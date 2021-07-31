U.S. lawmaker spends night outside Capitol to protest return of evictions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Susan Cornwell
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Susan Cornwell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Cori Bush, who was evicted three times and lived in her car with her two children before her career in politics, spent a sleepless night on the U.S. Capitol steps to protest the end on Saturday of a pandemic freeze on evictions.

Bush, a progressive Democrat who won her Missouri seat last year, managed about an hour of sleep sitting upright on a camp chair. Two other progressive lawmakers -- Representatives Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley -- showed up to support her.

Bush remained outside the Capitol on Saturday afternoon urging an Instagram audience to join her demand that Congress, President Joe Biden or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stop the moratorium from expiring https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-house-take-up-residential-eviction-moratorium-extension-2021-07-30.

"Today, by midnight, if nothing happens, if no other action is taken from the House, or the Senate or the administration, 7 million people will be at risk for evictions," the Black congresswoman said. "I've been there myself."

People are at risk of eviction because of unpaid rent that accrued during the pandemic, when many lost jobs due to the economic fallout. The CDC imposed the moratorium 11 months ago in part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus through crowding in shelters and homes of people who would take in others.

The House of Representatives adjourned for a seven-week August recess on Friday without renewing the moratorium after a Republican congressman blocked a motion to extend it until Oct. 18. Lacking sufficient support, including among some Democrats, House Democrats opted not to bring legislation to a vote.

Biden on Thursday had asked Congress to extend the moratorium and made clear that his administration would not extend it again without congressional approval.

More than 6.5 million U.S. households are currently behind on $20 billion in rental payments, according to a study by the Aspen Institute and the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project.

Opponents of extending the moratorium note the mounting pressure on landlords who have had to keep up with mortgage, insurance and tax payments without rent coming in.

Bush said she had long expected the CDC would extend the moratorium. She now hoped to get enough other lawmakers to help her convince House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to bring the House back into session and act.

"We need to buy some time so that we can talk to moderate Democrats and ... see how we can work together to get this done," she told reporters.

She had not heard from Pelosi, who told reporters Friday that she believed the CDC could extend the moratorium.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Scott Malone and Cynthia Osterman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Progressive ‘Squad’ Members Camp outside Capitol to Protest Evictions

    Members of the progressive “Squad” slept outside the Capitol on Friday night to protest the end of the federal eviction moratorium.

  • Another section of overturned shipwreck separated

    Demolition crews have finished cutting away the sixth of eight sections of a giant cargo ship that tipped over off the Georgia coast nearly two years ago, leaving just one more cut before the dwindling remains are completely removed. Separation of the section occurred late Friday, said Michael Himes, a spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard Unified Command.

  • Olympics-Cycling-Tearful Aussie Sakakibara apologises to family after crash

    With tears streaming down her face, Australian BMX rider Saya Sakakibara said all she could think about after crashing out of the women's Olympic semi-finals on Friday was her brother, a fellow cyclist who suffered a traumatic brain injury last year. Sakakibara, 21, was introduced to the sport by her older brother Kai, who represented Australia in five world championships before crashing at a World Cup event last year. On a day marred by accidents, U.S. favourite Connor Fields also left the venue in an ambulance after crashing.

  • Rep. Ilhan Omar Has A Plan For Families To Receive $1,200 Monthly Payments

    Rep. Omar will be introducing her plans for the SUPPORT Act, which will help keep families from experiencing financial distress.

  • DOJ Orders Treasury Department to Turn Over Trump’s Tax Returns to House Committee

    The Department of Justice ordered the Treasury Department to turn over former President Trump's tax returns to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee Friday.

  • Iconic New Jersey restaurant closing after 65 years

    The Fireplace, an iconic restaurant in Paramus, New Jersey, is closing its doors Friday after 65 years in business.

  • Olympics-Cycling-Fields suffered brain bleed in BMX crash, out of ICU

    TOKYO (Reuters) -American BMX racer Connor Fields suffered a brain bleed during a horror crash in Friday's Olympic event but has been moved out of intensive care, his team confirmed on Saturday. Fields went down hard in a first-corner crash during the semi-final runs and was treated by the side of the circuit before being rushed to Tokyo's St. Luke's International Hospital. "The doctors reported that Fields sustained a brain hemorrhage at the venue," USA Cycling said on Saturday.

  • US Olympic BMX rider taken off in a stretcher after a scary crash 9 seconds into a race

    Connor Fields appeared to crash into a rider during the BMX event, then hit the ground hard and was hit by another bike.

  • All Democrats should show respect for the 5 Republicans who helped on infrastructure

    Criticism from AOC isn’t helping on infrastructure bill. Democrats should welcome bipartisanship shown by 5 in GOP. (Letters to the Editor)

  • Getting vaccinated becoming 'the easy choice' as mandates put pressure on the unvaccinated

    A growing chorus of voices say people who are resisting getting vaccinated should face pressure — and consequences.

  • Jared Leto is unrecognizable and Lady Gaga is devilishly fierce in the first trailer for 'House of Gucci'

    The movie, also starring Adam Driver and Al Pacino, is based on the sensational (and murderous) true story of the Gucci family fashion empire.

  • Lawmakers call on congressional colleagues to extend eviction moratorium

    The federal eviction moratorium is expiring on Saturday, putting millions of people at risk of losing their homes. Washington Post reporter Heather Long spoke with CBSN's Lana Zak about the economic impact this moratorium has on renters and landlords.

  • Simone Biles is giving Black women permission to remove their superhero capes and take care of themselves

    By stepping down from competing in the Olympics, Simone Biles is showing other Black women that it's OK to stop and take care of themselves.

  • How Biden's bipartisanship could hurt Democrats in 2022

    The White House is betting bipartisanship will help President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats hold on to power after next year's midterm elections and the coming 2024 cycle following their $1.2 trillion brick-and-mortar infrastructure deal with Senate Republicans.

  • Haiti police say former Supreme Court judge suspect in president's killing

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haitian police on Friday outlined fresh accusations against a former Supreme Court judge over her links to the assassination of President Jovenel Moise earlier this month, saying she had met with some Colombian mercenaries accused of killing him. The assassination of Moise has plunged the Western hemisphere's poorest nation deeper into chaos, and launched an international manhunt for mercenaries and the murder masterminds across the Americas. Haitian police had earlier this week issued an arrest warrant for Wendelle Coq-Thelot, a former Supreme Court judge who was ousted with two other judges earlier in February when Moise alleged a coup was being planned against him.

  • U.S top diplomat Blinken to court Southeast Asia in virtual meetings next week

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet virtually with Southeast Asian officials every day next week, a senior state department official said on Saturday, as Washington seeks to show the region it’s a U.S. priority while also addressing the crisis in Myanmar. The top U.S. diplomat will attend virtual meetings for five consecutive days, including annual meetings of the 10 foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and other nations and separate meetings of the Lower Mekong subregion countries Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and Thailand.

  • ‘A little bit more’: Liberals push to increase fragile Senate spending deal

    Liberal Democrats say a Senate plan to pass a two-part infrastructure and social spending package falls short, and they plan to seek changes if it reaches the House.

  • TikTok star Anthony Barajas dies days after movie theater shooting

    Barajas, 19, was one of two people shot during a screening of "The Forever Purge" at the Regal Edwards Theatre in Corona, California.

  • Rudy Giuliani says ‘I committed no crime’ while working for Trump

    Former New York mayor makes unprompted assertion to NBCGiuliani under federal investigation over dealings in Ukraine Giuliani in Miami this week. His attempts to mine dirt on Joe Biden saw Trump impeached – and acquitted – for a first time. Photograph: Wilfredo Lee/AP Rudy Giuliani, under federal investigation over his dealings in Ukraine, has insisted he committed no crime while working as Donald Trump’s personal attorney. “I committed no crime,” the former New York mayor told NBC, apparently u

  • Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect

    Thanks to a reworked menu and long hours, Jeannie Kim managed to keep her San Francisco restaurant alive during the coronavirus pandemic. At the beginning of next year, California will begin enforcing an animal welfare proposition approved overwhelmingly by voters in 2018 that requires more space for breeding pigs, egg-laying chickens and veal calves. Unless the courts intervene or the state temporarily allows non-compliant meat to be sold in the state, California will lose almost all of its pork supply, much of which comes from Iowa, and pork producers will face higher costs to regain a key market.