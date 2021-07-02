U.S. leaves Afghan airbase, once war epicenter, after nearly 20 years

Reuters
Malaysia will relax coronavirus lockdowns next week in five states that have met the government's indicators for lifting curbs, the security minister said on Saturday. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has said the government will gradually open up the economy and social activities in four phases, based on infection numbers, vaccination rates, and the capacity of the healthcare system. Curbs are to be partially lifted in the states of Kelantan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, and Terengganu on Monday as they have achieved their targets for moving to the second phase of lockdown, the minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, told reporters.