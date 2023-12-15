U.S. lawmakers announce $372 million secured for Cape bridges rebuild

After setbacks and hurdles, lawmakers announced Friday the first round of funding has been secured for the replacement of the aging Bourne and Sagamore bridges, a principal economic lifeline for the region, and, in their current state, an increasingly worrisome public safety risk.

The $372 million of funding is from a grant application filed by the state in August — part of the Federal Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant program — lawmakers said in a joint statement released by U.S. Sens. Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren, along with U.S. Rep. William Keating, as well as a statement released by Gov. Maura Healey’s office.

“I’m not gonna sugarcoat this, we still have a long way to go,” Warren said in a Friday interview with the Times. “But instead of hitting one brick wall after another, and getting nothing done, we’re now making real progress measured in hundreds of millions of dollars, and that's a breakthrough.”

In the statement, lawmakers said the funding represents only the first sum in what is expected to be much more. The full amount of funding applied for by the commonwealth alongside federal, state and local entities could be on the horizon, the lawmakers said, which means the bridge replacement project could see the necessary funding soon.

“After years of frustrating work, and lots of persistence, Massachusetts is now well positioned to win more federal funding to replace these bridges,” Warren said. “This mega grant is a $372 million down payment from the Biden administration, and a strong sign of an even larger federal investment in the future.”

Replacing both bridges is now estimated to cost $4.5 billion.

“This is a huge win for Team Massachusetts,” Healey said in the statement. “We are thrilled that our first application was a success, and we are optimistic that we are in a strong position to bring home the remaining funding.”

The Bourne Bridge was dedicated on June 22, 1935, and has spanned the Cape Cod Canal ever since along with its sister, the Sagamore Bridge. The bridge is the symbol for many of the start of another Cape Cod vacation.

Funds and grant applications

In July, Warren told the Times the U.S. Senate announced the inclusion of an initial $350 million for the replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges in an appropriation bill. And in March, President Joe Biden pledged $350 million in his FY24 federal budget, committing an additional $600 million for the following year.

Healey’s office announced on Aug. 14 an application plan for securing $1.44 billion in federal discretionary grant money to replace both bridges.

The Healey administration applied for $450 million from the Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight & Highway Projects program and $222 million from National Infrastructure Project Assistance, which fall under the umbrella of the Mega Grant. These two grants were closely followed by the Bridge Investment Program, which was the largest share at over $1.07 billion.

The administration's application strategy is also backed by $350 million in matching state money, which mirrors the U.S. Senate’s inclusion of $350 million in an appropriation bill announced in July. The Healey-Driscoll Administration recently included $262 million toward replacing the bridges in the state's fiscal 2024-2028 capital investment plan, all together aiming to include $700 million in state money for the project.

On Dec. 4, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced a joint application with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers seeking $1.06 billion in federal funding for the phased replacement of the two Cape Cod Canal bridges.

Earlier in the year

Earlier this year, the project hit a wall when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers learned it would not receive grants of more than $1 billion in discretionary funds under the 2022 Infrastructure for Rebuilding America, Mega Grant Program and the Bridge Investment Program.

Since the Army Corps of Engineers was turned down for funding, several joint efforts have been underway — from those by U.S. lawmakers to local transportation infrastructure officials.

The project is set to take place in phases, with the Sagamore Bridge being the first choice and a replacement of the Bourne Bridge to follow. Officials said that approach is more feasible for obtaining the necessary grant funding.

Construction on the Sagamore could begin in 2028 under the new funding scheme.

To allow the continuous flow of traffic throughout construction, the new Sagamore Bridge will be built alongside the existing bridge, according to MassDOT.

Walker Armstrong reports on all things Cape and Islands, primarily focusing on courts, transportation and the Joint Base Cape Cod military base. Contact him at WArmstrong@capecodonline.com. Follow him on Twitter: @jd__walker.

