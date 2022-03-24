U.S. lawmaker Waters presses financial trade groups for details on Russia exits

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Representative Maxine Waters at a committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hannah Lang
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Maxine Waters
    Maxine Waters
    U.S. Representative from California

By Hannah Lang

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Prominent U.S. lawmaker Maxine Waters has asked more than 30 financial services trade groups for information on what steps their members have taken to end business relationships in Russia as pressure escalates on companies to cut ties with Moscow.

In a letter sent on Thursday to leading industry groups including the American Bankers Association, Bank Policy Institute, Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Waters requested data on which companies remain engaged in business activities in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine and their reason for doing so.

She also asked the groups to detail their members' processes for complying with Western sanctions. She asked the groups to get the information to the committee within 20 days.

U.S. Representative Waters, the California Democrat who chairs the House Financial Services Committee, did not indicate what the committee might do with this information.

Financial companies have taken varying approaches in response to Russia’s invasion and Waters' scrutiny is likely to increase pressure on those institutions which have yet to exit.

"Even though multiple companies have voluntarily divested from Russia, the Committee currently lacks a clear picture of the extent of these divestments," she wrote.

"When the full might of the U.S. economy is applied against countries that commit atrocities, we can bring about real and lasting change."

U.S. payments firms Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc and PayPal Holdings Inc suspended their operations in Russia earlier this month, a move welcomed by the White House.

Several of Wall Street's biggest banks, including Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, have committed to winding down business in Russia, although they are also planning on maintaining a limited presence and are holding on to Russian banking licenses, Reuters reported.

Most cryptocurrency exchanges, meanwhile, have resisted calls to cut off Russian users, raising concerns that digital assets could be used to evade Western sanctions.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive poll: Inflation hits Latino support for Democrats

    Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Respondents could select up to three choices; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosLatino support for Democrats is softening as inflation replaces COVID-19 as the top worry, according to the latest Axios-Ipsos Latino Poll in partnership with Noticias Telemundo.Why it matters: The survey does not show a mass defection to the Republican Party. But two trends since our last survey in December are hurting President Biden and his party: a waning intention to vote in the midterms, and a n

  • Banxico Hiked Rates by Half-Point, AMLO Says, Pre-Empting News

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the country’s central bank decided to raise its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 6.5%, an unprecedented move that pre-empts the formal announcement by the bank’s board this afternoon. The peso rose.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambli

  • U.S. regulators see deal with Beijing on audits as 'premature,' will continue to engage

    The U.S. public company accounting regulator said on Thursday that it continued to engage with Chinese regulators about getting access to their auditors' records, but it remained unclear if the Chinese government would grant the access required by a new U.S. listing law. The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) said recent media speculation about an imminent deal that would stop hundreds of Chinese companies from being kicked off American stock exchanges was “premature.” The regulator added that any agreement would only be a “first step” and that the PCAOB would then investigate to ensure that the deal is being followed.

  • Obamacare Turns 12 With Record Enrollment, but Trouble Ahead

    When President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law 12 years ago, Vice President Joe Biden was famously overheard telling his boss that the occasion was a “big f—ing deal.” Today, despite a rocky start, the ACA boasts record enrollment, thanks in no small part to President Joe Biden’s effort to expand coverage in the first year of his administration amid the Covid-19 pandemic. To top it off, Republican efforts to overturn the law seem to have run out of gas, a situation noted by

  • Pope says increased defence spending after Ukraine is "madness"

    Pope Francis on Thursday criticised increased defence spending by Western nations following Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "madness" and said a new way must be found to balance world power. Speaking to a coalition of women's groups, the pope said the conflict in Ukraine was a product of "the old logic of power that still dominates so-called geopolitics".

  • Uber app to now show all NYC yellow cab taxis

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down Uber's surprise NYC taxi deal.

  • What you need to know about getting Newsom's $400 gas rebate for California drivers

    Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan would offer $400 to Californians for each vehicle registered in their name, including motorcycles and electric cars.

  • Jared Leto, 50, Responds to Buzz About His Youthful Appearance: 'It Doesn't Matter'

    Jared Leto joked, however, that he may not be taking "advantage" of his youthful looks when it comes to his film career

  • Biden meets with world leaders on energy crunch, Russia-Ukraine war

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss the agenda for President Biden's emergency summit with NATO leaders.

  • Retired Major General Names The Vladimir Putin Trait That’s Breaking Russia’s Military

    "Putin is in the intel business and he totally blew it," retired U.S. Army commander James Marks told CNN.

  • Britain Calls Out Russia’s Top Diplomat for Secret Family

    GettyBritain’s latest round of sanctions against Russia has gone above and beyond simple financial punishment, airing a bit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s dirty laundry in the process.In its list of the 65 new individuals and organizations targeted for “aiding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the British Foreign Office appears to have made a point to call out Lavrov’s “secret family” in London, with its inclusion of Polina Kovalev, whom it describes as his stepdaughter.Kovalev’s inclu

  • Filmmaker who documented Russia's propaganda says Trump 'fits neatly' into Moscow's narrative as the only US leader who 'wasn't trying to destroy the Russian way of life'

    Maxim Pozdorovkin told The Washington Post that Americans didn't "fully understand" a decade-long "one-sided information war" waged by the Kremlin.

  • Ukraine says Russian landing ship destroyed

    Ukraine said on Thursday they destroyed Russian navy landing ship Orsk in an attack on a Russian-occupied port facility in the city of Berdyansk.Ukrainian officials didn't say how the attack was carried out, but video shows other Russian vessels fleeing the area as smoke rises over the port, The Wall Street Journal reported.Berdyansk is one of the few cities Russia has been able to seize since the start of the war, though Ukrainian citizens...

  • Russia's defence minister resurfaces after dropping out of view

    Sergei Shoigu, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, was spotted on a split screen of top officials as Putin met his Security Council remotely in footage aired by Russia's RIA news agency. The 66-year-old minister had not been seen for 12 days, some Russian media outlets said on Wednesday, prompting speculation about his whereabouts.

  • Marie Yovanovitch Recalls The ‘Demeaning’ Thing She Refused To Do For Donald Trump

    The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine said she couldn’t do it “if I wanted to keep my integrity intact.”

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Inadvertently Exposes Ugly Truth About GOP In New Ad

    The far-right Georgia Republican's admission is put on loop in progressive PAC MeidasTouch's spot.

  • Sen. Ted Cruz repeatedly defies Sen. Dick Durbin's pleas to stop questioning Ketanji Brown Jackson after his time expired

    "You can bang it as loud as you want," Cruz said after a visibly frustrated Durbin hit his gavel twice.

  • Biden asks Herschel Walker and Mehmet Oz to quit council or be ousted

    President Biden has asked Republican Senate candidates Herschel Walker and Mehmet Oz to quit their positions on a presidential council or be removed. In a post on Wednesday, Oz, who is a candidate in Pennsylvania, said the administration sent him a letter requesting he resign from the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.A letter from the administration was shown in a video Oz released on the situation. The letter states Oz...

  • Trump aide Manafort removed from plane for revoked passport

    Former Trump adviser Paul Manafort was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport before it took off for Dubai because he carried a revoked passport, officials said Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta confirmed that Manafort was removed from the Emirates Airline flight without incident Sunday night but directed further questions to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. A lawyer who has represented Manafort did not immediately return a call and email seeking comment Wednesday.

  • Russian Crew of Mystery ‘Putin Yacht’ Just Vanished Overnight in Tuscany

    Federico Scoppa/AFP via ReutersROME—For the last two weeks, Russian oligarch watchers have had their eyes on the Scheherazade mega yacht docked in the posh Marina di Carrara in northern Tuscany. There are growing suspicions that the $700 million, six-deck super-luxurious vessel—with its two helicopter pads, various swimming pools, his-and-hers beauty salons and gold fixtures that would make Donald Trump jealous—belongs to Vladimir Putin. Until two days ago, its Russian crew, led by British capta