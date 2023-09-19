U.S. lawmakers urge Biden to support 'economically strangled' Kurdistan

Natalie Grover
·2 min read
0
FILE PHOTO: British PM Johnson meets his Kurdish counterpart Barzani at Downing Street in London

By Natalie Grover

LONDON (Reuters) - A new U.S. approach is needed to facilitate the re-opening of a pipeline between Iraq's northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan region and Turkey, a trio of U.S. congressmen urged President Biden in a letter seen by Reuters.

The pipeline contributes about 0.5% of global oil supply, and has been shut since March, costing the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) roughly $4 billion in lost exports, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Turkey halted flows on Iraq's northern oil export route this year after an arbitration ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) ordered Ankara to pay Baghdad damages for unauthorised exports by the KRG between 2014 and 2018.

With global oil supplies being restricted by OPEC+ and prices rising, the United States would also benefit from the resumption of flows from northern Iraq's oil sector.

The KRG has served as one of the United States' most reliable partners in the Middle East, said the letter signed by three members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Monday.

However, the closure of the pipeline has cut the region off from the majority of its revenue, the letter said, citing a communique to Biden this month in which KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani warned the economic drain on the region could trigger its collapse.

The KRG is being "economically strangled, politically and legally pressured ... and militarily threatened by Iran and Iran-backed elements in Baghdad," added the letter from congressmen Michael Waltz, Michael T. McCaul and Joe Wilson.

It called for a "new Iraq strategy" to help fix the crisis, but did not detail what that should be.

The letter came ahead of a meeting between Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York.

Blinken during the meeting "underscored U.S. support" for the re-opening of a pipeline.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London; Editing by Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • Third-generation VW Tiguan revealed, U.S. version to follow

    The new Tiguan gets refreshed exterior styling, more tech inside, and an available PHEV powertrain. The American version will be longer.

  • Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro drops to $999

    It's an all-time low for the M2-enabled device.

  • New SambaNova chip designed to handle 5 trillion parameter model

    Ever since OpenAI released ChatGPT at the end of last year, terms like generative AI and large language models have been on everyone’s lips. SambaNova is introducing a chip today that it purports will reduce that cost significantly, while handling a 5 trillion parameter model. SambaNova might not be a household name like Google, Microsoft or Amazon, but it has been building a full stack AI solution that includes hardware and software for several years now, and has raised over $1 billion, per Crunchbase, from investors like Intel Capital, BlackRock and Softbank Vision Fund.

  • 2024 Ford Ranger plug-in hybrid unveiled for global markets

    Unveiled in Australia, the Ford Ranger PHEV gets about 27 miles of electric-only range and an on-board generation. It's not coming to the United States.

  • Pryon raises $100M to index and analyze enterprise data

    Pryon, a startup developing an AI-powered platform to look for insights in -- and surface answers from -- enterprise knowledge bases, today announced that it raised $100 million in a funding round led by Thomas Tull’s U.S. Innovative Technology Fund. Pryon's founder, Igor Jablokov, said that the new cash will be put put toward supporting Pryon's general growth, expanding its 100-person team, growing its presence in international markets and scaling its strategic partnerships. A source familiar with the matter tells TechCrunch that the funding, which brings Pryon's total raised to $137 million, values the company at between $500 million and $750 million post-money.

  • Cato Networks, valued at $3B, lands $238M ahead of its anticipated IPO

    Cato Networks, the Tel Aviv-based startup that packages software-defined networking, managed cybersecurity and global backbone services into a single offering, today announced that it raised $238 million in an equity investment that values the company at over $3 billion. LightSpeed Venture Partners led the round with participation from Adams Street Partners, Softbank Vision Fund 2, Sixty Degree Capital and Singtel Innov8, bringing Cato's total raised to $770 million. "Cato will use the new funds to scale its organization in three key areas," Shlomo Kramer, Cato's founder and CEO, told TechCrunch in an email interview.

  • Alcion, which provides backup and security services to enterprises, raises $21M

    As organizations shift their operations to the cloud, they're experiencing more security incidents -- the result of challenges around the transitions from on-premises to remote data and infrastructure management. According to a recent survey, 80% of companies experienced at least one cloud security issue in 2022, while 27% suffered a breach with a public cloud provider -- up 10% from 2021. Per Grand View Research, the enterprise data management market is set to grow 12.1% between 2022, when it was worth $89.34 billion, and 2030.

  • Darrow raises $35M for an AI that parses public documents for class action lawsuit potential

    Now, an AI-based startup that's tapping into those facts for its own business is announcing a round of funding. Darrow -- which has developed an AI-based data engine that ingests large amounts of publicly-available documents to search for class action litigation potential across areas like data privacy violations and environmental contamination -- has raised $35 million. The funding is coming in the wake of a strong run in the last couple of years: Darrow says that active cases that were started as a result of its data insights currently total around $10 billion in claims.

  • Huge leak reveals Microsoft will launch an all-digital Xbox Series X and new gyro controller

    Microsoft is planning a mid-generation refresh of the Xbox Series X, according to a document accidentally revealed from the FTC v. Microsoft court battle.

  • Material wealth: Scrap metal trading marketplace Metaloop raises $17M

    European Union (EU) lawmakers this month announced plans to reduce waste and increase recycling across the bloc, with proposals to collect and process 45% of 16 identified "strategic" raw materials by 2030. At the same time, numerous startups have been raising sizable VC dollars for technologies that help people and industries reuse and recycle materials such as plastic; batteries; carbon fiber; carpet; and, indeed, metal. One such startup is Metaloop, a seven-year-old Austrian company that connects scrap metal sellers with buyers, which today announced it has raised €16 million ($17 million) in a Series A round of funding.

  • 'Prefer over AirPods': These wildly popular Tozo earbuds are down to $15

    Take note of this brand — it's about to rock your world.

  • Unity reportedly backtracking on new fees after developers revolt

    Unity, the popular cross-platform game and media development engine, is on the defensive after receiving intense backlash over a controversial new fee structure, which developers using the platform decried as destructive and unfair. The engine is popular among independent developers as a way to get a game up and running across multiple gaming platforms while minimizing up-front costs.

  • The latest AirPods Pro are down to their Black Friday price — just $199

    That extra $50 in your pocket will make your wallet as happy as your ears.

  • UK police officers' data stolen in cyberattack on ID supplier

    The personal details of thousands of U.K. police officers have been stolen after a suspected ransomware attack on a third-party supplier. Greater Manchester Police, one of the largest police departments in the U.K., confirmed last week that the supplier, since confirmed as Stockport based identity card maker Digital ID, holds “some information on those employed by GMP.” “We understand how concerning this is for our employees so, as we work to understand any impact on GMP, we have contacted the Information Commissioner's Office and are doing everything we can to ensure employees are kept informed, their questions are answered, and they feel supported,” Colin McFarlane, assistant chief constable of GMP, said in a statement.

  • 2025 Mini Countryman E makes U.S. debut, arrives fall 2024

    Mini reveals the Countryman E here in the U.S. and says it will go on sale in Fall 2024.

  • Next Porsche Panamera to get new hybrid, upgraded suspension

    Third-gen Porsche Panamera changes include new hybrid, upgraded suspension. The sedan debuts November 24 at Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai.

  • Stoke Space completes milestone test in quest to build a fully reusable rocket

    Stoke Space, a startup that’s taking an unconventional approach to rocket design, successfully completed a key test of its second stage prototype, bringing the company one step closer to flying a fully reusable launch vehicle. The second stage “hop” test was a crucial assessment of the vehicle’s avionics, software, and ground systems, as well as the performance of the stage’s unique oxygen-hydrogen rocket engine. Unlike other nozzled engines, the one on Stoke’s second stage is integrated fully with the vehicle and operates as a distributed system, with thrusters that ring the circumference of the second stage.

  • UK's competition watchdog drafts principles for 'responsible' generative AI

    An initial review of generative AI by the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) which was announced back in May has concluded with a report containing seven proposed principles to "ensure consumer protection and healthy competition are at the heart of responsible development and use of foundation models" (FMs), as it puts it. The move follows instruction from the U.K. government to existing regulators to consider AI impacts on their patches.

  • With car insurance rates surging, here are 8 ways to cut your next bill

    Here is what experts say is behind inflated car insurance prices and what you can do to save money without sacrificing thorough coverage on your vehicles.

  • Are electric cars more expensive to insure?

    How much does it cost to insure an electric car? Is EV insurance more expensive than a traditional auto insurance policy? We explain.