U.S. lawmakers have hearing to hold states responsible for foster children falling through cracks

The U.S. Subcommittee on Human Rights and the Law held a hearing into the handling of foster children by federal law enforcement and agencies.

“The level of trafficking and abuse and neglect of foster children in America is at a crisis, and asking these tough questions is essential,” Sen. Jon Ossoff said.

The bipartisan investigation is in its eighth month.

So far, testimonies have revealed more than 1,700 children were reported missing while under state care in the last five years.

Of that number, 410 of these children were identified as likely child sex trafficking victims.

“There is urgency about protecting the most vulnerable children in our society,” Ossoff said.

RELATED STORIES:

Jose Perez with the FBI testified more federal monitoring is needed for when kids are reported missing.

“Reports of missing children might not give us judicial authority to investigate,” Perez said.

Commissioner Rebecca Jones-Gaston with the Office of the Administration for Children & Families spoke about its involvement into holding states accountable for children’s welfare.

“I think continued quality improvement is something that we’re working on,” Jones-Gaston said.

Ossoff said that a deeper federal assessment is needed to make sure states are held in compliance.

Jones-Gaston testified that the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services was penalized for not meeting the federal improvement plan.

RELATED NEWS: