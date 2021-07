Associated Press

The Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama celebrated his 86th birthday on Tuesday, thanking his supporters and expressing his appreciation to India, where he has lived since he fled his homeland in 1959. “I want to express my deep appreciation of all my friends who have really shown me love, respect and trust,” the Dalai Lama said in a video message. “Since I became a refugee and now settled in India, I have taken full advantage of India's freedom and religious harmony,” he said.