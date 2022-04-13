U.S. life expectancy fell by 2 years in 2020, sharpest drop among high-income peers

Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in Manhattan, New York City
Mrinalika Roy
·2 min read

By Mrinalika Roy

(Reuters) - Life expectancy in the United States fell by nearly two years in 2020 to about 77 years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the sharpest drop compared to 21 other high-income countries, according to a global study.

Americans on average are now expected to live for 76.99 years from 78.86 years in 2019, according to the study, which looked at national death and population counts in 2019 and 2020 to calculate the mortality rate ratio.

The decline of 1.87 years in life expectancy for 2020 was far higher than the mean reduction of 0.58 years in 21 peer countries, including Canada, France, Germany, Denmark and South Korea. No country experienced a decrease as steep as that of the United States, according to the study.

U.S. COVID-19 mortality and excess deaths were among the highest in the world and the virus was the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2020, after heart disease and cancer.

Authors of the study said the United States mismanaged the federal, state and local responses to the COVID-19 pandemic at the start, contributing to higher death rates than those in other countries. The pandemic response exacerbated the life expectancy gap between the U.S. and its peers.

"The fact the U.S. lost so many more lives than other high-income countries speaks not only to how we managed the pandemic but also to more deeply rooted problems that predated the pandemic," said Steven H. Woolf, one of the study authors and faculty at Virginia Commonwealth University.

"U.S. life expectancy has been falling behind other countries since the 1980s, and the gap has widened over time, especially in the last decade," he said.

Woolf said Americans die at higher rates because of heart disease, diabetes and dozens of other conditions. The lack of universal health care, income and educational inequality, and less healthy physical and social environments also contributed.

The study findings mirrored earlier estimates from U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that showed 2020 life expectancy was 77 years for the total U.S. population, a decrease of 1.8 years from 78.8 years in 2019, the biggest decline since World War II. (https://bit.ly/3xp31kI)

With the pandemic in its third year, close to a million Americans have died due to COVID-19, according to the CDC.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; editing by Caroline Humer and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. orders some personnel to leave Shanghai consulate amid COVID surge

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. State Department on Monday ordered non-emergency U.S. government workers to leave the consulate in Shanghai due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and China's measures to control the virus. On Friday, the State Department announced that non-emergency personnel could voluntarily leave the consulate. China's zero-tolerance approach to COVID-19, prescribing central quarantine for anyone testing positive even in the absence of symptoms, is increasingly strained by the highly infectious, though less deadly, Omicron variant.

  • Taiwan iPhone maker Pegatron suspends operations at two China plants

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Pegatron Corp, which assembles iPhones for Apple Inc, said on Tuesday it had suspended operations at its Shanghai and Kunshan plants in China due to the government's strict COVID-19 protocols. China has put Shanghai under a tight lockdown since late March and neighbouring Kunshan has also tightened curbs to control the country's biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the coronavirus was discovered in late 2019 in the city of Wuhan.

  • Schabusiness declared competent to stand trial, but second mental health exam ordered in killing, decapitation case

    Taylor Schabusiness faces homicide and two lesser charges in February killing of Shad Thyrion. But will mental health keep her from standing trial?

  • Shanghai releases more from virus observation amid lockdown

    Shanghai released 6,000 more people from the central facilities where they were under medical observation to guard against the coronavirus, the government said Wednesday, though the lockdown of most of China's largest city was continuing in its third week. Officials warn that Shanghai still doesn’t have its latest surge in cases of the omicron variant under control, despite its “zero-tolerance” approach that has seen some residents confined to their homes for three weeks or longer. China also requires anyone who tests positive or is a close contact of such a person to spend at least a week in centralized observation centers in pre-fabricated buildings or gymnasiums and exhibition halls to limit the spread of the virus.

  • Coast man sold heroin laced with fentanyl to 2 people, cops say. They overdosed and died.

    The suspect had more of the tainted drugs on him when authorities took him into custody, authorities say. Here’s what happened:

  • All eyes on Bradley Beal as big offseason begins for Wizards

    A few weeks after the surgery that ultimately ended his season, Bradley Beal was talking with reporters when he was asked a simple question: Was it fair to say he was leaning toward re-signing with Washington? “It's fair,” Beal said in early March, without offering any more assurance than that. Now the Wizards embark on a massive offseason, and all eyes are on Beal, who can become a free agent this summer.

  • Delta expects to turn a profit because customers are willing to pay higher fares

    Fuel is more expensive, and so are air fares, but Delta's CEO is confident that people want to fly.

  • Nearly 86% of U.S. COVID caused by BA.2 Omicron subvariant -CDC

    The BA.2 Omicron subvariant of the coronavirus is now responsible for 86% of U.S. COVID-19 cases and more than 90% of infections in the Northeast, according to data on Tuesday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). COVID-19 infections have been back on the rise during the last few weeks, particularly in Northeast states such as New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, although overall cases have dropped sharply nationally since hitting record levels in January, according to data from the agency. Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of division of infectious diseases at Boston's Brigham and Women's hospital, said the trend of an overall decline in cases has now reversed.

  • Dolphin attacks trainer during Miami Seaquarium performance

    A dolphin named Sundance was caught on camera attacking a trainer during a performance at the Miami Seaquarium. The dolphin trainer was not seriously hurt, but officials say evaluations will be made “to ensure the best care for all.”

  • Lakers report card: Wayne Ellington

    A look at Lakers guard Wayne Ellington's key stats, contract status, preseason expectations, reality on April 10 and the future after 2021-22 season.

  • Meta to take nearly half of sales made by its metaverse creators as fees

    The overall charge comprises of 30% hardware platform fee for sales made through Meta Quest Store, where it sells apps and games meant for its virtual reality headsets, and a further 17.5% cut as its Horizon platform fees, a Meta spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday. On Monday, the tech giant said it would start testing tools for creators to sell digital assets and in turn make money on Horizon Worlds, a key part of its plan for creating a metaverse.

  • This Bacteria-Powered Battery Eats Up Methane to Spit Out Electricity

    Cavan ImagesWhen discussing climate change, carbon dioxide sucks up a lot of the air, so to speak. Less attention is spent on methane, which accounts for 20 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions but is 80 times more powerful at trapping heat.You’ve probably already heard that cow farts are a big contributor of atmospheric methane (220 pounds every year!), but rotting organics and natural gas can also expel methane into the air. Slashing emissions involves decreasing our dependence on natural g

  • US sexually transmitted infections surged to record high in 2020

    Reported cases dropped in early months of Covid-19 pandemic but disrupted healthcare and diverted resources aided sharp rise Gonorrhea bacteria. Reported cases of gonorrhea rose 10% in 2020. Photograph: Science Photo Library/Alamy After briefly dropping in the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, rates of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) then resurged beyond 2019 levels to finish the year at a record high, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

  • Alleged Family Killer Anthony Todt Said He Made Death Pact With Wife 'Because The Apocalypse Was Coming,’ Prosecutor Alleges

    As alleged family annihilator Anthony Todt’s trial begins, jurors were told he admitted to investigators that he killed his family because he thought the apocalypse was coming and he'd made a pact with his wife. Todt, 46, is accused of killing his wife and their three children in the Disney-developed community of Celebration, Florida in 2019. He has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of his wife Megan, 42, and their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4. He al

  • Global approval of the US shot up 15 points during Biden's first year after crashing under Trump, new polling finds

    The polling is a bit of good news for a White House that is facing a much more hostile reception back home.

  • 500 container ships stuck outside Shanghai as Xi's zero-Covid policy wreaks havoc

    Almost 500 container ships are stuck in congestion outside Chinese ports as President Xi Jinping's "zero-Covid" policy wreaks havoc on global trade.

  • Transfer decisions, 2023 targets and more Kentucky basketball recruiting links

    Basketball recruiting links from the Next Cats blog, updated regularly with news on Kentucky and the top national stories.

  • Barack Obama is the new Sir David Attenborough in Netflix series 'Our Great National Parks'

    Following the path of Sir David Attenborough, former U.S. president Barack Obama guides us through a breathtaking new Netflix documentary series, Our Great National Parks (releasing April 13).

  • Mask mandate on planes, trains in the air as deadline looms

    How much longer will airline travelers, subway riders have to wear face masks? The Biden administration is facing that decision in the next few days.

  • Man accused of impersonating law enforcement officer at Florida Wendy’s to get discount, police say

    A man is accused of falsely impersonating an officer at a Florida Wendy’s to get a discount, the Bunnell Police Department said.