsely claimed he could do. > BREAKING: Pence will not try to block Biden's electors pic.twitter.com/rMyq3Wmgil> > -- Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 6, 2021More stories from theweek.com Trump claims he'll lead march to the Capitol, only to slip back to White House in motorcade Woman reportedly shot at Capitol, protesters hold 'armed standoff' with police at House chamber door Romney tells Republican colleagues 'this is what you've gotten' as Senate shelters in breached Capitol

  • Syria says Israel strikes again, several missiles downed by air defences: state TV

    Israel struck targets in southern Syria on Wednesday in the third such attack in nearly 10 days, state TV reported as military defectors said the missiles targeted Iranian revolutionary guard bases. A military spokesman said missiles flying over the Golan Heights targeted several locations and air defences downed several missiles. "Our air defences responded to an aerial Israeli aggression ... on some targets in the southern region," state media quoted a Syrian army spokesman as saying.