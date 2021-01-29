U.S. likely to start COVID-19 vaccination in children by late spring or early summer - Fauci

(Reuters) - The United States will likely start vaccinating children by late spring or early summer, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Friday, as studies are underway to test the safety and effectiveness of Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccines in children under 16.

"Over the next couple of months, we will be doing trials in an age de-escalation manner so that hopefully by the time we get to the late spring and early summer we will have children being able to be vaccinated according to the FDA guidance," Fauci said, speaking at a White House press briefing.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

