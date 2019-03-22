U.S. lawmaker urges FAA, Boeing employees to disclose details on 737 MAX approval

FILE PHOTO: An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, U.S. March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Peter DeFazio on Friday urged current or former Boeing Co and Federal Aviation Administration employees to come forward with any information about the government's aircraft certification program.

Federal prosecutors, the Transportation Department's inspector general and lawmakers are investigating the FAA's certification of the 737 MAX 8 aircraft that has been involved in two fatal crashes since October.

"It is imperative we continue to ensure we have the highest level of safety for the traveling public," DeFazio said in a statement, urging people to utilize the committee’s whistleblower web page.

