U.S. lawmakers to unveil bill barring U.S. data flows to high-risk countries

FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a computer network cable above a Chinese flag
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alexandra Alper and David Shepardson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ron Wyden
    Ron Wyden
    United States senator from Oregon
  • Marco Rubio
    Marco Rubio
    United States Senator

By Alexandra Alper and David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. senators plans to introduce legislation on Thursday that would give the Biden administration the power to block exports of U.S. personal data to countries like China that they say pose national security risks.

The bill, cosponsored by Finance Committee chair Ron Wyden, a Democrat, and Marco Rubio, the top Republican on the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, aims to protect Americans’ sensitive personal information from being sold or transferred to high-risk foreign countries.

"Right now it’s perfectly legal for a company in China to buy huge databases of sensitive information from data brokers about the movements or health records of millions of Americans, and then share that information with the Chinese government," Wyden said in a statement announcing the legislation. "That’s a huge problem for our country’s security."

The bill, which is modeled on a discussion draft released by Wyden last year, would direct the Secretary of Commerce to identify categories of personal data that, if exported, could harm U.S. national security.

If approved, the bill would also direct the Commerce Department to require licenses for bulk exports of the identified categories of personal data to other countries, and deny exports to high-risk countries. Data exports to low-risk countries would be unrestricted, according to a summary of the bill.

While the bill does not specifically list China as a high- risk country, it is an intended target according to a Wyden aide. The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately comment.

Other cosponsors include senators Cynthia Lummis, Sheldon Whitehouse and Bill Hagerty.

The move comes amid heightened scrutiny of U.S. data flows to China. Last month, Reuters reported that the Biden administration had drafted an executive order that would give the Justice Department vast powers to stop foreign adversaries like China from accessing Americans' personal data.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix in talks for advertising tie-ups

    Media reports from earlier this week said it was in discussions with Alphabet Inc's Google and Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal for potential marketing tie-ups. "We're talking to all of them right now," Sarandos said at the Cannes Lions conference when asked which company Netflix was looking to partner with. Alphabet and Comcast did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • FBI: Naval reservist said he stormed Capitol with Proud Boys

    A U.S. Naval reservist who was assigned to an agency that operates spy satellites told an undercover FBI agent that he stormed the U.S. Capitol with members of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and has espoused anti-government and antisemitic ideologies, federal authorities said in court records unsealed on Thursday. Hatchet Speed was arrested on Wednesday in McLean, Virginia, on misdemeanor charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, including disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, court records show. The FBI says Speed, whose birth name was Daniel Abraham Speed, is a petty officer first class in the U.S. Naval Reserves and was assigned to the Naval Warfare Space Field Activity at the National Reconnaissance Office.

  • States with strict gun-permitting laws consider next steps

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York state law that had restricted who could obtain a permit to carry a gun in public. Under the law in place since 1913, New York residents needed to show proper cause, or an actual need, to carry a concealed handgun in public for self-defense.. It drew swift reaction from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat who called the decision reckless and said she was prepared to call the Legislature back into session to form a response.

  • Ukrainian Journalist ‘Executed in Cold Blood’ by Russian Troops, Investigation Says

    Anastasia Vlasova/GettyA well-known Ukrainian photojournalist was “executed in cold blood” by Russian forces when he tried to retrieve footage he’d shot shortly after the Feb. 24 invasion, an investigation has found.Maks Levin, a photojournalist who freelanced for Reuters, the BBC, Associated Press and several Ukrainian news agencies, vanished in the early days of the war, just a day after his 2-year-old son’s birthday in mid-March. After frantic search efforts by family and friends, his body wa

  • Mobile howitzers take center stage at Eurosatory as artillery battles intensify in Ukraine

    On the Eurosatory defense exposition floor, artillery was king as the Russian invasion of Ukraine evolves from missile attacks and close combat to daily artillery barrages.

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell Shares Recording Of Death Threat After Marjorie Taylor Greene Attack

    The California Democratic slammed the extremist congresswoman for inciting violence and shared audio of a call threatening his children.

  • Trailer released for secret Trump January 6 documentary that reportedly blindsided his aides

    The trailer, from Discovery+, includes interviews with Trump's children and the former president himself.

  • Wisconsin election investigator says he deleted records

    The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired to investigate President Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state testified Thursday that he routinely deleted records, and deactivated a personal email account, even after receiving open records requests. Michael Gableman testified in a court hearing about whether the person who hired him, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, should face penalties after earlier being found in contempt for how he handled the records requests from American Oversight. Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn decided against penalizing Vos for contemp, but said she would determine later whether to penalize Vos for how he handled open records requests.

  • A Republican Kevin McCarthy pulled from the Jan. 6 committee laments he could've asked 'very serious deep questions' if he'd been allowed to serve

    McCarthy pulled Troy Nehls from the committee after two other Republicans were blocked by Pelosi. Now, Trump fumes that there's no one to defend him.

  • Putin World Lets Slip Sinister Master Plan for American Prisoners

    GettyThe anti-American atmosphere in Russia is off the charts and now, the Americans who had the misfortune of ending up in Russian captivity are being used as pawns in the Kremlin’s cruel game. Basketball star Brittney Griner, detained in Russia on alleged drug charges, as well as two U.S. veterans captured by Russian troops in Ukraine last week—Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh—are being portrayed by the Kremlin-controlled state media as bargaining chips in Russia’s crusade against the West.As G

  • Fact check: Fabricated statement from Donald Trump spreads online amid Jan. 6 hearings

    USA TODAY found no evidence former President Donald Trump issued a June 14 statement about the January 6 hearings.

  • Trump aides didn't know someone was filming Trump on January 6 until the House committee got the footage: reports

    Aides have said they were shocked to discover that Alex Holder, a UK documentary maker, was filming Trump on January 6.

  • Fox News' Martha MacCallum Calls Out 'Stunning' Lack Of Evidence For Trump Election Fraud Claim

    The Fox News anchor pointed out the failure of Trump and his team to show any proof of ballot-rigging during the latest Jan. 6 hearing.

  • Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers pounds another nail in Rep. Andy Biggs' Jan. 6 coffin

    No wonder Rep. Andy Biggs has ignored a subpoena and is afraid to appear before the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol.

  • Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week.The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in northwestern Syria near the Turkish border, including Tal Rifaat, where Ankara has said it would carry out a military operation

  • Ted Cruz ‘Halfway’ Expects Merrick Garland to Riot After Roe Ruling

    Fox NewsIf and when the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) says it won’t be all that surprising to see Attorney General Merrick Garland among the rioters taking to the streets over the decision.Speaking to Sean Hannity, Cruz pointed to the civil rights protests and riots in 2020 after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and said there could be more such riots after the Roe decision.Ted Cruz tells Hannity that he wouldn't be surprised if Merrick G

  • The Supreme Court Just Fused Church and State — and It Has Even Uglier Plans Ahead

    Six conservative lawyers are doing what they can to transform the country into a Christian theocracy

  • Putin: The mask is off. Europe is next

    When Putin started the war, he tried to shift the blame to NATO, calling it the instigator. He argued that Russia had no choice but to defensively launch the war to prevent NATO from surrounding Russia from all sides. A few days ago, Putin finally lifted his veil of pretense: this is a war of conquest.

  • House passes bill revising US code to clarify that women, LGBTQ individuals can be president

    The House passed a bill on Tuesday that seeks to revise federal law and clarify that women and LGBTQ Americans can be president of the United States. The legislation, dubbed the 21st Century President Act, passed by voice vote. It also passed the House by voice vote in the last Congress. The bill specifically takes…

  • Trump shot himself in the foot by opposing a bipartisan Jan. 6 commission — now he has no allies to defend him in scathing public hearings

    Trump had the chance to back a Jan. 6 commission with GOP presence. Now he's reportedly furious that he has no allies to defend him in the hearings.