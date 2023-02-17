U.S. lawmakers urge board to defer railroad merger decision

David Shepardson
·1 min read

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers on Friday asked the Surface Transportation Board to defer a decision on a proposed Canadian Pacific merger with Kansas City Southern until the board completes an Chicago region impact assessment.

U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth and Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi and Delia Ramirez said the board's environmental review was insufficient because it was based on projected freight rail traffic growth provided by Canadian Pacific. Canadian and Kansas City Southern agreed to merge in 2021 in a $31 billion deal.

Canadian Pacific declined to comment. The board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The merger would combine into a single rail system to be known as Canadian Pacific Kansas City including 20,350 miles of track, including approximately 8,600 miles in the United States, and would extend from Canada, the board said.

The Democratic lawmakers said the board did not include modeling from Chicago region commuter railroad Metra whose tracks CP operates on. The lawmakers said Canadian Pacific "projects that the merger would increase freight traffic in Chicago area communities from three freight trains per day to 11, but Metra projects the merger could result in an increase to 18 trains per day."

The board issued its Final Environmental Impact Statement on Jan. 27. The board said it would consider the transportation merits of the proposed acquisition, and the environmental record, as part of its final decision.

The lawmakers said "moving forward with a decision on the merger without further analysis risks overlooking serious adverse impacts on these communities, including congestion and passenger train delays, grade-crossing delays that impact auto traffic and emergency services, and dangerous conditions for the public."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Revered’ temple was long lost in the sands of Iraqi desert — until now, photos show

    The search for the 4,500-year-old sanctuary “obsessed generations of archaeologists,” officials said.

  • Pentagon's top China official travels to Taiwan, sources say

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -The Pentagon's top China official, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Michael Chase, has arrived in Taiwan, two sources familiar with matter said on Friday, beginning a visit that could exacerbate tensions between Beijing and Washington. Both Taiwan's Defence Ministry and the Pentagon declined to comment on the trip, which was first reported by the Financial Times. "We don't have a comment on specific operations.. but I would highlight that our support for, and defence relationship with, Taiwan remains aligned against the current threat posed by the People's Republic of China," a Pentagon spokesperson said.

  • Ann Coulter tells Nikki Haley to ‘go back to your own country’ in racist rant against new GOP presidential candidate

    Conservative pundit Ann Coulter is under fire for a racist tirade against new Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

  • Nikki Haley Supporter Stuns Jordan Klepper With Reason For Dumping Donald Trump

    “I told you you wouldn’t have guessed it,” the Haley fan told the "Daily Show" correspondent.

  • Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity discussed wanting a Fox News reporter fired after she pushed back on Trump's election lies

    Fox News' post-election 2020 coverage became increasingly focused on Dominion Voting Systems as Trump spread baseless fraud allegations.

  • Wealthy Americans are racing to get the EU's last remaining 'golden passport' before it's gone

    For the first time, Americans are applying for "golden passports" more than any other nationality, according to Henley & Partners' USA wealth report.

  • Tucker Carlson told his producer Trump is 'the undisputed world champion' of destroying things and could ruin Fox News if it didn't back his election lies

    "At this point we're getting hurt no matter what," Carlson texted his producer two days after Fox became the first network to call Arizona for Biden, per a new court filing.

  • Michael Cohen Calls Trump's Subpoena Of Him The 'Dumbest Move' He Can Imagine

    "As much as they think they’re going to bully me, it’s not going to happen. They’re not going to benefit from it,” Trump's former attorney told MSNBC.

  • Gov. Katie Hobbs' veto triggers Republicans into phony (read: laughable) hysterics

    Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes the Republicans' state budget, and you would think that life as we know it is ending. Good grief, get a grip.

  • Russia’s losses up to 200,000 soldiers, most killed by artillery – UK MoD

    The losses of both the Russian army and "private military companies" during the year of war against Ukraine range from 175,000 to 200,000, including approximately 40,000-60,000 in killed in action, UK Defense Intelligence said in its daily Twitter update on Feb. 17.

  • Trump lawyers try to ban 'Access Hollywood' tape from trial

    Attorneys for Donald Trump want to ban from his upcoming civil rape trial the “Access Hollywood” tape in which the former president boasts graphically about how celebrities can molest women. Trump attorneys Alina Habba and Michael Madaio filed papers in Manhattan federal court late Thursday seeking to block references to the 2005 taped encounter and the tape itself from an April trial stemming from the claims of longtime advice columnist E. Jean Carroll.

  • Vladimir Putin’s failures are fooling the West

    Another day, and yet more worrying news from the frontline: Ukrainian troops are firing as many as 6,000 artillery shells a day to try and beat back Russia’s new offensive. It is an expenditure rate the West is struggling to feed; so high that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that Ukraine’s forces could run out of ammunition unless they use it more sparingly. His comments remind us of an essential truth: that brute force and, critically, the ability to sustain and replenish it over an exte

  • Top Russian Military Official Dead After Fall From 16th Floor

    Reuters/Alexey PavlishakA Russian military official in charge of financial provisions for the military district blamed for the Kremlin’s worst losses in Ukraine has been found dead after a nasty fall from a St. Petersburg high-rise.Marina Yankina, head of the department of financial provisions for the Western Military District, was found dead on a sidewalk on Wednesday morning, according to multiple local reports. She is just the latest in a growing list of Russian military officials, defense in

  • Ronald DeSantis Is Leading Florida to Freedom, One Ban at a Time

    With each law restricting what people can say, read, and study, they become more Free.

  • "Give me a break, man": Biden to reporters at briefing

    STORY: He walked off, intending to leave the room, but returned to listen to the questions.After being asked by a reporter: “Are you compromised by your family’s business relationships?” Mr Biden said laughing: “Give me a break, man,” and walked off without answering any questions.Biden said on Thursday he expects to speak with China's President Xi Jinping about what the United States says was a Chinese spy balloon that a U.S. fighter jet shot down early this month after it transited the United States.Biden, in his most extensive remarks about the Chinese balloon, did not say when he would speak with Xi, but said the United States was continuing to engage diplomatically with China on the issue.Peter Alexander of NBC News, was then heard asking Biden if the takedowns of the objects were an “overreaction” done by “political pressure.”At the same time, another reporter asked another question, to which Biden replied: ''You can come to my office and ask a question when you have more polite people.''He then walked away, paused for a second and then left the room.

  • Exclusive: British intel caught FBI spy chief secretly meeting a Russian in London

    The FBI opened an investigation into a top spy-hunter after the UK tipped them off about a meeting with a Russian, Insider has exclusively learned.

  • 100 days after the election, Kari Lake loses again. What a surprise

    How many times must Kari Lake lose the election to Gov. Katie Hobbs before she musters up the class to concede defeat?

  • Lukashenko names conditions for Belarus to join Russia's war

    Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has stated that the Belarusian army will join the Russian Armed Forces only in the event of an attack on Belarus. Source: Belarusian state-owned media agency Belta, cited by European Pravda "For now, I am ready to join Russians in the war from the territory of Belarus only in one case: if soldiers come from there to kill my people.

  • Don Lemon Apologizes After ‘Completely Offensive’ Remarks Irk His Female Colleagues

    CNNDon Lemon just can’t help himself, it seems.The veteran CNN anchor caused noticeable tension on the CNN This Morning set Thursday when he oddly suggested GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley wasn’t in her “prime” and, therefore, should be careful when using that word to judge other politicians.The exchange harkened back to other awkward moments Lemon has had with his female colleagues since moving to CNN’s new morning lineup, which has prompted concerns about the team’s chemistry amid conti

  • Soros says Russian defeat in Ukraine would trigger dissolution of 'Russian empire'

    Billionaire financier George Soros said on Thursday that if Russia was defeated in the Ukraine war it would result in the dissolution of what he called the 'Russian empire,' something he said would be greeted by former Soviet republics. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of the deadliest European conflicts since World War Two and the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Soros said the United States would support Ukraine, but that President Joe Biden had warned Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy that there were limits and that World War Three had to be avoided.