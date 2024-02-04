U.S. legal, civil liberties expert to speak at Thomas Jefferson Feb. 12

Feb. 4—Nadine Strossen, New York Law School professor emerita, past president of the American Civil Liberties Union and constitutional law expert, will be next in the Steven McCollum Distinguished Speakers Series presented by Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.

Strossen's talk is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb 12, in the school's Concert Hall of the Humphreys Arts and Student Life Complex, 3401 E. Newman Road.

Stossen will give a presentation on her "Free to Speak" series, which promotes conversations about free speech with the next generation. Admission is free, and the event is open to the public.

Strossen, who served as president of the ACLU for 17 years, is the John Marshall Harlan II Professor of Law Emerita at New York Law School and a Senior Fellow with the Foundation for Individual Rights and Education. She is a leading expert, frequent speaker and media commentator on constitutional law and civil liberties and has testified before Congress on multiple occasions. She serves on the advisory boards of the ACLU, Academic Freedom Alliance, Heterodox Academy, National Coalition Against Censorship, and the University of Austin.

Strossen is the author of "HATE: Why We Should Resist It with Free Speech, Not Censorship" in 2018 and "Free Speech: What Everyone Needs to Know" in 2023.

She will be available after the Feb. 12 presentation for questions and to sign her books if attendees bring a copy to the event.

This is Strossen's second time speaking at the school. She previously held a discussion there in 2019.

"At TJIDS, we challenge students to think critically, communicate clearly, and develop a strong moral compass. So, we are excited to host Nadine Strossen again and offer this invaluable experience to our community to hear one of our nation's most prominent law and civil liberties experts speak," Jeff Park, school president, said in a statement.

The Steven McCollum Distinguished Speakers Series was established by Debra Humphreys, chairman of the Thomas Jefferson Board of Trustees, in 2014 in honor of founding faculty member Steven McCollum for his years of service to the school and continuing his legacy of academic excellence.

McCollum taught at Thomas Jefferson for 22 years, retiring at the end of the 2013-2014 school year.