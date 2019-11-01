U.S.-Led Coalition Blocks Russia in Syria While Allowing Turkey to Terrorize the Kurds

The Trump administration is using firepower to block Iran and Russia from coming up from the south while ignoring the pleas of the Kurds to stop a Turkish invasion from the north.

The Pentagon is using a well-known two-steps-to-the-right tactic to avoid becoming immersed in regional chaos. It is observing acts of war while not preventing them from happening in order to appease an ally that has more political clout than another partner—and a stockpile of U.S. nuclear weapons in its backyard. In fact, an official at the U.S.-led counter-ISIS coalition recently reiterated to the National Interest that “no U.S. forces will participate in operations related to the implementation of the ‘safe zone.’”

But this tactic may create problems than military officials initially expected.

“We hold the Pentagon responsible for all the crimes committed by Turkey if they don’t close the airspace,” Syrian Kurdish executive president Ilham Ahmed claimed at a press conference in Washington. “It doesn’t require any military commitment.”

Ahmed’s argument is based on the fact that the U.S. government is notified of all Turkish and Russian movements through the region under a “deconfliction” agreement between the various militaries operating in northeast Syria, so it is aware of when Turkey is preparing to launch an attack. To date, the U.S. military has not been willing to stop Turkish airstrikes against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). And coalition officials say there have been confirmed sightings of U.S. forces near the Syrian-Turkish border. These officials told the National Interest that their movements were part of a deployment to the oil-rich region of Deir ez-Zor.

War hawks in the Trump administration have been obsessed with countering America’s adversaries, Iran and Russia, in Syria. They continue to cling to their long-floated plan to peel off Arab elements of the SDF in Deir ez-Zor, which would basically sabotage President Donald Trump’s attempts to remove U.S. troops from Syria.

Now that Trump is interested in securing the “oil region” around Deir ez-Zor, armored units are pouring into Syria. The number of troops that are being sent to protect that oil supply may surpass the number of troops that were in the country when Trump announced his “withdrawal” plan on October 6, essentially turning his 2016 campaign promise into the popular “one step forward, two steps back” dance that is so popular at Washington’s strategic planning parties.

In fact, some of these troops were caught on camera driving down the M4 highway, close to an active warzone where Turkish forces and Syrian rebels are clashing with the SDF, Russia, and the Syrian government. Others were sighted near the Syrian-Turkish border to the east of the combat areas.

“Coalition troops transit the M4 highway and other routes as it withdraws troops from northern Syria and repositions some troops to the Deir ez Zor region,” explained U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary A. Boyer, a spokesman for the anti-ISIS coalition. “All Coalition military operations are de-conflicted with other forces operating in the region.”

The forces are supposedly in Deir ez-Zor to protect the oil fields from ISIS and bolster the SDF. But the Bradley armored vehicles rolling through the Syrian desert instead seem to pose more of a deterrent to Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, and his Russian and Iranian allies.

“[The Americans] have the will to stay, but we don’t have an answer on how long, in what manner, and why yet,” Ahmed said at the press conference. “The American presence should be conditioned to impose stability and security in the region.”

“The U.S. deploying heavy armored vehicles such as Bradleys to Deir ez-Zor means one thing: that it wants to have the firepower to hold off Russian, Iranian or Assad forces that might try to cross the Euphrates to take the oil fields. That’s what they're for,” said Center for a New American Security fellow Nicholas Heras, who has observed SDF operations in northeast Syria and serves as an occasional advisor to U.S. counterterrorism officials.

“Clearly their intentions are to keep [the oil fields] from falling into the hands of the Syrian government and Russia,” said former Ambassador Robert Ford. “We have less international legitimacy holding the oil fields. It seems to be a clear violation of international law.”