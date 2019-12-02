U.S. ‘Likely’ to Bring New Charges in Giuliani-Allies Case

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S is “likely” to bring additional charges in a case against Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, associates of Rudy Giuliani who are accused of skirting campaign contribution limits as part of a plot to oust the American ambassador to Ukraine, a prosecutor said.

The comment was made Monday at a court hearing in Manhattan. The prosecutor didn’t elaborate on what the new accusations would be or whether others would be charged.

Parnas and Fruman were initially charged in October. According to prosecutors, they illegally funneled foreign money into U.S. political campaigns, including a $325,000 contribution to the pro-Trump America First political action committee.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Parnas and Fruman worked with Giuliani on efforts to dig up political ammunition for Trump in Ukraine against Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. According to the indictment, their campaign donations played a role in the pressure campaign to remove U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. Trump recalled her from her post earlier this year.

