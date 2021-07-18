U.S. likely past 'peak' for economic growth, but economists don't expect sharp drop

Tim O'Donnell, Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Shoppers.
Shoppers. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The United States is "past the peak" for economic growth after widespread business reopenings and COVID-19 vaccinations led to a surge in consumer spending this spring, Ellen Zentner, the chief U.S. economist at Morgan Stanley, told The Wall Street Journal.

But that's probably not a big deal. Zentner said it's unlikely "something more sinister is going on here and that we're poised to then drop off sharply."

Michael Feroli, the chief U.S. economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co., agreed. "It's normal," he told the Journal. "You shouldn't expect 9 percent growth forever. We feel very confident that we're going to see strongly above-trend growth in the second half of the year." Read more at The Wall Street Journal.

You may also like

Melania Trump reportedly tried 4 times to block an election night party at the White House

Weapons of mass destruction

Congressional Black Caucus chair Joyce Beatty among those arrested during Capitol voting rights protest

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • DOD: 70% of active duty service members have received first dose of COVID shot

    Seventy percent of active duty service members have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 62% are fully vaccinated, the Pentagon announced on Friday.The big picture: The update comes amid initial skepticism toward vaccination, per Politico. In February, approximately one-third of troops had declined the vaccine.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Democratic lawmakers in March urged President Biden to require the vaccine for all service me

  • China’s Economic Outlook Stabilises as Beijing Addresses Financial Risks to Enhance Resilience

    China’s financial reforms, more conservative growth objectives and greater tolerance of defaults have made China’s growth model more sustainable, particularly in its capacity to absorb the lingering debt overhang from the global financial crisis.

  • Republicans, so called party of family values, do not support needy families

    The Child allowance payments are the biggest help in decades – but Republicans just see ‘welfare assistance’ Senate majority leader Democrat Chuck Schumer during a news conference held by Democrats to discuss child tax credit payments of the American Rescue Plan, on Capitol Hill in 15 July 2021. Photograph: Michael Reynolds/EPA Last Thursday, 39 million American parents began receiving a monthly child allowance ($300 per child under six, and $250 per child from six through 17). It’s the biggest

  • Not Just a Ski Town: Telluride Is Also One of the West’s Most Beguiling Warm-Weather Getaways

    You'll find countless hiking and biking trails, top-notch kayaking and paddleboarding—and chef-driven fine dining.

  • 60 new local COVID-19 infections as KTV cluster grows to 148

    The Ministry of Health on Saturday (17 July) confirmed 68 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 62,981.

  • White House Meets Builders, Unions on Home Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- The White House held a meeting with representatives from across the homebuilding industry on Friday as President Joe Biden seeks to address a housing supply shortage that’s spurring a record increase in home prices.Top Biden administration officials sat down with representatives from across the supply chain, including builders, housing advocates, lumber companies, real estate firms, loggers and labor unions, the White House said in a statement. Builders cite high materials prices,

  • 'There’s a chance we get a surprising [pullback] and a deeper one that could go down as much as 15 to 20%': Miller Tabak's Maley

    Matt Maley, managing director and equity strategist at Miller Tabak joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what investors can anticipate for the remainder of 2021.&nbsp;

  • Popovich, Team USA has to love what it sees from Holiday, Booker, Middleton

    Those three are set to fly from the end of the NBA Finals straight to Tokyo for the Olympics.

  • Biden urges Congress to take action after federal judge orders end to new DACA applications

    President Biden is urging Congress to take action on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program after a federal judge in Texas ruled DACA illegal. The judge's ruling bars the Biden administration from approving any new applications for the program, however, the nearly 650,000 people currently protected under DACA will not be impacted. CBS News political reporter Grace Segers has more on the ruling and how it is impacting Congress' agenda as President Biden looks to push forward with his infrastructure plan.

  • A Guide to Core-Satellite Investing

    Core-satellite investing is designed to outperform the market with a mix of passive and active investments that reduce the portfolio's cost and risk.

  • New Merck pneumonia vaccine OK'd in US weeks after Pfizer's

    U.S. regulators have approved a new pneumonia vaccine from Merck, more than a month after OK'ing an improved version of rival Pfizer’s shot. Both new shots offer better protection against bacteria that can cause pneumonia, meningitis and blood infections, as well as garden-variety ear and sinus infections. Merck said Friday that the Food and Drug Administration approved its shot, called Vaxneuvance, for people aged 18 and up.

  • Cannes winners react to Spike Lee's early Palme d’Or prize reveal

    Spike Lee has apologized for accidentally announcing "Titane" as the Palme d'Or winner but the film's director -- along with other winners -- took the gaffe in stride. (July 17)

  • When it comes to Cuba, there’s a lot of hypocrisy from the right and from the left | Opinion

    A few days ago, I wrote that the presidents of Mexico and Argentina deserve medals for political hypocrisy for their shameful reaction to the July 11 anti-government protests in Cuba. But my list of political hypocrites must be updated and include, among others, Black Lives Matter, former President Trump and Florida’s Republican politicians.

  • UK health minister Javid tests positive for COVID-19

    LONDON (Reuters) -British health minister Sajid Javid on Saturday said he had tested positive for COVID-19, but added that his symptoms were mild and he was thankful to have had two doses of vaccine against the disease. Javid, who has been health secretary for three weeks, has backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to scrap all remaining legal coronavirus restrictions from Monday, despite a fresh surge of cases fuelled by the highly transmissible Delta variant. "This morning I tested positive for COVID," Javid said in a tweet, adding he had first taken a rapid lateral flow test, and then later his positive result was also confirmed in a PCR test, which needs processing in a laboratory.

  • Take a Wait-and-Watch Approach with Churchill Capital Stock

    Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) possibly marked the peak of the frenzy surrounding special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) this past year. However, CCIV stock has recently remained depressed after its significant fall from an all-time high of $64.86 in February. Source: gg5795 / Shutterstock.com To me, this does not come as a surprise. At just under $23 today, the Lucid Motors SPAC is already trading at an excessive valuation (post business-combination completion). Yet, the company s

  • ‘Oh, dang, this is real.’ How a Charlotte-area woman learned she hit vaccine lottery jackpot

    Natalie Everett thought the phone call was a scam, but she decided to “play along” with the caller. It’s a good thing she did. Here’s the story behind her jackpot.

  • Gas prices aren't expected to dip below $3 per gallon during the summer travel season

    The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.16. Drivers were paying an average of $2.20 a gallon a year ago at this time.

  • Manufactured controversy about Critical Race Theory is aimed at teachers like me

    Stoking outrage over CRT puts NC teachers under siege. We already face a challenging enough year ahead. (Letters to the Editor)

  • U.S. to allow temporary rise in impurities in anti-smoking drug

    Pfizer in June halted distribution of Chantix and recalled a number of lots after finding elevated levels of nitrosamines in the pills. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will temporarily allow some manufacturers to distribute varenicline containing impurities above its intake limit of 37 nanograms per day, but below an interim limit of 185 ng per day, until the impurity can be eliminated or reduced to acceptable levels.

  • Cycling-Tour de France winning margin could not have been bigger, says Pogacar

    Tadej Pogacar hammered his rivals in the first mountain stages of the Tour and the Slovenian, who is set to retain his title on Sunday, said he could not have done more in the three-week race. The 22-year-old UAE Emirates rider leads Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard by five minutes 20 seconds going into Sunday's largely processional final stage to the Champs Elysees in Paris, and third-placed Richard Carapaz of Ecuador by 7:03. He built his upcoming victory in the Alps, going solo in the eighth stage to Le Grand Bornand to leave Vingegaard, Carapaz and others fighting for second place.