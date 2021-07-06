U.S. lobby groups write battle plan to beat Biden tax hikes

FILE PHOTO: The word "taxes" is seen engraved at the headquarters of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in Washington, D.C.
David Lawder
·6 min read

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. business lobbying groups cheered a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal, but are gearing up to fight the corporate tax hikes looming in a separate but linked spending bill that Democrats aim to pass without Republican votes.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Association of Manufacturers, the National Retail Federation and other deep-pocketed lobby groups plan to use the same argument they employed in 2017 to secure huge tax cuts from Republicans: higher corporate taxes equal fewer jobs.

"We don't know what's in that package," Rachelle Bernstein, chief tax counsel for the retail group, said of the Democrats' "reconciliation" bill expected to contain new social spending and tax hikes.

"But we don't think it is good to use a corporate tax increase to finance spending," said Bernstein, whose group has spent $1.5 million on lobbying in the first quarter of 2021, according to watchdog OpenSecrets.org.

The Biden administration's pitch for reducing U.S. economic inequality and competing more effectively with China relies on using tax hikes on corporations and wealthy Americans to pay for some $4 trillion in new spending on transportation, communications, research, renewable energy, childcare, housing, education and healthcare.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in May laid out https://www.reuters.com/business/us-treasurys-yellen-says-tax-hike-infrastructure-plan-will-boost-profits-2021-05-18 to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce her argument that such productivity-enhancing investments, paid for in part with a corporate tax increase to 28% from 21%, would still boost corporate profits.

The International Monetary Fund last week said such investments would stoke U.S. growth for years, and baked their enactment into a new 2021 U.S. GDP growth forecast of 7%, the strongest since 1984.

Yellen is expected to say at a G20 finance meeting in Venice, Italy this week that corporations globally need to pay more for the investments made by governments -- payments enforced by a global minimum tax that neutralizes tax havens.

Whether U.S. companies will be forced to pay more at home is likely to come down to a battle for the hearts and minds of a handful of moderate Democrats in both the House and the Senate, lobbying group officials told Reuters.

LOBBYING FOCUS ON SINEMA, MANCHIN

These business groups had hoped for the bipartisan infrastructure bill and partisan tax and spending bill to be considered separately, betting that this would make it easier to kill the latter bill.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "blew that up" by insisting that the two bills pass in tandem, said Jon Lieber, U.S. managing director for the Eurasia Group political risk consultancy and a former economic adviser to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

Lieber said this increases the likelihood that infrastructure spending turns into a partisan bill that needs the support of every single Democrat in the Senate, and all but a handful of House Democrats.

Business lobbyists are focused on persuading Democratic senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and a few Democratic House members that tax hikes will hurt small businesses just emerging from the pandemic.

"I'm going to target 10 or 20 of the most vulnerable House Democrats," said Tom Spulak, co-leader of King and Spalding's government advocacy and public policy practice.

"I'm going to go into those districts and say that first of all this is a bad deal, then say that Democrats have dealt in bad faith," he said, referring to Democrats agreeing to leave tax increases out of the infrastructure package, while pursuing partisan tax hikes.

A new coalition of 28 business groups called America's Job Creators for a Strong Recovery is advertising in swing-state Arizona to influence voters to sway Sinema and fellow Senate Democrat Mark Kelly.

"This may not be in most people's eyes the right time to start slamming tax increases on businesses that are just coming back from the pandemic," said Jade West, chief government relations officer for the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors in Washington, the coalition's organizer.

Through the first three months of 2021, half of the coalition's member associations spent $3 million on lobbying, according to https://www.opensecrets.org/news/2021/06/business-coalition-lobbies-against-biden-tax-hikes OpenSecrets.org.

RESEARCH SHOWS...

Lobbying and pro-business groups are rolling out research that disputes the Biden administration's claims that the tax and spending plans will create millions of jobs.

The Tax Foundation, a pro-business think tank, estimates https://taxfoundation.org/american-jobs-plan that the "American Jobs Plan" containing both infrastructure and corporate tax hikes would cause a net long-term reduction in GDP of 0.5% and result in 101,000 fewer U.S. jobs.

A National Retail Federation-financed study https://cdn.nrf.com/sites/default/files/2021-06/TaxHike-2021-EYSTudy-Cobranded.pdf by accounting firm EY sees U.S. GDP reduced by $72 billion annually, even if 75% of the tax increase funds productivity-enhancing public investments. EY translated the labor income portion of the GDP loss to a decline of 700,000 jobs across the economy.

Independent analysis shows a different outlook. Oxford Economics estimates https://resources.oxfordeconomics.com/hubfs/Bidens_American_Jobs_Plan_will_provide_a_structural_lift.pdf that while business investment would be reduced by 1% at the end of 2023, the public investments would create an additional 2 million jobs by the end of 2024, and long-term potential output growth would be 0.1% above baseline forecasts after a decade.

POLLS: TAX RICH, CORPORATIONS

Corporate tax revenue has dwindled as a source of U.S. federal funding from nearly 40% in the 1940s to less than 7%, driven recently by 2017 Republican tax legislation that cut the headline corporate tax rate to 21% from its long-term 35% level.

A Reuters analysis https://reut.rs/2SLvhfJ of 2020 tax data this month found that even if the U.S. corporate tax rate was raised to 28% as proposed by President Joe Biden, the largest U.S. companies would still pay a lower effective tax rate than their overseas competitors -- around 21% -- thanks to generous deductions and credits in the U.S. tax code.

Taxing corporations and the wealthy executives running them more to pay for public spending is overwhelmingly politically popular, recent polls suggest.

Some 69% of voters surveyed https://americansfortaxfairness.org/issue/new-poll-shows-overwhelming-support-bidens-plans-raise-taxes-wealthy-corporations by the left-leaning Americans for Tax Fairness in June favored raising taxes on the wealthy and on corporations, with support among independent voters a similar 68%.

Among rural voters, a source of strength for Republicans, the poll found that 55% favored raising the corporate tax rate to 28%, while 58% favored raising taxes on Americans earning over $400,000 annually.

"The American public is not on the side of the corporations here," said Frank Clemente, the group's executive director. "They want Biden's $4 trillion spending plan and they want it paid for by taxing the rich and corporations. They don't want it paid for by increasing the deficit."

Reuters/Ipsos polling https://www.reuters.com/world/us/many-republican-voters-agree-with-biden-trickle-down-economics-has-failed-2021-04-29 has shown that 65% of Americans support higher taxes on the wealthy, and a majority agree that "trickle down economics have never worked in America."

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Heather Timmons and Andrea Ricci)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stan Swamy: India outrage over death of jailed activist

    Jesuit priest Stan Swamy, the oldest person to be accused of terrorism in India, died on Monday.

  • Global tax reform to make it harder for Singapore to draw investments: Lawrence Wong

    The plans by countries around the world to set a global minimum corporate tax rate will make it harder for Singapore to attract investments, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Monday (5 July).

  • Oxford scientists who slayed Covid create HIV vaccine that is ready for human trials

    A novel HIV vaccine, developed at the University of Oxford in the wake of the Covid-19 vaccine success, is to be trialled on humans. The goal of the trial is to evaluate the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity (its ability to provoke an immune response) of the HIVconsvX vaccine. Researchers at Oxford’s Jenner Institute, which developed the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, have started vaccinations of the novel HIV vaccine candidate as part of a Phase 1 clinical trial in the UK. Thirteen heal

  • Hundreds protest outside home of man caught on video hurling racial slurs against Black neighbour

    Viral video shows Matthews spitting and hurling racial slurs and abuses against his neighbour

  • Austria's ex-vice chancellor on trial for corruption charges

    The former Austrian vice chancellor and ex-leader of Austria’s right-wing Freedom Party went on trial Tuesday for corruption charges at a Vienna court. Heinz-Christian Strache is accused of trying to change laws in order to favor a private hospital in exchange for donations. Prosecutors allege that Strache accepted a 10,000-euro ($11,850) donation for his party in exchange for a legal amendment that would have benefitted the donor’s private hospital by bringing it under a public funding umbrella.

  • Merkel's party readies campaign to keep Germany's top office

    Chancellor Angela Merkel's party on Tuesday presented a campaign for Germany's September election that portrays would-be successor Armin Laschet as a conciliatory, experienced leader and mixes classic center-right themes with portraying the fight against climate change as an economic opportunity. The Christian Democratic Union's campaign to hold on to Germany's top public office after Merkel's 16-year tenure will take account of the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the party's general secretary, Paul Ziemiak, said. The center-right Union bloc, which the CDU dominates, released a platform last month that pledges to boost the German economy without raising taxes and to make the country “climate-neutral” by 2045 while still preserving industrial jobs.

  • British Airways settles with 2018 data breach victims

    Law firm PGMBM said those affected by the data leak would receive a confidential settlement following mediation with British Airways. British Airways, owned by IAG, revealed a breach of its security systems in 2018 that caused the personal data of 420,000 staff and customers to be leaked. British Airways in an emailed statement said it was pleased it has been able to settle the group action.

  • In Myanmar, health workers 'made criminals'

    Since a military takeover, health workers in Myanmar have been arrested, beaten and even killed in a crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations. One doctor in hiding says the ruling body has made him and his colleagues “criminals overnight.” (July 6)

  • Japan deputy PM comment on defending Taiwan if invaded angers China

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's deputy prime minister said the country needed to defend Taiwan with the United States if the island was invaded, Kyodo news agency reported late on Monday, angering Beijing which regards Taiwan as its own territory. China has never ruled out using force to reunite Taiwan with the mainland and recent military exercises by China and Taiwan across the Straits of Taiwan have raised tensions.

  • Journalists attacked, hurt in Georgia at anti-LGBT protest

    A protest against a planned LGBT march in the Georgian capital turned violent Monday as demonstrators attacked and injured some 20 journalists covering the event. Organizers of the Tbilisi March For Dignity that was to take place in the evening cancelled the event, saying authorities had not provided adequate security guarantees. Opponents of the march blocked off the capital’s main avenue, denounced journalists covering the protest as pro-LGBT propagandists and threw sticks and bottles at the media workers.

  • Driver knocks woman off bike and gets shot by another bicyclist

    Police said the driver had no right to tell the bicyclists that they could not ride around in the neighborhood.

  • Pompeo to headline GOP dinner in early-voting South Carolina

    Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to keynote the signature fundraiser for the Republican Party in South Carolina, home to the first southern presidential primary and crucial destination for potential White House hopefuls of both major parties. “He’s looking forward to coming down to South Carolina, being able to to deliver some red meat and speak his mind — without having to worry about being a diplomat,” state Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick told The Associated Press last week, referencing a recent conversation with Pompeo. The fundraiser known as the Silver Elephant Dinner began in 1967 with a California governor, Ronald Reagan, as its keynote speaker, and has become an annual attraction for top GOP figures.

  • John McCain Had A Scathing Reason For Not Caring About Trump's Insults, Says Former Aide

    Grant Woods revealed why the late Arizona senator really didn’t spend time "thinking about Trump or worrying about Trump or any of that."

  • Didi app pulled from app stores in China after suspension order

    China has ordered app-store operators to remove the app of Didi from their stores, the latest as tension escalates between the nation’s largest ride-hailing giant and local regulators. The app has disappeared from several stores including Apple’s App Store in China, TechCrunch can confirm. The nation’s cyberspace administration, which unveiled the order on Sunday, said Didi was illegally collecting users’ personal data.

  • Hobby Lobby advocates for a Christian-run government in Independence Day ads placed in many national newspapers

    The ad, under the title "One Nation Under God," included the biblical verse: "Blessed is the Nation whose God is the lord."

  • Iran says minor damage from June nuclear site sabotage, blames Israel

    DUBAI (Reuters) -A sabotage attempt at an Iranian nuclear facility in June caused minor damage to a building but none to equipment, the Iranian government said on Tuesday, blaming the attack on Israel. Satellite images appearing to show that part of a roof was missing were taken while the building was under repair, government spokesman Ali Rabiei told a news conference carried by state media. He said the incident was an attempt by Israel to derail talks aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with world powers, which Israel opposes.

  • A former Fox exec blasted the network for peddling Trump's election-fraud claims and airing anti-mask comments, saying he knows Rupert Murdoch doesn't buy into its coverage

    Preston Padden, who served under Murdoch as Fox's president of network distribution for seven years, slammed his old workplace in a Daily Beast op-ed.

  • Former Fox Executive Slams Rupert Murdoch for ‘Bile-Filled’ Fox News: ‘Things Have Gone Badly off the Tracks’

    Preston Padden, a former Fox Broadcasting executive who worked for Rupert Murdoch for 7 years slammed his former boss in a op-ed for the Daily Beast on Monday. “The Rupert Murdoch I worked for was brilliant, courageous, optimistic, and a gentleman.” Padded opened. “Which makes his bile-filled network all the more confounding.” “In recent years things have gone badly off the tracks at Fox News. Fox News is no longer a truthful center-right news network,” Padden wrote. Padden, who was with Murdoch

  • Jim Acosta Digs Up Old Trump Boast That Doesn't Sit So Well With His Latest Tax Excuses

    The former president said he didn't know about certain tax "stuff" at a Florida rally after his company was indicted for tax fraud.

  • Ethiopia resumes filling Nile mega-dam reservoir, angering Egypt

    Ethiopia has started the second phase of filling a controversial mega-dam's reservoir on the upper Blue Nile, Egypt said, raising tensions ahead of an upcoming UN Security Council meeting on the issue.