U.S. lawmakers urge EPA to reinstate California vehicle emissions authority

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the headquarters of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Washington, D.C.
David Shepardson
·2 min read

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nearly 140 Democratic U.S lawmakers on Tuesday urged the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to quickly reinstate California’s right to set regulations for vehicle emissions, which was taken away by the Trump administration.

In April, the EPA said it was moving to give back legal authority to California to set tough vehicle emission rules and zero-emission vehicle mandates. In 2013, the EPA granted California a waiver to set vehicle rules. Under Trump, it revoked the waiver.

"The waiver was unlawfully withdrawn under the Trump Administration and should be promptly reinstated," said the letters signed by 26 senators and 113 representatives including Democrats Senator Tom Carper, who chairs the Environment and Public Workers Committee and Representative Frank Pallone, who chairs the Energy and Commerce Committee.

"The mounting threats to health and welfare posed by climate change makes the authority of the states to lead more important than ever," said the letters also signed by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Senators Dianne Feinstein, Alex Padilla Richard Durbin and Ron Wyden.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in April the 2019 decision to revoke the state’s waiver "was legally dubious."

Earlier this month, 16 Republican state attorneys general, led by Ohio, urged EPA to reject the waiver reinstatement noting that only California can seek to set new car emissions standards: "The Golden State is not a golden child," they wrote.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and EPA are reviewing Trump's March 2020 rollback of fuel economy standards to require 1.5% annual increases in efficiency through 2026, well below the 5% yearly boosts in Obama administration rules that it discarded.

Last month, General Motors backed the overall emissions reductions in California's 2019 deal with rivals Ford Motor, Volkswagen, Honda Motor and others, but asked the Biden administration to give automakers more flexibility to hit the carbon reduction target between now and 2026.

The California deal aims to improve fuel economy 3.7% annually between 2022-2026.

Until November, GM backed the Trump administration's effort to block California from setting tougher emissions standards than the federal government.

Thirteen states and the District of Columbia, which comprise 36% of the auto market, have adopted California’s zero emission vehicle standards.

California plans to ban the sale of new gasoline powered passenger cars and trucks starting in 2035, a step the Biden administration has declined to endorse.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • India says it will meet end-July domestic vaccine supply target

    India will meet its target of supplying more than half a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to states by the end of this month, the health ministry said on Tuesday, but added not all doses may be administered by then. The government told the country's highest court last month that 516 million doses would be made available by end-July, an important milestone for its goal of inoculating all of India's estimated adult population of 944 million this year. Reuters reported on Monday that India would not be able to administer all those shots unless authorities more than tripled daily vaccinations to 14 million doses.

  • Confusion besets new police reform laws in Washington state

    Washington state is embarking on a massive experiment in police reform and accountability following the racial justice protests that erupted after George Floyd’s murder last year, as nearly a dozen laws took effect Sunday. “The laws were written very poorly, and the combination of them all at the same time has led to there being conflicts in clarity and in what was intended versus what was written,” said Rafael Padilla, the police chief in Kent, a south Seattle suburb.

  • To boost vaccine numbers, stress how COVID-19 can affect the brain

    Stress to vaccine resisters that a third of those who recover from COVID still have lingering neurological issues. (Letters to the Editor)

  • Trash talk ensues as Dallas Cowboys players, Jerry Jones talk Texas, OU move to SEC

    Cowboys right guard and former Texas star Connor Williams is excited about the Longhorns renewing their rivalry with the Aggies. He never got the chance to play Texas A&M.

  • U.S., Japan softball teams play for more than gold at Tokyo Games

    TOKYO – When the U.S. and Japan take the field in Yokohama on Tuesday, they are playing for more than just a gold medal. As badly as both teams want to win, they also want to show the world their sport deserves a permanent place in the Olympics.Why it matters: Softball is returning to the Olympics after a 12-year absence, but its long-term Olympic future is uncertain, with the sport not part of the 2024 Games in Paris and plans up in the air after that.Get market news worthy of your time with Ax

  • CEO of iron-air battery maker hopes to close 'multitrillion'-dollar energy market gap

    Mateo Jaramillo doesn’t want to hear talk of a “breakthrough,” at least not yet. That would understate the challenge of what his startup, Form Energy, is trying to achieve and what more it has to do to accomplish its goal — providing the missing link to decarbonization of the power system.

  • Pakistan reopens Afghanistan border crossing held by Taliban

    QUETTA/ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (Reuters) -Pakistan on Monday reopened a major southwestern border crossing with Afghanistan that is currently under Taliban control on the Afghan side, Pakistani customs officials said, allowing over 100 trucks carrying goods to cross into Afghanistan. The Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing, a key port for landlocked Afghanistan, had been closed by Pakistan for commercial traffic since fierce fighting for control of the crossing erupted between Taliban insurgents and Afghan security forces earlier this month.

  • Tesla's Full Self-Driving tech keeps getting fooled by the moon, billboards, and Burger King signs

    A recent video showed a Tesla confusing the moon for a yellow traffic light. Tesla's Full Self-Driving tech has made similar mistakes before.

  • Gavin Newsom tells Marjorie Taylor Greene her 'anti-vaccine lies are literally killing Americans'

    Gavin Newsom tells Marjorie Taylor Greene her 'anti-vaccine lies are literally killing Americans'

  • U.S. EPA to tighten requirements on toxic waste from coal plants

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday said it will set stricter requirements for how coal-fired power plants dispose of wastewater full of arsenic, lead and mercury, an important step in reversing one of the Trump administration's major environmental rollbacks. The EPA said it will work to undo the Trump-era rollback after conducting a science-based review of the 2020 Steam Electric Reconsideration Rule and finding that there are "opportunities to strengthen certain wastewater pollution discharge limits." “In conducting a review of the 2020 rule as directed by President Biden, EPA determined that moving forward with implementing the existing regulations would ensure that water resources are protected now, while we quickly move to strengthen water quality protections and further reduce power plant pollution that can contain toxic metals such as mercury, arsenic, and selenium,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement.

  • Report: Aaron Rodgers has told people close to him he plans to play for Packers

    The sports books can put the Packers-related wagers back on the board. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that quarterback Aaron Rodgers “has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for [the Packers] this season.” Rapoport adds, however, that there are “many factors at play.” One of the factors, frankly, is [more]

  • The floodgates have opened for vaccine mandates

    State governments, private businesses and even part of the federal government are suddenly embracing mandatory coronavirus vaccinations for their employees.Why it matters: Vaccine mandates have been relatively uncommon in the U.S. But with vaccination rates stagnating and the Delta variant driving yet another wave of cases, there's been a new groundswell of support for such requirements.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving th

  • US women's volleyball hands China 2nd straight loss

    The expected Olympic showdown between the top two women's volleyball teams in the world turned out to be a one-sided affair. The U.S. women swept defending gold medalist China 29-27, 25-22, 25-21 on Tuesday in a pool-play match that left the Americans at the top of Pool B and the Chinese seeking to win their first set of the tournament after two straight sweeps to open the Games. “When we play them, it’s always a great competition,” U.S. captain Jordan Larson said.

  • Tesla breaks its own delivery record by building and shipping 200,000 vehicles in Q2

    Tesla announced a number of "new and notable records" during its Q2 earnings call on Monday.

  • Yet another lake in the Western U.S. drops to record-low water levels

    Water levels in the southern portion of Utah's Great Salt Lake have dropped to the their lowest levels ever recorded, and experts say conditions will worsen.

  • Report: Patriots’ Cole Popovich parts ways with team due to COVID-19 protocols

    Patriots co-offensive line coach Cole Popovich is parting ways with the team.

  • Twitter Users Dunk On George P. Bush After 'Humiliating' Trump Snub

    He kissed up to Trump only for the former president to endorse his rival.

  • ‘Won’t shop in our grocery stores’: KCPD board to vote on loosening residency rule

    “Nobody out in Olathe would know how to work with someone at 23rd and Van Brunt,” a state lawmaker in Kansas City said.

  • 25 Most Dangerous Countries in the World

    In this article, we take a look at the 25 most dangerous countries in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis and go directly to the 5 most dangerous countries in the world. The world has its fair share of everything. Some parts of it are peaceful, experience low crime and violence while other […]

  • Rudy Giuliani came to Miami to hammer Cuba’s regime. Just a few people showed up

    As thousands of Cuban Americans marched in Washington Monday to call for the U.S. to put more pressure on Cuba’s government, former President Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer Rudy Giuliani came to Miami to denounce Cuba’s communist regime. He spoke to a small group of people outside of Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana.