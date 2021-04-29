U.S. looks to ban menthol flavor in cigarettes

Benzinga

As 2021 continues, some of the biggest trends of last year are also continuing, including the huge growth of esports and video games. According to research firm Newzoo, the global esports market will generate over $1 billion in revenue this year, and nearly 475 million people will be involved in esports in some way. “We believe that video gaming and esports represent a structural long-term growth trend, which equates to growth that’s being supported by other trends and has the potential to keep growing for an extended period of time,” said John Patrick Lee, ETF Product Manager at VanEck. One of the biggest trends, according to Lee, is the growth of mobile gaming, which is the fastest-growing segment of the esports and gaming industry. Investors are likely familiar with some of the largest esports companies. But what they may not realize is there are many other companies well-positioned to capitalize on the growth of the industry. “In some ways, the companies trading on OTC Markets are capturing some of the most exciting themes that are driving the industry. Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) is a successful company that’s firing on all cylinders, but it’s important to keep in mind that it’s also a big multi-billion dollar company. On the other hand, earlier stage companies like those trading on OTC may have the potential for higher growth, as these are generally younger companies in a different part of their life cycle when compared to a large or mega-cap company,” Lee told Benzinga. Investors will get to hear directly from these companies on Thursday at the Virtual Investor Conference’s Esports & Gaming Conference. In addition to a keynote presentation hosted by VanEck, executives from 11 emerging esports and gaming companies will discuss their involvement in the space and the trends they see unfolding, as well. Below is the schedule for the conference. Each presentation will be followed by a Q&A session with investors afterward and will also be available on demand. To register for the free conference, click here. April 29th Agenda: 9:15 AM ET Keynote Presentation - Video Gaming & Esports: Taking Media and Entertainment to the Next Level Edward Lopez, Managing Director, Head of ETF Product John Patrick Lee, ETF Product Manager 10:00 AM ET Playgon Games Inc. (OTCQB: PLGNF | TSX-V: DEAL) Industry: Developer/Licenser Speakers: Darcy Krogh, CEO; Steve Baker, COO 10:30 AM ET PopReach Corporation (OTCQX: POPRF | TSX-V: POPR) Industry: Mobile Gaming Speaker: Jon Walsh, CEO 11:00 AM ET G5 Entertainment AB (OTCQX: GENTF | Nasdaq Stockholm: G5EN.ST) Industry: Developer Speaker: Vlad Suglobov, Co-Founder, CEO, Member of the Board 11:30 AM ET Astralis Group A/S (Pink: ASGRF | Nasdaq First North Copenhagen: ASTRGRP.CO) Industry: Esports and Gaming Speaker: Nikolaj Nyholm, Founder and Chairman 12:00 PM ET Gaming Realms PLC (Pink: PSDMF | LON: GMR) Industry: Gaming Speakers: Michael Buckley, Executive Chairman; Mark Segal, CFO 12:30 PM ET OverActive Media (Private Company) Industry: Esports Speakers: Chris Overholt, President and CEO 1:00 PM ET GameSquare Esports Inc. (PINK: GMSQF | CSE: GSQ) Industry: Esports Speakers: Justin Kenna, CEO; Kevin Wright, President 1:30 PM ET LeoVegas AB (OTCQX: LEOVF | Nasdaq Stockholm: LEO) Industry: Mobile Casino Speakers: Gustaf Hagman, CEO; Stefan Nelson, CFO 2:00 PM ET FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (OTCQB: FUNFF | CSE: FANS) Industry: Gaming Speaker: Scott Burton, CEO 2:30 PM ET TGS Esports Inc. (Pink: TGSEF | TSX-V: TGS) Industry: Esports Speaker: Spiro Khouri, CEO 3:00 PM ET Real Luck Group Ltd. (OTCQB: LUKEF | TSX-V: LUCK) Industry: Esports Speaker: Quentin Martin, CEO To register for the free conference, click here. Additional Disclosure: Please note that VanEck may offer investment products that invest in the asset class(es) or industries included in this webinar. The information we provide does not constitute any form of a financial opinion or investment advice on the part of VanEck or any of its affiliates and it should not be relied on as such. It does not constitute a prospectus, offering memorandum, or private placement memorandum in Canada, and may not be used in making any investment decision. It should not be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell a security in any jurisdiction. This information is provided for informational and educational use only. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts, and other forward-looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are valid as of the date of this communication and subject to change without notice. Information provided by third-party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of 3rd party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. © 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.