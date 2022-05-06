U.S. lawmakers ask firm for details on Trump hotel investors

FILE PHOTO: The Trump International Hotel is seen in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two House lawmakers have asked a Miami investment firm for more details on its planned purchase of former President Donald Trump's Washington hotel rights, saying its failure to disclose all of its investors raises concerns about possible conflicts of interest.

CGI Merchant Group had agreed to buy the rights of the hotel from the Trump Organization for $375 million in a deal reports have said was to be finalized in late April and could net Trump $100 million.

Trump bought the rights to the property - located in the historic Old Post Office Building four blocks from the White House - from the federal government in 2013, before he ran for president and won the 2016 election.

House Oversight and Reform Chair Carolyn Maloney and House Subcommittee on Government Operations Chair Gerald Connolly, in a letter to CGI Chief Executive Raoul Thomas, said the firm did not give the U.S. General Services Administration all of the investors' identities.

"Far from resolving the Committee’s grave concerns regarding this lease, the high sale price and lack of transparency surrounding the ultimate purchasers have heightened concerns that former President Trump will receive a final, significant windfall from a lease that he should have never retained while in office," the two Democrats wrote.

Trump never formally divested himself from his business during his term in the White House, although he said he handed over day-to-day operations to two of his sons.

The hotel served as a gathering point for his supporters and some foreign government officials during his presidency, raising concerns over violated ethics laws and prompting legal fights.

On Tuesday, Trump's company settled one lawsuit brought by Washington, D.C.'s attorney general, alleging his inauguration committee had funneled excessive amounts of charitable funds to the hotel. The company denied any wrongdoing.

That settlement has only increased the lawmakers' concerns, they said, setting a May 20 deadline for CGI to respond.

CGI, which has said it planned to operate the property as a Hilton-affiliated Waldorf Astoria hotel, could not be immediately reached for comment. The Trump Organization also could not be immediately reached.

(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Donald Trump Lawsuit Seeking to Overturn Twitter Ban Thrown Out by Judge

    No one, except maybe Donald Trump and his inner circle, expected the ex-president’s legal challenge to Twitter’s permanent ban on him — on First Amendment grounds — to succeed. But now a federal judge has officially dismissed the suit. Trump, joined by the American Conservative Union and five individuals, sued Twitter (and then-CEO Jack Dorsey) […]

  • U.S. judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit challenging his Twitter ban

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed former President Donald Trump's lawsuit against Twitter Inc that challenged his suspension from the platform. In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco rejected Trump's argument that Twitter violated his right to freedom of speech guaranteed by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Twitter and other social media platforms banned Trump from their services after a mob of his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol in a deadly riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

  • McConnell, Utah leaders honor 'larger than life' Orrin Hatch

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell paid tribute to the late Sen. Orrin Hatch on Friday, celebrating the Utah icon as a principled conservative, committed public servant and man of faith. Two weeks after Hatch died at age 88 from complications stemming from a stroke, McConnell joined Hatch's family, friends, former colleagues and leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to memorialize the seven-term U.S. senator at a ceremony held at a chapel at the Institute of Religion in Salt Lake City.

  • Hunter, Don Jr. and Jared … oh my

    What should we do when the offspring of politicians provide ammunition by way of their behavior that can be weaponized against their famous fathers?

  • Biden Administration Announces Plan To Crack Down On Pollution In Poor, Minority Areas

    During his 2020 campaign, President Joe Biden pledged to establish an environmental justice division within the Justice Department. On Thursday, the Biden administration announced a wide-ranging enforcement strategy to hold industrial polluters accountable for the damage done to poor and minority communities, according to the Associated Press.

  • Ed Dept. to Update Section 504 on Protecting Children With Disabilities

    The U.S. Department of Education will update a 45-year-old civil rights law meant to protect students with disabilities from discrimination. The department this month will begin collecting public comments on what is known as Section 504, which applies to students with physical or mental health needs who might not qualify for special education under the […]

  • Texas AG says bar is suing him over 2020 election challenge

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Friday that the state bar association plans to sue him over his failed efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election based on bogus claims of fraud, raising yet another legal danger as the embattled Republican is locked in a primary runoff. Since last summer, the State Bar of Texas has been investigating complaints over Paxton's petitioning of the U.S. Supreme Court to block President Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump. The group has not publicly filed a suit against Paxton, but it asked an Austin-area court Friday to impose unspecified discipline on a member of his staff for alleged professional misconduct in the election suit.

  • Former tribal leader convicted in casino bribery case

    A former leader of a Massachusetts Native American tribe was convicted Thursday of bribery and extortion charges related to the tribe's long-planned casino project, federal prosecutors said. David DeQuattro, Cromwell’s co-defendant and the owner of an architecture firm in Providence, Rhode Island, was also similarly convicted of bribery but cleared of other charges, according to the office of Rachael Rollins, U.S. attorney for Massachusetts.

  • GOP State Rep Filmed Repeatedly Screaming 'Murderers' At Abortion-Rights Activists

    New Hampshire state Rep. Susan DeLemus also yelled "I murdered my own baby" at abortion rights protesters.

  • Crassness, Trump's antic would be worth if Supreme Court overturns abortion| Opinion

    I have mixed feelings about Donald Trump's legacy, especially how divisive he was. But I'm glad he appointed conservative Supreme Court justices.

  • GOP works to get out the vote after calling elections rigged

    Republican David Perdue has made election fraud the centerpiece of his run for Georgia governor. The only way to win a rigged election, he says, is to turn out in such high numbers that the Democrats can't get away with cheating. “If we get out the vote, if everybody votes, we will win,” Perdue told his audience at a campaign speech last month.

  • Ralph Lauren accused of plagiarizing Malaysian designer Datuk Zang Toi's NYC cape design

    People online have claimed that Ralph Lauren’s cape design for Alicia Keys’ Met Gala outfit was a “knockoff” of a piece by Malaysian designer Zang Toi Datuk. Keys wore a floor-length black cape featuring a bedazzled New York City skyline to the Gala on Monday. When internet users saw Keys’ outfit, many pointed out that the cape strongly resembled another designed by Zang Toi.

  • Gov. Stitt likely to sign bill to make Oklahoma fishing, hunting licenses valid for 365 days from purchase date

    If Gov. Stitt signs SB 1696, hunting and fishing licenses would be valid for one year from the date of purchase.

  • Jill Biden Received Letter from Ukrainian First Lady with Country's Needs: 'We're Working on It'

    "They need so much," the first lady said of the displaced families of Ukraine as she prepares for her trip to the region for Mother's Day weekend

  • Iowa man pleads guilty to beating DC police officer on Jan. 6

    An Iowa man pleaded guilty on Thursday to assaulting D.C. police officer Michael Fanone during the riot at the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Kyle Young pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers and now faces a statutory sentence of eight years and financial penalties. The Justice Department said Young was among a…

  • Why AMD, Qualcomm, and Skyworks Solutions Stocks Just Crashed

    Stocks are getting rocked amid multiple bearish catalysts on Thursday, and leading semiconductor companies are participating in the sell-off. Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were down 3.5%, 4.3%, and 5.4%, respectively, as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 4.6%.

  • House prices hit new record but growth set to slow

    Prices rise 1.1% in April but interest rates and inflation will dampen the market, says the Halifax.

  • Oath Keeper from North Carolina pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy

    A North Carolina man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiring with other members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group to forcefully halt the peaceful transfer of power after President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.

  • Rain, November-like chill to settle over Pacific Northwest

    A wet and chilly pattern is shaping up for the Northwest, making it feel more like November than May. AccuWeather forecasters say that a series of storms will come ashore, causing precipitation to continue through Mother's Day weekend and into early next week. Rain began Thursday with almost a half inch of rain in Portland, Oregon, and Seattle. The rain then moved farther inland with some high-elevation snow above pass level. However, motorists traversing the region's mountains will want to keep

  • Biden is telling allies he is almost certain to run in 2024 if Trump does, report says

    Both men believe they are best placed to defeat each other in 2024 and are waiting for the other's announcement for committing, Politico reported.